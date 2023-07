Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Jonas Vingegaard kept hold of his leader's yellow jersey following a thrilling stage 19 at the Tour de France - Getty Images/Tim de Waele

Matej Mohoric won stage 19 of the Tour de France in a photo finish at the end of a furious day’s racing in the Jura.

Mohoric and Thursday’s winner Kasper Asgreen came to the line neck and neck, with Ben O’Connor third, after the trio broke away from a 37-strong breakaway when it broke into several pieces on the final climb some 30 kilometres from the end of the 173km stage from Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny.

O’Connor had launched his sprint first 400 metres from the line but Asgreen came around him before Mohoric won it with a bike throw on the line.

They came in just shy of 40 seconds clear of a chasing group with Jasper Philipsen fourth on the stage for a second day running.

For a second day running the Tour passed through territory ideal for a breakaway, but such was the fight to get into it that 60km had been covered before a nine-strong group including former world champion Julian Alaphilippe went away.

But after Nils Politt broke his chain, their advantage of a minute quickly tumbled and a counter move of 29 riders including Tom Pidcock and Philipsen came up to join them.

Victor Campenaerts and Simon Clarke tried to go off the front but after Clarke cramped up the group exploded on the final climb still with nearly 30km to the finish.

That gave Mohoric, Asgreen and O’Connor their chance to go clear as they went over the top first, and a powerful chasing group could not close the gap on the straight descent into town. PA

Tour de France: General classification top 10 after stage 19

Tour de France: Points, mountains and youth leaders

Today’s stage

Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering, 133.5km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+ TBC, ITV4 12.30pm, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4 7pm, S4C 9.30pm

Stage 20 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

How can I follow the race?

Those with subscriptions to Eurosport (through discovery+ Sport and Entertainment pass) or GCN+ are in luck, both will broadcast every day, as will ITV4 and Welsh terrestrial channel S4C.

In Wales S4C is available on Sky 104, Freeview 4, Virgin TV 166 and Freesat 104, while in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland it can be found on Sky 134, Freesat 120 and Virgin TV 166 and also on iPlayer.

Live shows and highlights programmes will be shown at different times each day. Alternatively, if you are stuck at work or do not subscribe to Eurosport if you have a sports package with the likes of Sky and BT or GCN+ – or cannot access S4C – then you can follow the action, as it unfolds, right here with Telegraph Sport.

Stage results so far on the 2023 Tour de France

Saturday 1, stage one: Bilbao to Bilbao, 182km

Winner: Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates)



Sunday 2, stage two: Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sebastián, 209km

Winner: Victor Lafay (Cofidis)



Monday 3, stage three: Amorebieta-Etxano to Bayonne, 193.5km

Winner: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck)



Tuesday 4, stage four: Dax to Nogaro, 182km

Winner: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck)



Wednesday 5, stage five: Pau to Laruns, 163km

Winner: Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Thursday 6, stage six: Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque, 145km

Winner: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)

Friday 7, stage seven: Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux, 170km

Winner: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

Saturday 8, stage eight: Libourne to Limoges, 201km

Winner: Mats Pedersen (Lidl-Trek)

Sunday 9, stage nine: Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat to Puy de Dôme, 182.5km

Winner: Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech)

Monday 10: Rest day

Tuesday 11, stage 10: Vulcania to Issoire, 167.5km

Winner: Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious)

Wednesday 12, stage 11: Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins, 180km

Winner: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

Thursday 13, stage 12: Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais, 169km

Winner: Ion Izaguirre (Cofidis)

Friday 14, stage 13: Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier, 138km

Winner: Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers)

Saturday 15, stage 14: Annemasse to Morzine Les Portes du Soleil, 152km

Winner: Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers)

Sunday 16, stage 15: Les Gets Les Portes du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc, 179km

Winner: Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious)

Monday 17: Rest day

Tuesday 18, stage 16: Passy to Combloux, 22.4km – individual time trial

Winner: Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma)

Wednesday 19, stage 17: Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc to Courchevel, 166km

Winner: Felix Gall (Ag2r-Citroën)

Thursday 20, stage 18: Moûtiers to Bourg-en-Bresse, 185km

Winner: Kasper Asgreen (Soudal-Quick Step)



Friday 21, stage 19: Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny, 173km

Winner: Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious)

Saturday 22, stage 20: Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering, 133.5km

Live: Follow all the action as it happens

Sunday 23, stage 21: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to Paris Champs-Élysées, 115.5km

What is the Tour de France?

The Tour de France is one of the three grand tours – the others being the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España – that form the backbone around which the cycling season is structured.

This is the biggest and most important bike race in the world, with an estimated 80 per cent of most WorldTour team’s sponsorship income being based around the Tour.

Founded in 1903 by Henri Desgrange, editor of L’Auto newspaper, the Tour may not be the favourite stage race of the cycling cognoscenti but it is one that captures the imagination of the wider sporting public. As a result, the race is the biggest annual sporting event in the world with more live spectators than even the Olympics or football World Cup.

How long is this year’s Tour de France?

