Tour de France 2023 stage 10 LIVE: Van Aert and Van der Poel hunt breakaway on route to Issoire

France's Warren Barguil, Denmark's Mattias Skjelmose, Germany's Georg Zimmermann, Australia's Nick Schultz, and Denmark's Kasper Asgreen, from left to right (AP)

The 2023 Tour de France resumes after the first rest day with a hilly 167km stage 10 on Tuesday. Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel should be contenders to win the stage but will probably need to get themselves into a breakaway. Both riders are yet to win a stage in this Tour

This route takes the peloton into the centre of France, beginning from Vulcania, passing through the Volcans d’Auvergne regional park and finishing down in the small town of Issoire.

There are five categorised climbs, including Col de Guery and the Croix Saint-Robert which will make it a draining ride as there are no sustained flat sections to aid recovery. The sprinters will sit this out with the victor likely to come from the breakaway, as the general classification contenders, such as Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar, save their legs for the more difficult stages to come.

Follow all the action from stage 10 below:

Tour de France 2023 - Stage 10

Tour de France stage 10

15:33 , Mike Jones

31km to go: Oh here we go! Krist Neilands of Israel-Premier Tech makes his move and kicks further ahead of the rest of the breakaway. Is he trying to get the stage win on the back end of this climb?

Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert seem to have realised that their efforts to close on the breakaway came too late. They’re easing off the pedals and letting them go.

Tour de France stage 10

15:30 , Mike Jones

32km to go: Krist Neilands gets himself to the front of the breakaway after his teammate Nick Schultz sets the pace on the climb. Julian Alaphilippe is still in the leading group as is Ben O’Connor.

There’s five or so riders that have been dropped though.

Tour de France stage 10

15:27 , Mike Jones

35km to go: The breakaway hits the final climb and quite a hard pace. Already a couple of riders are dropping away as they take on the slope.

Van Aert and Van der Poel continue to close the gap though.

Tour de France stage 10

15:23 , Mike Jones

38km to go: Van der Poel and Van Aert have opened a gap of 20 seconds on the peloton but they’re a long way back from the breakaway and not gaining enough time to seemingly catch them.

Tour de France stage 10

15:18 , Mike Jones

41km to go: Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel are the only two riders to attempt to close this two and a half minute gap to the breakaway.

It’s going to be a terribly difficult ride from them but one that could set up an even more blockbuster finish.

Tour de France stage 10

15:15 , Mike Jones

46km to go: The final category climb of the day is Côte de la Chapelle-Marcousse. It’s a 6.5km rise at an average gradient of 5.6%.

Wout van Aert has broken clear at the front of the peloton as the riders fly down another lengthty descent. Is he trying to reach the breakaway?

Tour de France stage 10

15:11 , Mike Jones

50km to go: There is a response from the breakaway. It comes from Krist Neilands who takes off on his own trying to capitalise on a couple of downhill sections to get himself clear.

The rest of the breakaway let him go for a little while before stepping on the gas and reining him back in.

Tour de France stage 10

15:07 , Mike Jones

55km to go: What is Jayco-AlUla’s plan here?

Luke Durbridge is doing the leg work at the front of the peloton and has royally upped the pace managing to cut the gap to 2’20”. With Pello Bilbao in the lead group, Durbridge has probably been told to narrow the gap to protect Simon Yates’ general classification position of sixth.

Will there be a response from the breakaway?

Tour de France stage 10

15:02 , Mike Jones

57km to go:

(AP)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tour de France stage 10

14:59 , Mike Jones

60km to go: There may yet be a twist in the tale for this stage. Luke Durbridge from team Jayco-AlUla has taken over from Silvan Dillier of Alpecin-Deceuninck at the front of the peloton.

The time gap between them and the breakaway is being chipped away at and is now down to 2min 46secs. It’s still quite a distance for them to cover to get close to the breakaway but there’s movement there.

Tour de France stage 10

14:53 , Mike Jones

64km to go:

🐟 Cycling fans can be the best!



🐟 Nos supporters ont du talent ! 👋 @maillotapois #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/6lvEbe5qmm — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 11, 2023

Tour de France stage 10

14:50 , Mike Jones

65km to go: The only Tour de France stage winner in Issoire up to date is a Frenchman from Brittany. Pierre Le Bigaut won here 40 years ago and shares the same home province as Warren Barguil who hails from Morbihan.

Barguil is the only Breton in the leading group today but has competition from compatriots Julian Alaphilippe and Anthony Perez.

Tour de France stage 10

14:44 , Mike Jones

70km to go: The leading group is full of strong riders but they’ll all be wary of Julian Alaphilippe who will be eyeing up that long descent towards the finish.

Back in the peloton, Jumbo-Visma continue to dictate the tempo but Jonas Vingegaard, the yellow jersey holder, is a touch further back from the front where his teammates are setting the pace.

Tour de France stage 10

14:34 , Mike Jones

75km to go: With a couple of back-to-back uncategorised climbs on the way, Esteban Chaves retreats back to the comfort of the breakaway which will help him get through the next part of today’s stage.

