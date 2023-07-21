Tour de France 2023 stage 19 preview: Route map and profile of 173km from Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny

Stage 19 throws up one more battle between the peloton and the breakaway that will inevitably form on this 173km route.

The day begins in Moirans-en-Montagne, just outside Geneva, and they will ride north over two categorised climbs to the finish in Poligny. The category-three Cote d’Ivory (2.3km at 5.9%) which rears up 30km from the finish could scupper the hopes of the pure sprinters and favours a puncheur who can attack this ascent. From there, a fast drop and a flat run to a slight uphill drag to the line.

Given the more mountainous stage 20 to come tomorrow (how Jonas Vingegaard would love to win a stage at the Tour de France wearing the yellow jersey) before a traditional bunch sprint in Paris on Sunday, there is bound to be a fierce scramble to get in the breakaway here and grab the one stage left that feels very much up for grabs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

A frenetic start should give way to a battle between a determined breakaway and a chasing peloton, and the result could be similar to yesterday’s stage 18: few teams will be willing to help Alpecin-Deceuninck set up a sprint, given the dominance of their Belgian rider Jasper Philipsen so far on this Tour, who has swept all four sprint finishes.

The lumpier route actually suits Philipsen’s teammate Mathieu van der Poel far better, and indeed Alpecin-Deceuninck’s best chance might be to switch tactics and try to ensure the great Van der Poel gets in the breakaway – though that’s easier said than done as no one else will want Van der Poel, winner of this year’s Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix, in the break.

He might then need to come from further back, and surge from the peloton as it swallows the attackers. But there will be little support from his rivals, and that gives the breakaway a great chance of staying clear and fighting for the stage win among themselves.

For the man in yellow, Vingegaard, it’s a day to stay safe, avoid any crashes and move one step closer to defending his crown.

Stage 19 route map and profile

Stage 19 map (letour)

Stage 19 profile (letour)

Start time

The stage is set to begin at 12pm BST and is expected to finish at around 4.15pm.