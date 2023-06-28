Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Egan Bernal will make his first appearance in a grand tour since the 2021 edition of the Vuelta a España - Getty Images/Dario Belingheri

Egan Bernal, the 2019 Tour de France champion, has been named in Ineos Grenadiers’ eight-man team for this year’s race which begins in Bilbao on Saturday. It will be the Colombian’s first grand tour since his life-threatening crash in January 2022.

Britain’s Tom Pidcock will also be making a return to the Tour, 12 months on from his famous victory atop Alpe d’Huez in the Queen stage of last year’s race.

Bernal, 26, crashed into the back of a bus while training in Colombia at the start of last year, sustaining horrific injuries including 11 broken ribs, a broken femur, kneecap, T5 and T6 vertebrae, C2 vertebrae, a metacarpal, and one broken thumb.

Following a low-key return to action last August, Bernal’s preparation this season has included outings at WorldTour races Volta a Catalunya, Itzulia Basque Country, Tour de Romandie and Critérium du Dauphiné.

Bernal finished 12th at the most recent of those, the Critérium du Dauphiné, nearly seven minutes down on last year’s Tour winner Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma).

He is not expected to challenge Vingegaard or two-time Tour winner Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), the two overwhelming favourites for this year’s yellow jersey.

Without Geraint Thomas, who finished second in the Giro d’Italia last month, or long-time road captain Luke Rowe, who has been omitted, the Ineos squad this year looks set up for stage-hunting, although Pidcock did say earlier this year that he wanted to try to stay up on general classification and to win stages against the top GC contenders.

Bernal said he was just happy to be back at the Tour again. “Making my return to the Tour has always been a major goal for me,” he said. “I’m so excited to be able to experience every kilometre of this race again.

“I’m sure many people have followed everything that has happened to me since my accident in January last year, and the journey I’ve been through to overcome the greatest test of my life. Being a part of this year’s Tour team reassures me that I’m on my way to returning to my best.”

Rod Ellingworth, deputy team principal at Ineos Grenadiers, did not set any targets for the Colombian beyond saying: “The whole team’s really thrilled for Egan, and everyone who’s supported him in his return to full fitness. It’s a demonstration of his character and resilience, and the extraordinary effort he’s put into his recovery over the past 18 months.”

Ineos Grenadiers Tour squad: Egan Bernal (Col), Tom Pidcock (GB), Daniel Martinez (Col), Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol), Omar Fraile (Spa), Carlos Rodriguez (Spa), Ben Turner (GB), Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa).

More on Ineos Grenadiers’ team.

What is the Tour de France?

The Tour de France is one of the three grand tours – the others being the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España – that form the backbone around which the cycling season is structured.

The Tour de France gets under way on July 1 - ASO/Charly Lopez

This is the biggest and most important bike race in the world, with an estimated 80 per cent of most WorldTour team’s sponsorship income being based around the Tour.

Founded in 1903 by Henri Desgrange, editor of L’Auto newspaper, the Tour may not be the favourite stage race of the cycling cognoscenti but it is one that captures the imagination of the wider sporting public. As a result, the race is the biggest annual sporting event in the world with more live spectators than even the Olympics or football World Cup.

When does the Tour de France start?

This 110th edition of the Tour de France starts with a 182km hilly stage starting and finishing in Bilbao on Saturday July 1, 2023. It is the second time The grand départ has taken place in the Basque Country before after previously starting in the autonomous region in 1992.

How long is this year’s Tour de France?

The second grand tour of the season comprises 21 stages and will be contested over 3,404 kilometres (2,115 miles). This year’s Tour consists of eight flat stages, four hilly stages, eight mountain stages with four summit finishes, one individual time trial and two rest days.

Tour de France 2023 map - Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

And when does the Tour de France finish?

The Tour de France concludes with its traditional final stage in Paris, on Sunday July 23. The race will again end on the famous cobbled Champs-Élysées boulevard following a 115.5km stage from Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

Where does each stage start and end?

Tour de France, July 1-23, 2023

How can I follow the race?

Those with subscriptions to Eurosport (through discovery+ Sport and Entertainment pass) or GCN+ are in luck, both will broadcast every day, as will ITV4 and Welsh terrestrial channel S4C. In Wales S4C is available on Sky 104, Freeview 4, Virgin TV 166 and Freesat 104, while in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland it can be found on Sky 134, Freesat 120 and Virgin TV 166 and also on iPlayer. Live shows and highlights programmes will be shown at different times each day. Alternatively, if you are stuck at work or do not subscribe to Eurosport if you have a sports package with the likes of Sky and BT or GCN+ – or cannot access S4C – then you can follow the action, as it unfolds, right here with Telegraph Sport.