The second grand tour of the season comprises 21 stages and will be contested over 3,409 kilometres (2,118 miles). This year’s Tour consists of eight flat stages, four hilly stages, eight mountain stages with four summit finishes, one individual time trial and two rest days.

Tour de France 2023 map - Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

When does the Tour de France finish?

The Tour de France concludes with its traditional final stage in Paris, on Sunday July 23. The race will again end on the famous cobbled Champs-Élysées boulevard following a 115.5km stage from Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

Which teams will ride the Tour de France?

Twenty-two teams are taking part in the race. As with all WorldTour races, each team from the top-flight of professional cycling receive an invitation and in the case of the Tour de France, all 18 of them are contracted to compete in the grand tour. In addition they are joined by four UCI ProTeams – the two highest placed UCI ProTeams in 2022 (Lotto-Dstny and TotalEnergies), along with Uno-X Pro and Israel-Premier Tech who were selected by Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO), the organisers of the Tour.

Which riders are still in action at the Tour de France?

WorldTeams

Ag2r-Citroën (Fra)

Clément Berthet (Fra), Benoît Cosnefroy (Fra), Stan Dewulf (Bel), Felix Gall (Aut), Oliver Naesen (Bel), Ben O’Connor (Aus), Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra), Nans Peters (Fra)

Alpecin-Deceuninck (Bel)

Silvan Dillier (Swi), Michael Gogl (Aut), Quinten Hermans (Bel), Soren Kragh Andersen (Den), Jasper Philipsen (Bel), Mathieu van der Poel (Ned), Jonas Rickaert (Bel)

Abandoned: Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned, DNF stage 14)

Arkéa-Samsic (Fra)

Warren Barguil (Fra), Jenthe Biermans (Fra), Clément Champoussin (Fra), Anthony Delaplace (Fra), Simon Guglielmi (Fra), Matis Louvel (Fra), Luca Mozzato (Ita), Laurent Pichon (Fra)

Astana Qazaqstan (Kaz)

Cees Bol (Ned), Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz), Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz), Gianni Moscon (Ita), Harold Tejada (Col)

Abandoned: Luis León Sánchez (Spa, DNS stage five), Mark Cavendish (GB, DNF stage eight), David de la Cruz (Spa, DNF stage 12)

Bahrain Victorious (Brn)

Nikias Arndt (Ger), Pello Bilbao (Spa), Jack Haig (Aus), Mikel Landa (Spa), Matej Mohoric (Slo), Wout Poels (Ned), Fred Wright (GB)

Abandoned: Phil Bauhaus (Ger, DNF stage 17)

Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger)

Emanuel Buchmann (Ger), Marco Haller (Aut), Jai Hindley (Aus), Bob Jungels (Lux), Patrick Konrad (Aut), Jordi Meeus (Bel), Nils Politt (Ger), Danny van Poppel (Ned)

Cofidis (Fra)

Bryan Coquard (Fra), Ion Izagirre (Spa), Victor Lafay (Fra), Guillaume Martin (Fra), Anthony Perez (Fra), Axel Zingle (Fra)

Abandoned: Alexis Renard (Fra, DNS stage 17), Simon Geschke (Ger, DNF stage 18)

DSM-Firmenich (Ger)

John Degenkolb (Ger), Matthew Dinham (Aus), Alex Edmondson (Aus), Nils Eekhoff (Ned), Chris Hamilton (Aus), Kevin Vermaerke (US), Sam Welsford (Aus)

Abandoned: Romain Bardet (Fra, DNF stage 14)

EF Education-EasyPost (US)

Andrey Amador (Crc), Alberto Bettiol (Ita), Magnus Cort (Den), Neilson Powless (US), Rigoberto Urán (Col)

Abandoned: Richard Carapaz (Ecu, DNS stage two), Esteban Chaves (Col, DNF stage 14), James Shaw (GB, DNF stage 14)

Groupama-FDJ (Fra)

Lars van den Berg (Ned), David Gaudu (Fra), Kevin Geniets (Ned), Stefan Küng (Swi), Olivier Le Gac (Fra), Valentin Madouas (Fra), Quentin Pacher (Fra), Thibaut Pinot (Fra)

Ineos Grenadiers (GB)

Egan Bernal (Col), Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa), Omar Fraile (Spa), Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol), Tom Pidcock (GB), Carlos Rodríguez (Spa)

Abandoned: Ben Turner (GB, DNF stage 13), Daniel Martínez (Col, DNS stage 15)

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty (Bel)

Lilian Calmejane (Fra), Rui Costa (Por), Biniam Girmay (Eri), Adrien Petit (Fra), Dion Smith (NZ), Mike Teunissen (Ned), Georg Zimmermann (Ger)

Abandoned: Louis Meintjes (SA, DNF stage 14)

Jayco-Alula (Aus)

Lawson Craddock (US), Luke Durbridge (Aus), Dylan Groenewegen (Ned), Chris Harper (Aus), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den), Luka Mezgec (Slo), Elmar Reinders (Ned), Simon Yates (GB)

Jumbo-Visma (Ned)

