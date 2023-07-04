Tour de France 2023 stage 4 LIVE: Latest updates from 182km route set for sprint finish

The Tour de France continues with a second stage in succession likely to suit the sprinters as the race heads away from the Basque coast and into the heart of southwest France.

A 182km route from Dax to Nogaro provides only one categorised climb, with the peloton’s fast-men lining up another dash for victory on the smooth tarmac of the Circuit Paul Armagnac.

Jasper Philipsen took the first bunch sprint of this year’s Tour in Bayonne yesterday, capitalising on a brilliant lead-out from his Alpecin-Deceuninck teammates to win Stage Three.

But plenty of the sprinters in the field showed good legs in a twisting finale, including Astana’s Mark Cavendish, who finished sixth.

The Manx man arrived at his final Tour de France seeking a 35th stage win that would take him clear of Eddy Merckx as the most succesful stage-hunter in race history, and will hope to challenge for victory in Nogaro.

Philipsen’s new, largely unwarranted nickname wasn’t the only odd bit of Netflix’s Tour de France: Unchained series, which while entertaining enough, didn’t quite manage to hit the mark, as Lawrence Ostlere explains.

When cycling meets ‘war games’ – new Netflix docuseries revitalises well-worn format

We’ve still a little while before the action gets going today - I’d expect things to again be quite gentle, though there may be more of a fight to get in the breakaway after that small two-man group got away comfortably yesterday.

Speaking of yesterday, that was Jasper Philipsen’s second consecutive win in a Tour bunch sprint, the Belgian following up his Champs Elysees triumph from last year. That Alpecin-Deceuninck lead-out train looked in good working order, with Mathieu van der Poel a vital carriage but Soren Kragh Andersen and Ramon Sinkeldam doing some handy freight carrying too. So much for “Jasper the Disaster”...

Jasper ‘disaster’ Philipsen rebuts Netflix nickname with stage three win

It’s been a fun opening three days of this year’s Tour, with the Basque Country fans adding plenty of colour, turning out in force as the race weaved up from Bilbao to Bayonne. The one blight, unfortunately, has been the tossing of tacks, with all-too-regular punctures a feature of each of the last two stages.

‘You morons!’ Tour de France riders furious as tacks on road cause chaos

After yesterday’s twists and turns towards the sprint finish, the peloton’s fastest riders will hope for a much smoother run-in today at the Circuit Paul Armagnac. The open asphalt might just suit Mark Cavendish, with the Astana rider encouraged by a sixth-placed finish yesterday and continuing his search for that record-breaking 35th stage win.

Lawrence Ostlere spoke to some of Cavendish’s fiercest foes and closest allies to find out what makes the Manx Missile a Tour de France legend.

How Mark Cavendish became a Tour de France legend – according to rivals and teammates

Tour de France - Stage Four Route Map and Profile

The sprinters will get another chance to go for glory at the 2023 Tour de France as Tuesday’s stage four offers a flat route and fast finish.

The 182km route begins in Dax, a small town in south-west France, before heading east across Landes to the region of Gers. There is an intermediate sprint in the middle of the stage for those hunting green jersey points, although it is unclear whether anyone in the peloton is dedicated to winning the points classification – the green jersey may well end up on the shoulders of whichever top sprinter makes it to Paris by default rather than design.

There is one categorised climb near the finish, the Cote de Demu (2km at 3.5%) and the latter half of the stage is a little lumpy, but not enought to deter any sprinters from reach the finish.

Stage 4 preview: Route map and profile of 182km from Dax to Nogaro

