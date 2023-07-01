Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

The Tour de France gets under way later today in Bilbao, Spain - ASO/Charly Lopez

The 110th edition of the Tour de France gets under way later today – Saturday July 1, 2023 – with a 182km hilly stage starting and finishing in Bilbao. It is the second time The grand départ has taken place in the Basque Country having previously started in the autonomous region in 1992.

The Tour appears poised be a battle between defending champion Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and two-time winner Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

Pogacar was enjoying a sterling season, winning Paris-Nice and the Tour of Flanders, before breaking his wrist two months ago, leaving the 2020 and 2021 Tour winner fighting to make a full recovery before the grand départ.

You can follow all of the action here with Telegraph Sport’s live rolling blog as the all-rounders, puncheurs and general classification riders vie for the first maillot jaune, or leader’s yellow jersey, from this year’s race.

More news from the Tour.

Today’s stage details

Saturday July 1, stage one – starts at: 11.55am (BST)

Bilbao to Bilbao, 182km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+ 12-6pm, ITV4 11am-5pm, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1 10.45-11.30pm, GCN+ on demand, ITV4 7-8pm, S4C 9.30pm

Follow live coverage of stage one HERE.

Stage One Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

What is the Tour de France?

The Tour de France is one of the three grand tours – the others being the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España – that form the backbone around which the cycling season is structured.

This is the biggest and most important bike race in the world, with an estimated 80 per cent of most WorldTour team’s sponsorship income being based around the Tour.

Founded in 1903 by Henri Desgrange, editor of L’Auto newspaper, the Tour may not be the favourite stage race of the cycling cognoscenti but it is one that captures the imagination of the wider sporting public. As a result, the race is the biggest annual sporting event in the world with more live spectators than even the Olympics or football World Cup.

How long is this year’s Tour de France?

The second grand tour of the season comprises 21 stages and will be contested over 3,404 kilometres (2,115 miles). This year’s Tour consists of eight flat stages, four hilly stages, eight mountain stages with four summit finishes, one individual time trial and two rest days.

Tour de France 2023 map - Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

And when does the Tour de France finish?

The Tour de France concludes with its traditional final stage in Paris, on Sunday July 23. The race will again end on the famous cobbled Champs-Élysées boulevard following a 115.5km stage from Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

Where does each stage start and end?

Stage-by-stage details

Saturday 1, stage one: Bilbao to Bilbao, 182km

Winner: Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates)

Sunday 2, stage two: Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sebastián, 209km

Monday 3, stage three: Amorebieta-Etxano to Bayonne, 187.5km

Tuesday 4, stage four: Dax to Nogaro, 182km

Wednesday 5, stage five: Pau to Laruns, 163km

Thursday 6, stage six: Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque, 145km

Friday 7, stage seven: Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux, 170km

Saturday 8, stage eight: Libourne to Limoges, 201km

Sunday 9, stage nine: Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat to Puy de Dôme, 182.5km

Monday 10: Rest day

Tuesday 11, stage 10: Vulcania to Issoire, 167.5km

Wednesday 12, stage 11: Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins, 180km

Thursday 13, stage 12: Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais, 169km

Friday 14, stage 13: Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier, 138km

Saturday 15, stage 14: Annemasse to Morzine Les Portes du Soleil, 152km

Sunday 16, stage 15: Les Gets Les Portes du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc, 179km

Monday 17: Rest day

Tuesday 18, stage 16: Passy to Combloux, 22.4km- ITT

Wednesday 19, stage 17: Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc to Courchevel, 166km

Thursday 20, stage 18: Moûtiers to Bourg-en-Bresse, 185km

Friday 21, stage 19: Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny, 173km

Saturday 22, stage 20: Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering, 133.5km

Sunday 23, stage 21: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to Paris Champs-Élysées, 115.5km

How can I follow the race?

Those with subscriptions to Eurosport (through discovery+ Sport and Entertainment pass) or GCN+ are in luck, both will broadcast every day, as will ITV4 and Welsh terrestrial channel S4C. In Wales S4C is available on Sky 104, Freeview 4, Virgin TV 166 and Freesat 104, while in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland it can be found on Sky 134, Freesat 120 and Virgin TV 166 and also on iPlayer. Live shows and highlights programmes will be shown at different times each day. Alternatively, if you are stuck at work or do not subscribe to Eurosport if you have a sports package with the likes of Sky and BT or GCN+ – or cannot access S4C – then you can follow the action, as it unfolds, right here with Telegraph Sport.