Which teams will ride the Tour de France?

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to take part in the race. As with all WorldTour races, each team from the top-flight of professional cycling receive an invitation and in the case of the Tour de France, all 18 of them are contracted to compete in the grand tour. In addition they are joined by four UCI ProTeams – the two highest placed UCI ProTeams in 2022 (Lotto-Dstny and TotalEnergies), along with Uno-X Pro and Israel-Premier Tech who were selected by Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO), the organisers of the Tour.

Which riders will be in action at the Tour de France?

WorldTeams

Ag2r-Citroën (Fra)

Confirmed team: Clément Berthet (Fra), Benoît Cosnefroy (Fra), Stan Dewulf (Bel), Felix Gall (Aut), Oliver Naesen (Bel), Ben O’Connor (Aus), Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra), Nans Peters (Fra)

Alpecin-Deceuninck (Bel)

Confirmed team: Silvan Dillier (Swi), Michael Gogl (Aut), Quinten Hermans (Bel), Soren Kragh Andersen (Den), Jasper Philipsen (Bel), Mathieu van der Poel (Ned), Jonas Rickaert (Bel), Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned)

Arkéa-Samsic (Fra)

Confirmed team: Warren Barguil (Fra), Jenthe Biermans (Fra), Clément Champoussin (Fra), Anthony Delaplace (Fra), Simon Guglielmi (Fra), Matis Louvel (Fra), Luca Mozzato (Ita), Laurent Pichon (Fra)

Astana Qazaqstan (Kaz)

Confirmed team: Cees Bol (Ned), Mark Cavendish (GB), David de la Cruz (Spa), Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz), Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz), Gianni Moscon (Ita), Luis León Sánchez (Spa), Harold Tejada (Col)

Bahrain Victorious (Brn)

Confirmed team: Nikias Arndt (Ger), Phil Bauhaus (Ger), Pello Bilbao (Spa), Jack Haig (Aus), Mikel Landa (Spa), Matej Mohoric (Slo), Wout Poels (Ned), Fred Wright (GB).

Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger)

Confirmed team: Emanuel Buchmann (Ger), Marco Haller (Aut), Jai Hindley (Aus), Bob Jungels (Lux), Patrick Konrad (Aut), Jordi Meeus (Bel), Nils Politt (Ger), Danny van Poppel (Ned)

Cofidis (Fra)

Confirmed team: Bryan Coquard (Fra), Simon Geschke (Ger), Ion Izagirre (Spa), Victor Lafay (Fra), Guillaume Martin (Fra), Anthony Perez (Fra), Alexis Renard (Fra), Axel Zingle (Fra)

DSM-Firmenich (Ger)

Confirmed team: Romain Bardet (Fra), John Degenkolb (Ger), Matthew Dinham (Aus), Alex Edmondson (Aus), Nils Eekhoff (Ned), Chris Hamilton (Aus), Kevin Vermaerke (US), Sam Welsford (Aus)

EF Education-EasyPost (US)

Confirmed team: Andrey Amador (Crc), Alberto Bettiol (Ita), Richard Carapaz (Ecu), Esteban Chaves (Col), Magnus Cort (Den), Neilson Powless (US), James Shaw (GB), Rigoberto Urán (Col)

Groupama-FDJ (Fra)

Confirmed team: Lars van den Berg (Ned), David Gaudu (Fra), Kevin Geniets (Ned), Stefan Küng (Swi), Olivier Le Gac (Fra), Valentin Madouas (Fra), Quentin Pacher (Fra), Thibaut Pinot (Fra)

Ineos Grenadiers (GB)

Confirmed team: Egan Bernal (Col), Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa), Omar Fraile (Spa), Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol), Daniel Martínez (Col), Tom Pidcock (GB), Carlos Rodríguez (Spa), Ben Turner (GB)

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty (Bel)

Confirmed team: Lilian Calmejane (Fra), Rui Costa (Por), Biniam Girmay (Eri), Louis Meintjes (SA), Adrien Petit (Fra), Dion Smith (NZ), Mike Teunissen (Ned), Georg Zimmermann (Ger)

Jayco-Alula (Aus)

Confirmed team: Lawson Craddock (US), Luke Durbridge (Aus), Dylan Groenewegen (Ned), Chris Harper (Aus), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den), Luka Mezgec (Slo), Elmar Reinders (Ned), Simon Yates (GB)

Jumbo-Visma (Ned)

Confirmed team: Wout Van Aert (Bel), Dylan van Baarle (Ned), Tiesj Benoot (Bel), Nathan van Hooydonck (Bel), Wilco Kelderman (Ned), Sepp Kuss (US), Christophe Laporte (Fra), Jonas Vingegaard (Den)

