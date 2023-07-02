Tour de France 2023 LIVE: Latest updates from stage 2 today

Riders climb through crowds on stage two of the Tour de France (AP)

Stage two of the 2023 Tour de France sees the riders start just east of Bilbao in Vitoria-Gasteiz, and take on this year’s longest route (209km) to the finish in San Sebastián.

The yellow jersey will begin the day on British shoulders after Adam Yates sensationally beat his twin brother Simon to the line in Bilbao on stage one. Whether he keeps it will depend on whether a breakaway can form and stay away to the finish line – if so, any number of fringe riders could win the day, but they will need climbing legs to get over the testing final ascent, the Jaizkibel – a draining 8.1km climb at an average gradient of 5.3%.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Two-time champion Tadej Pogacar would like to see his teammate Adam Yates keep hold of yellow, while reigning champion Jonas Vingegaard won’t mind if it changes hands to another team, but they will be most focused on each other and another potential duel on the last climb.

Follow all the latest updates from stage two below:

Tour de France Stage Two

121km to go - More mountain points for Powless

127km to go - Powless claims first mountain points of stage two

165km to go - Boasson Hagen takes maximum sprint points

Adam Yates took yellow jersey after stage-one victory over twin brother, Simon

Stage two sees riders cycle 209km from Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sebastian

Tour de France 2023 began with Grand Depart in Bilbao

Advertisement

90km to go - UAE Emirates still leading the peloton

14:11 , Ben Fleming

The race just ticking over at the minute as the leaders maintain a lead of around three minutes and 30 seconds as they complete a rather sharp uncategorised climb.

Back in the peloton, it is still UAE Emirates doing most of the work at the front. They largely sat back yesterday - coming to the fore later on - but, with the yellow jersey from day one, perhaps they feel like they need to be in greater control when they decide to chase down the breakaway group later on.

104km to go - halfway stage

13:50 , Ben Fleming

The lead for the trio in front has crept up above four minutes again as we reach the halfway point of stage two. A reminder who is in that breakaway group - Neilson Powles (EF Education-EasyPost) alongside Edvald Boasson Hagen (TotalEnergies) and Remi Cavagna (Soudal-Quick Step).

Advertisement

121km to go - More mountain points for Powless

13:31 , Ben Fleming

After a short descent, the leaders have another climb shortly after. The Côte d’Aztiria is only a category four, so just the one point on offer, but Powless climbs through a busy section of road - lined with cheering fans on both sides - to snaffle it up.

Worth noting that those couple of climbs have brought down the gap between the leading trio and the peloton. It was up around five minutes at one stage but now sits at around three and a half minutes.

127km to go - Powless claims first mountain points of stage two

13:21 , Ben Fleming

Advertisement

The American already has the Polka Dot jersey from stage one and he extends his lead with another couple of points after the category three Col d’Udana climb.

Edvald Boasson Hagen and Remi Cavagna are alongside him in the leading trio but neither contest for the points and Powless lets out a small punch of the air as he reaches the top of the climb.

135km to go - gap grows to five minutes

13:09 , Ben Fleming

More rain in the air as the lead grows to five minutes for the trio up front who now approach the first categorised climb of the day.

Lawrence Ostlere reports from San Sebastián

12:54 , Ben Fleming

Advertisement

Before that climb, it’s the perfect time to check in with The Independent’s Lawrence Ostlere, who sends in this report from the end point of today’s stage:

I have just arrived in a very wet San Sebastián, where a heavy downpour has just soaked the finish of this stage two.

It looks nice and sunny where the riders are right now, making their way across the Basque Country, but after another 100km they will face the testing finale of this day and wet conditions could be a big factor in deciding who wins the race – particularly on the fast descent from the Jaizkibel climb.

Avoiding incident will be the order of the day for many.

Advertisement

150km to go - category three climb upcoming

12:48 , Ben Fleming

There’s a nice descent now before the first categorised climb of the day - the Col d’Udana. Powles in the breakaway three will be eyeing up more mountain points to extend his lead in the King of the Mountains standing.

The breakaway lead has levelled off at around 4mins 30 but that’s still a healthy one and bigger than we had at any point yesterday.

165km to go - Boasson Hagen takes maximum sprint points

12:30 , Ben Fleming

The TotalEnergies rider takes maximum points in the intermediate sprint after 40km as part of the breakaway group but there’s more intrigue in the peloton for the remaining points.

Advertisement

Jayco-Alula were near the front of the peloton and try to provide a platform for Dylan Groenewegan but he falls from contention and, in the end, it’s DSM-Firmenich’s Sam Welsford who looks to have taken fourth place behind the leading three in the sprint.

Or does he? Well, it appears that actually, it was Jasper Philipsen that claimed fourth for Alpecin-Deceuninck. And a photo finish confirms it, the Belgian just edged out Welsford to take 13 points.