Which teams will ride the Tour de France?

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to take part in the race. As with all WorldTour races, each team from the top-flight of professional cycling receive an invitation and in the case of the Tour de France, all 18 of them are contracted to compete in the grand tour. In addition they are joined by four UCI ProTeams – the two highest placed UCI ProTeams in 2022 (Lotto-Dstny and TotalEnergies), along with Uno-X Pro and Israel-Premier Tech who were selected by Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO), the organisers of the Tour.

Which riders will be in action at the Tour de France?

WorldTeams

Ag2r-Citroën (Fra)

Confirmed team: Clément Berthet (Fra), Benoît Cosnefroy (Fra), Stan Dewulf (Bel), Felix Gall (Aut), Oliver Naesen (Bel), Ben O’Connor (Aus), Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra), Nans Peters (Fra)

Alpecin-Deceuninck (Bel)

Confirmed team: Silvan Dillier (Swi), Michael Gogl (Aut), Quinten Hermans (Bel), Soren Kragh Andersen (Den), Jasper Philipsen (Bel), Mathieu van der Poel (Ned), Jonas Rickaert (Bel), Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned)

Arkéa-Samsic (Fra)

Confirmed team: Warren Barguil (Fra), Jenthe Biermans (Fra), Clément Champoussin (Fra), Anthony Delaplace (Fra), Simon Guglielmi (Fra), Matis Louvel (Fra), Luca Mozzato (Ita), Laurent Pichon (Fra)

Astana Qazaqstan (Kaz)

Confirmed team: Cees Bol (Ned), Mark Cavendish (GB), David de la Cruz (Spa), Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz), Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz), Gianni Moscon (Ita), Luis León Sánchez (Spa), Harold Tejada (Col)

Bahrain Victorious (Brn)

Confirmed team: Nikias Arndt (Ger), Phil Bauhaus (Ger), Pello Bilbao (Spa), Jack Haig (Aus), Mikel Landa (Spa), Matej Mohoric (Slo), Wout Poels (Ned), Fred Wright (GB).

Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger)

Confirmed team: Emanuel Buchmann (Ger), Marco Haller (Aut), Jai Hindley (Aus), Bob Jungels (Lux), Patrick Konrad (Aut), Jordi Meeus (Bel), Nils Politt (Ger), Danny van Poppel (Ned)

Cofidis (Fra)

Confirmed team: Bryan Coquard (Fra), Simon Geschke (Ger), Ion Izagirre (Spa), Victor Lafay (Fra), Guillaume Martin (Fra), Anthony Perez (Fra), Alexis Renard (Fra), Axel Zingle (Fra)

DSM-Firmenich (Ger)

Confirmed team: Romain Bardet (Fra), John Degenkolb (Ger), Matthew Dinham (Aus), Alex Edmondson (Aus), Nils Eekhoff (Ned), Chris Hamilton (Aus), Kevin Vermaerke (US), Sam Welsford (Aus)

EF Education-EasyPost (US)

Confirmed team: Andrey Amador (Crc), Alberto Bettiol (Ita), Richard Carapaz (Ecu), Esteban Chaves (Col), Magnus Cort (Den), Neilson Powless (US), James Shaw (GB), Rigoberto Urán (Col)

Groupama-FDJ (Fra)

Confirmed team: Lars van den Berg (Ned), David Gaudu (Fra), Kevin Geniets (Ned), Stefan Küng (Swi), Olivier Le Gac (Fra), Valentin Madouas (Fra), Quentin Pacher (Fra), Thibaut Pinot (Fra)

Ineos Grenadiers (GB)

Confirmed team: Egan Bernal (Col), Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa), Omar Fraile (Spa), Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol), Daniel Martínez (Col), Tom Pidcock (GB), Carlos Rodríguez (Spa), Ben Turner (GB)

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty (Bel)

Confirmed team: Lilian Calmejane (Fra), Rui Costa (Por), Biniam Girmay (Eri), Louis Meintjes (SA), Adrien Petit (Fra), Dion Smith (NZ), Mike Teunissen (Ned), Georg Zimmermann (Ger)

Jayco-Alula (Aus)

Confirmed team: Lawson Craddock (US), Luke Durbridge (Aus), Dylan Groenewegen (Ned), Chris Harper (Aus), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den), Luka Mezgec (Slo), Elmar Reinders (Ned), Simon Yates (GB)

Jumbo-Visma (Ned)

