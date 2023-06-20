Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

The Tour de France gets under way on July 1 - ASO/Charly Lopez

What is this race and why should I care about it?

It is the 110th edition of the Tour de France, one of the three grand tours, the others being the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España.

This is the biggest and most important bike race in the world, with an estimated 80 per cent of most WorldTour team’s sponsorship income being based around the Tour.

Founded in 1903 by Henri Desgrange, editor of L’Auto newspaper, the Tour may not be the favourite stage race of the cycling cognoscenti but it is one that captures the imagination of the wider sporting public. As a result, the race is the biggest annual sporting event in the world with more live spectators than even the Olympics or football World Cup.

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard will be hoping to defend his yellow jersey, but two-time winner Tadej Pogacar will want to dethrone him.

When does the Tour de France start?

This year’s Tour de France starts with a 182km hilly stage starting and finishing in Bilbao on Saturday July 1, 2023. It is the second time The grand départ has taken place in the Basque Country before after previously starting in the autonomous region in 1992.

How long is this year’s Tour de France?

The second grand tour of the season comprises 21 stages and will be contested over 3,404 kilometres (2,115 miles). This year’s Tour consists of eight flat stages, four hilly stages, eight mountain stages with four summit finishes, one individual time trial and two rest days.

Tour de France 2023 map - Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

And when does the Tour de France finish?

The Tour de France concludes with its traditional final stage in Paris, on Sunday July 23. The race will again end on the famous cobbled Champs-Élysées boulevard following a 115.5km stage from Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

Where does each stage start and end?

How can I follow the race?

Those with subscriptions to Eurosport (through discovery+ Sport and Entertainment pass) or GCN+ are in luck, both will broadcast every day, as will ITV4 and Welsh terrestrial channel S4C. In Wales S4C is available on Sky 104, Freeview 4, Virgin TV 166 and Freesat 104, while in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland it can be found on Sky 134, Freesat 120 and Virgin TV 166 and also on iPlayer. Live shows and highlights programmes will be shown at different times each day. Alternatively, if you are stuck at work or do not subscribe to Eurosport if you have a sports package with the likes of Sky and BT or GCN+ – or cannot access S4C – then you can follow the action, as it unfolds, right here with Telegraph Sport.

Which teams will ride the Tour de France?

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to take part in the race. As with all WorldTour races, each team from the top-flight of professional cycling receive an invitation and in the case of the Tour de France, all 18 of them are contracted to compete in the grand tour. In addition they are joined by four UCI ProTeams – the two highest placed UCI ProTeams in 2022 (Lotto–Dstny and TotalEnergies), along with Uno-X Pro and Israel–Premier Tech who were selected by Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO), the organisers of the Tour.

How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race

All dates, times and distances are correct at time of publishing.

Saturday July 1, stage one – starts at: 11.55am (BST)

Bilbao to Bilbao, 182km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1/ GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 9.30pm

Stage One Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Sunday July 2, stage two – starts at: 11.25am

Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sebastián, 209km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm

Stage Two Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Monday July 3, stage three – starts at: 12.15pm

Amorebieta-Etxano to Bayonne, 187.5km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 9.30pm

Stage Three Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Tuesday July 4, stage four – starts at: 12.20pm

Dax to Nogaro, 182km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm

Stage Four Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Wednesday July 5, stage five – starts at: 12.25pm

Pau to Laruns, 163km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm

Stage Five Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Thursday July 6, stage six – starts at: 12.25pm

Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque, 145km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm

Stage Six Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Friday July 7, stage seven – starts at: 12.30pm

Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux, 170km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 8.25pm

Stage Seven Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Saturday July 8, stage eight – starts at: 11.45am

Libourne to Limoges, 201km



Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm

Stage Eight Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Sunday July 9, stage nine – starts at: 12.45pm

Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat to Puy de Dôme, 182.5km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm

Stage Nine Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Tuesday July 11, stage 10 – starts at: 12.20pm

Vulcania to Issoire, 167.5km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm

Stage 10 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Wednesday July 12, stage 11 – starts at: 12.25pm

Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins, 180km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm

Stage 11 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Thursday July 13, stage 12 – starts at: 12.20pm

Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais, 169km



Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm

Stage 12 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Friday July 14, stage 13 – starts at: 12.55pm

Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier, 138km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 8.25pm

Stage 13 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Saturday July 15, stage 14 – starts at: 12.20pm

Annemasse to Morzine Les Portes du Soleil, 152km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm

Stage 14 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Sunday July 16, stage 15 – starts at: 12.20pm

Les Gets Les Portes du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc, 179km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm

Stage 15 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Tuesday July 18, stage 16 – starts at: 12.05pm

Passy to Combloux, 22.4km – individual time trial

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm

Stage 16 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Wednesday July 19, stage 17 – starts at: 12.05pm

Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc to Courchevel, 166km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm

Stage 17 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Thursday July 20, stage 18 – starts at: 12.35pm

Moûtiers to Bourg-en-Bresse, 185km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm

Stage 18 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Friday July 21, stage 19 – starts at: 12.30pm

Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny, 173km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 8.25pm

Stage 19 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Saturday July 22, stage 20 – starts at: 12.45pm

Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering, 133.5km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 9.30pm

Stage 20 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Sunday July 23, stage 21 – starts at: 15.40pm

Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to Paris (Champs-Élysées), 115.5km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 3.30pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm

Stage 21 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

All maps and stage profiles supplied by race organisers ASO