Wout Van Aert (Bel), Dylan van Baarle (Ned), Tiesj Benoot (Bel), Nathan van Hooydonck (Bel), Wilco Kelderman (Ned), Sepp Kuss (US), Christophe Laporte (Fra), Jonas Vingegaard (Den)

Lidl-Trek (US)

Giulio Ciccone (Ita), Tony Gallopin (Fra), Alex Kirsch (Lux), Juan Pedro López (Spa), Mads Pedersen (Den), Mattias Skjelmose (Den), Jasper Stuyven (Bel)

Abandoned: Quinn Simmons (US, DNS stage nine)

Movistar (Spa)

Alex Aranburu (Spa), Gorka Izagirre (Spa), Gregor Mühlberger (Aut), Nelson Oliveira (Por)

Abandoned: Enric Mas (Spa, DNF stage one), Ruben Guerreiro (Por, DNF stage 14), Antonio Pedrero (Spa, DNF stage 14), Matteo Jorgenson (US, DNS stage 16)

Soudal-Quick Step (Bel)

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra), Kasper Asgreen (Den), Rémi Cavagna (Fra), Tim Declercq (Bel), Dries Devenyns (Bel), Yves Lampaert (Bel), Michael Morkov (Den)

Abandoned: Fabio Jakobsen (Ned, DNS stage 12)

UAE Team Emirates (UAE)

Mikkel Bjerg (Den), Felix Grossschartner (Aus), Rafal Majka (Pol), Tadej Pogacar (Slo), Marc Soler (Spa), Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor), Matteo Trentin (Ita), Adam Yates (GB)

ProTeams

Lotto-Dstny (Bel)

Jasper De Buyst (Bel), Victor Campenaerts (Bel), Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned), Frederik Frison (Bel), Maxim Van Gils (Bel), Florian Vermeersch (Bel)

Abandoned: Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita, DNS stage five), Caleb Ewan (Aus, DNF stage 13)

TotalEnergies (Fra)

Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor), Valentin Ferron (Fra), Pierre Latour (Fra), Daniel Oss (Ita), Peter Sagan (Svk), Anthony Turgis (Fra)

Abandoned: Steff Cras (Bel, DNF stage eight)

Israel-Premier Tech (Isr)

Guillaume Boivin (Can), Simon Clarke (Aus), Hugo Houle (Can), Krists Neilands (Lat), Nick Schultz (Aus), Corbin Strong (NZ), Dylan Teuns (Bel), Michael Woods (Can)

Uno-X Pro (Nor)

Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor), Anthon Charmig (Den), Jonas Gregaard (Den), Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor), Alexander Kristoff (Nor), Rasmus Tiller (Nor), Torstein Traeen (Nor), Soren Waerenskjold (Nor)

DNF: Did not finish; DNS: Did not start

How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race

All dates, times and distances are correct at time of publishing.

Saturday July 1, stage one

Bilbao to Bilbao, 182km

Stage One Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Sunday July 2, stage two

Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sebastián, 209km

Stage Two Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Monday July 3, stage three

Amorebieta-Etxano to Bayonne, 187.5km

Stage Three Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Tuesday July 4, stage four

Dax to Nogaro, 182km

Stage Four Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Wednesday July 5, stage five

Pau to Laruns, 163km

Stage Five Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Thursday July 6, stage six

Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque, 145km

Stage Six Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Friday July 7, stage seven

Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux, 170km

Stage Seven Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Saturday July 8, stage eight

Libourne to Limoges, 201km

Stage Eight Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Sunday July 9, stage nine

Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat to Puy de Dôme, 182.5km

Stage Nine Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Tuesday July 11, stage 10

Vulcania to Issoire, 167.5km

Stage 10 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Wednesday July 12, stage 11

Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins, 180km

Stage 11 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Thursday July 13, stage 12

Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais, 169km

Stage 12 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Friday July 14, stage 13

Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier, 138km

Stage 13 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Saturday July 15, stage 14

Annemasse to Morzine Les Portes du Soleil, 152km

Stage 14 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Sunday July 16, stage 15

Les Gets Les Portes du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc, 179km

Stage 15 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Tuesday July 18, stage 16

Passy to Combloux, 22.4km – individual time trial

Stage 16 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Wednesday July 19, stage 17

Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc to Courchevel, 165.7km

Stage 17 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Thursday July 20, stage 18 – starts at: 12.35pm

Moûtiers to Bourg-en-Bresse, 184.9km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+ 1-6.15pm, ITV4 2pm, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4 7-8pm, S4C 10pm

Stage 18 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Friday July 21, stage 19

Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny, 172.8km

Stage 19 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Saturday July 22, stage 20 – starts at: 12.45pm

Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering, 133.5km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+ TBC, ITV4 12.30pm, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4 7pm, S4C 9.30pm

Stage 20 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Sunday July 23, stage 21 – starts at: 15.40pm

Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to Paris (Champs-Élysées), 115.5km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+ TBC, ITV4 4.30pm, S4C 3.30pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4 9-10pm, S4C 10pm

Stage 21 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

All maps and stage profiles supplied by race organisers ASO