⛰️ @estecharu crosses the Côte de Saint-Victor-la-Rivière in first place!



⛰️ @estecharu passe au sommet de la Côte de Saint-Victor-la-Rivière en première position ! #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/kMS0bt2J3x — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 11, 2023

Tour de France stage 10

14:27 , Mike Jones

81km to go: From the group of 14 riders at the front of the race, Esteban Chaves goes it alone to fly over the top of Côte de Saint-Victor-la-Rivière in first place and he collects a couple of KOM points.

Warren Barguil is next over the top but arrives 35’’ after.

Tour de France stage 10

14:16 , Mike Jones

85km to go: Kasper Asgreen, a teammate of Julian Alaphilippe, was dropped on the previous climb but he’s led the chasing pack brilliantly on the descent and they catch up to the breakaway just as it starts to climb the Côte de Saint-Victor-la-Rivière.

Finally, after 82km of riding there’s a breakaway group and a peloton about three minutes behind them.

Tour de France stage 10

14:13 , Mike Jones

87km to go: The leading group of Georg Zimmermann, Nick Schultz, Esteban Chaves, Pello Bilbao, Warren Barguil, Mattias Skjelmose and Ben O’Connor traverse the only real flat section of today’s race before another slight decline takes them to the base of the next hill climb.

Can Julian Alaphilippe catch them before then?

Tour de France stage 10

14:09 , Mike Jones

92km to go: The peloton split up as it went over the final kilometres of the climb. Wou van Aert led the way over the summit and on the descent the gap between this group and the leaders is two minutes 37seconds.

Julian Alaphilippe is slowly getting closer to the front pack, he’s racing down the descent and is now just 20 seconds or so behind.

Tour de France stage 10

14:02 , Mike Jones

97km to go: Julian Alaphilippe will try to cross the gap between the chasing and leading groups. This next descent is long at 10km and there’s a false flat section before the category 3 Côte de Saint-Victor-la-Rivière.

Tour de France stage 10

14:00 , Mike Jones

101km to go: Here comes the peak of the Col de la Croix Saint-Robert. With around 400m to go Esteban Chaves kicks on to try and open up a gap on the rest of the leading group.

Warren Barguil goes with him and flies past. Barguil crosses the line first but Chaves made him work towards to the end to collect the top quota of KOM points.

Tour de France stage 10

13:53 , Mike Jones

103km to go: Ben O’Connor and Kasper Asgreen have switched places. O’Connor quickly covers the 26 second gap between the chasing group and the leaders while Asgreen drops away from the front into the chasing pack.

2.5km of the climb to go.

Tour de France stage 10

13:51 , Mike Jones

Here’s the full result of the intermediate sprint following Kasper Asgreen’s win:

1. Kasper Asgreen, 20 pts

2. Warren Barguil, 17 pts

3. Georg Zimmermann, 15 pts

4. Pello Bilbao, 13 pts

5. Esteban Chaves, 11 pts

6. Mattias Skjelmose, 10 pts

7. Krists Neilands, 9 pts

At 25’’:

8. Nick Schultz, 8 pts

9. Michal Kwiatkowski, 7 pts

10. Julian Alaphilippe , 6 pts

11. Anthony Perez, 5 pts

12. Harold Tejada, 4 pts

13. Antonio Pedrero, 3 pts

14. Ben O’Connor, 2 pts

At 1’50’’:

15. Jasper Philipsen, 1 pt

Tour de France stage 10

13:48 , Mike Jones

105km to go: 5km of the climb up Col de la Croix Saint-Robert left to go with the leading group of riders switching up their positions to help each other maintain momentum.

Jumbo-Visma are fully in control of the peloton further back.

Tour de France stage 10

13:45 , Mike Jones

107km to go: Kasper Asgreen and Warren Barguil are the two riders who make moves towards the finish line for the intermediate sprint.

Asgreen fends off the mini-attack from Barguil and takes the top points.

Jumbo-Visma have slowed the pace in the yellow jersey group, which is good news for David Gaudu, Romain Bardet and the Yates brothers in the last group.

Tour de France stage 10

13:42 , Mike Jones

(AFP via Getty Images)

(EPA)

Tour de France stage 10

13:40 , Mike Jones

109km to go: The 6km climb up Col de la Croix Saint-Robert begins before the intermediate sprint arrives and carries on afterwards.

The breakaway seven have a lead of 28 seconds over Ben O’Connor’s chasing pack (which also features seven riders).

The two biggest groups further back look likely to come together at some point on this category 2 climb.

Tour de France stage 10

13:36 , Mike Jones

111km to go: Right at the back of the race is a group of around 100 riders, maybe slightly less, lead by David Gaudu. There was a danger earlier in the stage that they would get distanced as the peloton looked to ride hard at the start.

They’re now only 1min 16secs behind the yellow jersey group who seem to have finally settled into a steady rhythm.

Tour de France stage 10

13:33 , Mike Jones

117km to go: The riders are around 10km away from today’s intermediate sprint at Le Mont-Dore. This one isn’t going to factor into the race for the green jersey as the top contenders are right at the back of the field due to the frantic start to today’s stage.

