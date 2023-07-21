Tour de France 2023 prize money: How much does the yellow jersey win?

Lawrence Ostlere
·2 min read
Jonas Vingegaard celebrates wearing the yellow jersey (AFP via Getty Images)
Jonas Vingegaard celebrates wearing the yellow jersey (AFP via Getty Images)

The 2023 Tour de France is coming to an end, as Jonas Vingegaard prepares to celebrate winning his second yellow jersey in Paris.

Vingegaard beat his closest rival Tadej Pogacar on the stage 16 time trial before crushing the Slovenian on the following day, the queen stage of this year’s Tour which finished in Courchevel. That effectively secured the Dane his triumph and he stands to collect another small fortune when he stands on top of the podium on Sunday.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Riders secure bonuses from their teams for their exploits on the bike during the Tour, but there is plenty of prize money on offer from race organisers ASO too.

Tour de France prize money

The total prize pot of the 2023 Tour de France is €2.5m and the overall winner of the general classification receives 20% of that figure, taking home €500,000.

  1. €500,000

  2. €200,000

  3. €100,000

  4. €70,000

  5. €50,000

  6. €23,000

  7. €11,500

  8. €7,600

  9. €4,500

  10. €3,800

  11. €3,000

  12. €2,700

  13. €2,500

  14. €2,100

  15. €2,000

  16. €1,500

  17. €1,300

  18. €1,200

  19. €1,100

  20. €1,000

Every other finisher up to 160th place receives €1,000 in Paris.

Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard battled for yellow this year (AP)
Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard battled for yellow this year (AP)

Individual stage prize money

Winning a stage of the Tour nets €11,000.

Advertisement

  1. €11,000

  2. €5,500

  3. €2,800

  4. €1,500

  5. €830

  6. €780

  7. €730

  8. €670

  9. €650

  10. €600

  11. €540

  12. €470

  13. €440

  14. €340

  15. €300

  16. €300

  17. €300

  18. €300

  19. €300

  20. €300

Green & polka dot jersey prize money

The winner of the points classification for the best sprinter takes home €25,000, as does the King of the Mountains.

  1. €25,000

  2. €15,000

  3. €10,000

  4. €4,000

  5. €3,500

  6. €3,000

  7. €2,500

  8. €2,000

Jasper Philipsen has dominated the green jersey standings (AP)
Jasper Philipsen has dominated the green jersey standings (AP)

Polka dot jersey prize money

The best young rider at the end of the Tour (aged 25 and under) takes away €20,000.

  1. €20,000

  2. €15,000

  3. €10,000

  4. €5,000

There are other prizes to be won throughout the Tour de France. The daily combativity award comes with a €2,000 purse, and the overall combativity award earns the winner €20,000.

Advertisement

There are €800 for to the first rider over the top of each hors categorie climb, €600 for category one, €400 for category two, €300 for category three and €200 for category four ascents.

The leader of each classification receives €300 per day, except for the general classification who receives €500.

The winner of the Souvenir Henri Desgrange – the first rider over the top of the highest point of the race – earns €5,000. This year that was Austria’s Felix Gall, who also went on to win the stage, collecting a healthy pay day.

Recommended Stories