170km to go - rain in the air

12:18 , Ben Fleming

Some signs that there could be a bit of rain today which would certainly add a different element to the action.

Advertisement

UAE Emirates are controlling the peloton with Jayco-Alula riders just behind them. Certainly not a fast pace being set thus far and the breakaway group have been allowed to extend their lead to around four and a half minutes.

185km - breakaway lengthens gap

12:01 , Ben Fleming

The three up front lead by over 3 minutes now as the peloton appears to have split into two further back.

Yesterday the peloton was quite happy to let the breakaway group go knowing that they could be caught later on. Early signs look similar today.

195km to go - breakaway trio forms

11:48 , Ben Fleming

Now we do have a break which sticks. It’s just three riders this time but it includes current King of the Mountains Neilson Powles (EF Education-EasyPost) alongside Edvald Boasson Hagen (TotalEnergies) and Remi Cavagna (Soudal-Quick Step).

Advertisement

They have a lead of about a minute now.

200km to go - lively start

11:41 , Ben Fleming

As soon as the flag is waved, there are attacks right from the off. Victor Campanaerts tries his luck but no gaps appear. A bigger group does begin to emerge including Pascal Eekhoorn, who was part of that breakaway five yesterday.

Sprinter Mads Pedersen joins the group who briefly move away from the peloton but they are soon swallowed back up into the pack as Jumbo-Vismo shut down the break.

And we’re off!

11:35 , Ben Fleming

A slight delay as Stan Dewulf makes his way back to the peloton after an early puncture but the yellow flag is waved and we are underway!

Two big withdrawals after stage one

11:34 , Ben Fleming

It’s worth noting that today’s stage will start without two riders - Enric Mas (Movistar) and Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) - after the pair were involved in a crash yesterday.

Mas didn’t finish the race yesterday and immediately withdrew. Carapaz, meanwhile, did manage to finish the stage but withdrew this morning having suffered a fracture in his left kneecap.

Both were key riders for their teams and looking for top-ten finishes in the general classification so it’s a big blow for both teams.

Jumbo’s Death Star, Pidcock’s dog and Basque pride: Inside the Tour de France’s Grand Depart

11:25 , Ben Fleming

Lawrence Ostlere is the man on the ground in the Basque country for The Independent. He’ll have updates throughout the day but yesterday, he went behind-the-scenes to take a look at all the action from the Grand Depart in Bilbao.

Click below to read it in full:

Jumbo’s Death Star and Pidcock’s dog: Inside the Tour de France’s Grand Depart

Stage Two preview

11:20 , Ben Fleming

The 2023 Tour de France continues with another hilly day in the Basque Country as the peloton travels from Vitoria-Gasteiz to the picturesque city of San Sebastian, finishing on the beachfront.

This will be a taxing day for two reasons: firstly, it is the longest stage of this year’s Tour at 209km; and because the final hill – the Jaizkibel – is a draining 8.1km at an average gradient of 5.3%.

The Jaizkibel is a famous climb in these parts and often the decisive point of the Clasica de San Sebastian race. Riders in this year’s Tour to have won the Clasica include double world champion Julian Alaphilippe, America’s Neilson Powless, Ineos’s Michal Kwiatkowski and the man in the yellow jersey, Adam Yates.

For the full stage two preview, click below:

Stage 2 preview: Tour de France’s longest route with tough final climb

Stage one recap

11:15 , Ben Fleming

Adam Yates beat twin brother Simon to victory on the opening stage of the Tour de France to take the yellow jersey in Bilbao.

The pair, riding for rival teams, went clear from a select group at the top of the Cote de Pike towards the end of the lumpy opening 182km stage and opened up a gap on the descent back into town.

Having opened up a gap of 20 seconds on a chasing group, the brothers knew the fight was between themselves on the uphill sprint to the finish line and it was Adam who had the power to ride away at the very end, winning by four seconds to take yellow for the second time in his career.

If you missed yesterday’s action, check out the full recap:

Adam Yates beats twin brother Simon to opening stage win and yellow jersey

Welcome back

11:11 , Ben Fleming

After a dramatic and historic finish to the first stage of this year’s Tour de France, we are back for stage two in the Basque country.

The yellow jersey will begin the day on British shoulders after Adam Yates sensationally beat his twin brother Simon to the line in Bilbao on stage one. Whether he keeps it will depend on whether a breakaway can form and stay away to the finish line – if so, any number of fringe riders could win the day, but they will need climbing legs to get over the testing final ascent, the Jaizkibel – a draining 8.1km climb at an average gradient of 5.3%.

Tour de France 2023 LIVE

09:09 , Lawrence Ostlere

Latest build-up and updates from stage 2 of the Tour de France.