Confirmed team: Wout Van Aert (Bel), Dylan van Baarle (Ned), Tiesj Benoot (Bel), Nathan van Hooydonck (Bel), Wilco Kelderman (Ned), Sepp Kuss (US), Christophe Laporte (Fra), Jonas Vingegaard (Den)

Lidl-Trek (US)

Confirmed team: Giulio Ciccone (Ita), Tony Gallopin (Fra), Alex Kirsch (Lux), Juan Pedro López (Spa), Mads Pedersen (Den), Quinn Simmons (US), Mattias Skjelmose (Den), Jasper Stuyven (Bel)

Movistar (Spa)

Confirmed team: Alex Aranburu (Spa), Ruben Guerreiro (Por), Gorka Izagirre (Spa), Matteo Jorgenson (US), Enric Mas (Spa), Gregor Mühlberger (Aut), Nelson Oliveira (Por), Antonio Pedrero (Spa)

Soudal-Quick Step (Bel)

Confirmed team: Julian Alaphilippe (Fra), Kasper Asgreen (Den), Rémi Cavagna (Fra), Tim Declercq (Bel), Dries Devenyns (Bel), Fabio Jakobsen (Ned), Yves Lampaert (Bel), Michael Morkov (Den)

UAE Team Emirates (UAE)

Confirmed team: Mikkel Bjerg (Den), Felix Grossschartner (Aus), Rafal Majka (Pol), Tadej Pogacar (Slo), Marc Soler (Spa), Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor), Matteo Trentin (Ita), Adam Yates (GB)

ProTeams

Lotto-Dstny (Bel)

Confirmed team: Jasper De Buyst (Bel), Victor Campenaerts (Bel), Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned), Caleb Ewan (Aus), Frederik Frison (Bel), Maxim Van Gils (Bel), Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita), Florian Vermeersch (Bel)

TotalEnergies (Fra)

Confirmed team: Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor), Steff Cras (Bel), Valentin Ferron (Fra), Pierre Latour (Fra), Daniel Oss (Ita), Peter Sagan (Svk), Anthony Turgis (Fra)

Israel-Premier Tech (Isr)

Confirmed team: Guillaume Boivin (Can), Simon Clarke (Aus), Hugo Houle (Can), Krists Neilands (Lat), Nick Schultz (Aus), Corbin Strong (NZ), Dylan Teuns (Bel), Michael Woods (Can)

Uno-X Pro (Nor)

Confirmed team: Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor), Anthon Charmig (Den), Jonas Gregaard (Den), Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor), Alexander Kristoff (Nor), Rasmus Tiller (Nor), Torstein Traeen (Nor), Soren Waerenskjold (Nor)

Latest Tour de France news

On the eve of the grand départ, L’Équipe has reported that in-race communications between team cars and riders will for the first time be able to broadcast on live television after a two-year deal was agreed between race organisers Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) and 17 of the teams at this year’s Tour.

It is understood that participating teams will receive €5,000 (£4,300) each – Alpecin-Deceuninck, Cofidis, Groupama-FDJ, Jayco-AlUla and Movistar all rejected the offer – while television companies will have to pay ASO for the right to broadcast the communications.

Julien Goupil, media director with race organisers ASO, said: “We wish to continue to innovate in technology. We first had live tracking of riders and onboard cameras in 2015, then we had 3D live coverage of riders groups in 2018,” Goupil added.

“We want each innovation to form part of the viewers’ experience. If there’s a crash or an attack, it’s good to know what’s being said.”

Meanwhile, two motorbikes from the French gendarmerie’s intervention brigade will ride ahead of the peloton to prevent protesters from disrupting the race after several incidents last year.

“Two motorbikes will work as a duo. Our goal is to be able to bring an immediate response and avoid the race being stopped,” gendarmerie captain Jean-Francois Prunet told team sporting directors in an organisers’ briefing.

“We want to detect movements [in the crowd] that could lead to the race being halted. It should protect the race. I’m asking you firmly to be disciplined if something should happen. Stay on the right side of the road. Do not get out of your cars to go see the riders, let us intervene so that the race can re-start. Those two motorbikes will be here for the safety of the riders.”

No link was made by Prunet with the riots that have hit France in the last two days after a teenager was shot dead by police on Tuesday. Last year, the race was stopped for about 10 minutes by climate activists during the 10th stage and two more attempts to disrupt the race were also made.

All maps and stage profiles supplied by race organisers ASO