Kasper Asgreen, Georg Zimmermann, Nick Schultz, Esteban Chaves, Pello Bilbao, Warren Barguil and Mattias Skjelmose still lead the way and are quickly approaching the base of the Col de la Croix Saint-Robert.

Tour de France stage 10

13:26 , Mike Jones

121km to go: There’s a battle going on at the front of the race with a few different groups trying to position themselves in a breakaway.

They’ve been riding for a touch over 50km and it’s yet to settle down. Kasper Asgreeen, Georg Zimmerman and Warrenn Barguil are in this group of seven riders trying to escape from the bunch.

Ben O’Connor leads a separate group of four riders trying to chase the down, about 15 seconds behind with the yellow and white jersey holders, Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar, drawn back into the peloton which is nearer to 30 seconds back.

Tour de France stage 10

13:17 , Mike Jones

127km to go: Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard lead the group behind the leaders and steps on the pedal to close the gap to a few seconds.

There’s aprun 35/36 riders pretty much all together near the front with the rest of the peloton over two minutes behind.

Tour de France stage 10

13:13 , Mike Jones

131km to go: Julian Alaphilippe and Matej Mohoric are being chased down by four other riders - Krist Neilands, Nelson Oliveira, Lilian Calmejane, and Georg Zimmermann.

Further back there’s a bit of movement from the group behind the peloton as a few riders attempt to close the gap on the yellow jersey group.

Tour de France stage 10

13:09 , Mike Jones

135km to go: Wout van Aert is having a tough time of things in the group that is 1min 46sec behind the yellow jersey cluster. This start isn’t what many people would have predicted this morning.

🚀 @alafpolak1 & @matmohoric



🤩It doesn't work uphill? Let's try to break away in the downhill! Two of the best descenders in the world are in action!



🤩Ça ne marche pas en montée ? On essaye en descente ! Deux des meilleurs descendeurs du monde passent à l'action.#TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/4dv7fPS3UX — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 11, 2023

Tour de France stage 10

13:05 , Mike Jones

136km to go: The main bulk of the peloton reins in the two leaders as they move down the hill. Julian Alaphilippe attacks the descent with only Matej Mohoric joining him.

The duo work their way to a 15 second lead over the yellow jersey.

Tour de France stage 10

13:03 , Mike Jones

139.8km to go: Inside the final 500m of the category three climb up Col de Guery. There’s about 60 riders spread out over at the front of the race.

Krist Neilands is now out on his own in front and is moving very well. The yellow jersey group are about 30 seconds behind him with others dropping further back.

Wout Poels catches up to Neilands just before the top and summits in first place.

Tour de France stage 10

12:57 , Mike Jones

142km to go: It’s going to be tough for the riders today. There’s a further 2km to go before they reached the peak of Col de Guery. This is a 7.8km category three climb with an average gradient of 5%.

Once this is done there are just three more category climbs before a long descent down to Issoire.

Tour de France stage 10

12:54 , Mike Jones

144km to go: There are battles and breaks throughout the peloton as the riders string themselves out along the road. Five riders comprising of Michal Kwiatkowski, Krist Neilands, Clement Champoussin, Louis Meintjes, and Christopher Juul-Jensen now lead as the breakaway group hits the slopes of Col de Guéry.

Tour de France stage 10

12:51 , Mike Jones

So, this is a longish 167km route up and down five categorised climbs, including the sizeable Col de Guery (7.8km at 5%) and the Croix Saint-Robert (6km at 6.3%).

There are very little opportunities to relax on flat sections and this stage should be decided by whoever gets in the breakaway.

The race begin half an hour or so ago and with 146km to go there’s already been plenty of movement.

A front group formed of Jonas Vingegaard, Sepp Kuss, Tadej Pogacar, Michal Kwiatkowski, Alberto Bettiol, Rémi Cavagna, Pello Bilbao, Mattias Skjelmose, Louis Meintjes, Ion Izagirre, Matteo Jorgenson, Gregor Mühlberger, Romain Bardet, Krists Neilands, Corbin Strong, Simon Yates, Clément Champoussin, Maxim Van Gils and Anton Charmig is breaking away from the peloton.

Michael Woods wins first Tour stage as Tadej Pogacar trims Jonas Vingegaard lead

12:43 , Mike Jones

On Sunday, Michael Woods charged up the Puy de Dome to beat Matteo Jorgenson to a breakaway victory on stage nine of the Tour de France as Tadej Pogacar clawed back a few more seconds on race leader Jonas Vingegaard.

Woods took almost two minutes out of Jorgenson on the steep gradients of the dormant volcano, making its first appearance in the Tour in 35 years, rounding the American with 450 metres remaining to take his first career Tour de France stage at the age of 36.

More than eight minutes later, the main contenders made it to the summit of this famous climb, with Pogacar using an attack inside the last 1,500 metres to claw back eight seconds on Vingegaard, whose advantage in yellow is down to 17 seconds going into today’s stage 10.

Michael Woods wins first Tour stage as Tadej Pogacar trims Jonas Vingegaard lead