Lidl-Trek (US)

Confirmed team: Giulio Ciccone (Ita), Tony Gallopin (Fra), Alex Kirsch (Lux), Juan Pedro López (Spa), Mads Pedersen (Den), Quinn Simmons (US), Mattias Skjelmose (Den), Jasper Stuyven (Bel)

Movistar (Spa)

Confirmed team: Alex Aranburu (Spa), Ruben Guerreiro (Por), Gorka Izagirre (Spa), Matteo Jorgenson (US), Enric Mas (Spa), Gregor Mühlberger (Aut), Nelson Oliveira (Por), Antonio Pedrero (Spa)

Soudal-Quick Step (Bel)

Confirmed team: Julian Alaphilippe (Fra), Kasper Asgreen (Den), Rémi Cavagna (Fra), Tim Declercq (Bel), Dries Devenyns (Bel), Fabio Jakobsen (Ned), Yves Lampaert (Bel), Michael Morkov (Den)

UAE Team Emirates (UAE)

Confirmed team: Mikkel Bjerg (Den), Felix Grossschartner (Aus), Rafal Majka (Pol), Tadej Pogacar (Slo), Marc Soler (Spa), Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor), Matteo Trentin (Ita), Adam Yates (GB)

ProTeams

Lotto-Dstny (Bel)

Confirmed team: Jasper De Buyst (Bel), Victor Campenaerts (Bel), Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned), Caleb Ewan (Aus), Frederik Frison (Bel), Maxim Van Gils (Bel), Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita), Florian Vermeersch (Bel)

TotalEnergies (Fra)

Confirmed team: Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor), Steff Cras (Bel), Valentin Ferron (Fra), Pierre Latour (Fra), Daniel Oss (Ita), Peter Sagan (Svk), Anthony Turgis (Fra)

Israel-Premier Tech (Isr)

Confirmed team: Guillaume Boivin (Can), Simon Clarke (Aus), Hugo Houle (Can), Krists Neilands (Lat), Nick Schultz (Aus), Corbin Strong (NZ), Dylan Teuns (Bel), Michael Woods (Can)

Uno-X Pro (Nor)

Confirmed team: Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor), Anthon Charmig (Den), Jonas Gregaard (Den), Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor), Alexander Kristoff (Nor), Rasmus Tiller (Nor), Torstein Traeen (Nor), Soren Waerenskjold (Nor)

Latest news

Tom Pidcock and Ben Turner will be flying the Union flag in the only British squad at the Tour, while Ineos Grenadiers has also included the hugely experienced Jonathan Castroviejo, Omar Fraile and Michal Kwiatkowski in its team.

Daniel Martínez may be the man to lead any slim hope the team has of competing for the general classification, while young Spaniard Carlos Rodríguez completes the eight-man line-up.

“I’m really excited to be back at the Tour de France for what promises to be another beautiful three weeks,” said Pidcock who won the Alpe d’Huez stage on his Tour debut last year.

“To win an iconic stage and wear the white jersey in 2022 are lifelong memories, and this year I want to build on that as I continue to progress my career. We’ve got an exciting group of riders and we’ll be looking to race with intent and be tactically smart, as we execute the plans we’ve developed as a team.

“As I experienced for the first time last year, the Tour is the toughest race of all, but it’s also the most beautiful and historic – which is what makes it so iconic. The opportunity to tackle it again alongside my teammates and some of the best riders in the world, in front of so many passionate fans, is one that I relish.”

Ellingworth, added: “Tom showed last year what a hugely exciting talent he is and his victory on Alpe d’Huez was just brilliant. We’re looking forward to seeing him progress once again, applying what he learned last year.

“In Kwiato, Dani, Castro and Omar we have an abundance of experience and skill – each one of these guys knows what it takes to win at the top level.

“For Carlos and Ben, both making their Tour de France debuts, this is a big moment, and one they’re both looking to absorb and embrace. They’re both top quality bike riders, so they’ll certainly be ready to grab any opportunities along the way.”

There was no surprise as Mark Cavendish was named in the Astana Qazaqstan squad as the Manxman lines up for his final Tour. The 38-year-old, who will retire at the end of the season, is targeting a stage win that would see him claim the all-time Tour record outright, having joined Eddy Merckx on 34 in 2021.

Meanwhile, on Sunday Fred Wright ended his wait for a professional win in style as he became British men’s road champion in Saltburn.

Fred Wright pays tribute to former team-mate Gino Mäder as the Bahrain Victorious rider landed his first professional win at the British National Road Championships - Getty Images/Ian Forsyth

The popular 24-year-old paid a heartfelt tribute to Bahrain Victorious team-mate Gino Mäder, who died on June 16 following a crash at the Tour de Suisse, pointing to the sky as he crossed the line.

“There’s lot of emotions,” Wright said. “I’m thinking about a lot of things...I just wanted to enjoy the day because that’s what bike racing is about. I can’t stop getting emotional...

“[Gino] would have believed in me today, more than I would have believed in myself.”

Wright earned fans with have-a-go heroics that brought podium finishes from breakaways at the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana last year, but had somehow still been awaiting victory at the top level.

But after he left behind James Knox and Stevie Williams on the last of 10 laps of a punishing course – including more than 3,500 metres of ascent – there would be no near miss this time.

Knox and Williams are purer climbers than Wright, but the 24-year-old Londoner rode smartly, attacking on the descent to the foot of Saltburn Bank, the short but steep final climb which provided the finale with gradients reaching 22 per cent.

“I was really pleased with the way I rode it,” Wright said. “I probably had the best legs of my life out there. I knew that compared to them I had to edge it on the downhill and the flat so I used that to my advantage to use as little energy as possible. It was just all guns blazing to the finish.

“I still can’t believe I’ve got my first professional win, it’s a monkey off my back. “I’ll go to the Tour with a lot of confidence,” he said. “I’ve won the national championships, I’m happy at the moment, and I’m going to keep trying.”

How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race

All dates, times and distances are correct at time of publishing.

Saturday July 1, stage one – starts at: 11.55am (BST)

Bilbao to Bilbao, 182km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+ 12-6pm, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1 10.45-11.30pm, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 9.30pm

Stage One Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Sunday July 2, stage two – starts at: 11.25am

Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sebastián, 209km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+ 12-5.45pm (BST), ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1 10.05-11.30pm, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm

Stage Two Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Monday July 3, stage three – starts at: 12.15pm

Amorebieta-Etxano to Bayonne, 187.5km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+ 12.45-6pm, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1 9.05-11.30pm, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 9.30pm

Stage Three Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Tuesday July 4, stage four – starts at: 12.20pm

Dax to Nogaro, 182km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+ 12.45-6pm, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1 10-11.30pm, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm

Stage Four Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Wednesday July 5, stage five – starts at: 12.25pm

Pau to Laruns, 163km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+ 12.45-6pm, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1 9.05-11.30pm, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm

Stage Five Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Thursday July 6, stage six – starts at: 12.25pm

Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque, 145km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+ tbc, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm

Stage Six Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Friday July 7, stage seven – starts at: 12.30pm

Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux, 170km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+ tbc, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 8.25pm

Stage Seven Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Saturday July 8, stage eight – starts at: 11.45am

Libourne to Limoges, 201km



Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+ tbc, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm

Stage Eight Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Sunday July 9, stage nine – starts at: 12.45pm

Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat to Puy de Dôme, 182.5km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+ tbc, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm

Stage Nine Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Tuesday July 11, stage 10 – starts at: 12.20pm

Vulcania to Issoire, 167.5km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+ tbc, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm

Stage 10 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Wednesday July 12, stage 11 – starts at: 12.25pm

Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins, 180km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+ tbc, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm

Stage 11 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Thursday July 13, stage 12 – starts at: 12.20pm

Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais, 169km



Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+ tbc, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm

Stage 12 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Friday July 14, stage 13 – starts at: 12.55pm

Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier, 138km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+ tbc, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 8.25pm

Stage 13 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Saturday July 15, stage 14 – starts at: 12.20pm

Annemasse to Morzine Les Portes du Soleil, 152km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+ tbc, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm

Stage 14 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Sunday July 16, stage 15 – starts at: 12.20pm

Les Gets Les Portes du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc, 179km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+ tbc, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm

Stage 15 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Tuesday July 18, stage 16 – starts at: 12.05pm

Passy to Combloux, 22.4km – individual time trial

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+ tbc, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm

Stage 16 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Wednesday July 19, stage 17 – starts at: 12.05pm

Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc to Courchevel, 166km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+ tbc, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm

Stage 17 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Stage 17 | TV and liveblog timings

Thursday July 20, stage 18 – starts at: 12.35pm

Moûtiers to Bourg-en-Bresse, 185km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+ tbc, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm

Stage 18 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Friday July 21, stage 19 – starts at: 12.30pm

Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny, 173km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+ tbc, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 8.25pm

Stage 19 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Saturday July 22, stage 20 – starts at: 12.45pm

Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering, 133.5km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+ tbc, ITV4, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 9.30pm

Stage 20 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Sunday July 23, stage 21 – starts at: 15.40pm

Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to Paris (Champs-Élysées), 115.5km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+ tbc, ITV4, S4C 3.30pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm

Stage 21 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

All maps and stage profiles supplied by race organisers ASO

