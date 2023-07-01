Tour de France 2023 LIVE: Stage 1 latest updates from hilly 182km route and Grand Depart in Bilbao

Mark Cavendish greets fans in Bilbao at the team presentation (EPA)

The 2023 Tour de France is getting under way today in the Basque Country of northern Spain, with the Grand Depart taking place in the centre of Bilbao.

The riders will begin at Athletic Bilbao’s San Mames Stadium and pass the city’s iconic Guggenheim Museum before heading north towards the Bay of Biscay coastline, where winds could be a factor in splitting the pack and opening early gaps. The hilly 182km route takes in five ascents categorised as climbs by race organisers, including two challenging final hills before the finish in the east of Bilbao.

Two-time winner Tadej Pogacar could well attack here in a bid to take hold of the yellow jersey from the off, and reigning champion Jonas Vingegaard will need to keep a close eye on his biggest rival. But there will be plenty of other challengers who want the prestige of winning the opening stage of the Tour de France and wearing the yellow jersey on the startline for stage two.

Follow all the action and latest updates from stage one below.

Tour de France 2023

182km hilly route throws open yellow jersey to array of contenders

Jonas Vingegaard trying to defend crown against two-time winner Tadej Pogacar

Stage 1 timings

09:31 , Lawrence Ostlere

The Grand Depart is set for around 12.30pm local time – 11.30am in the UK – with the winner expected to cross the line at around 5:30pm in Bilbao.

Stage one preview

09:28 , Lawrence Ostlere

The 2023 Tour de France begins with a Grand Depart in the Basque Country, starting beside Athletic Bilbao’s San Mames Stadium and the iconic Guggenheim Museum. From there the peloton faces a 182km hilly route, with 3,000m of climbing featuring five categorised ascents, of which the final two are sharp and testing.

So often in recent years the Tour has begun with an individual time trial which, for my money, is much more exciting on stage 20 (see the dramatic 2020 finale) than stage one, with little yet to play for. That’s why this day looks so intriguing: the yellow jersey is up for grabs and it won’t be won against the clock but in a fight on the road, and the route – punchy but not mountainous – is one that just about anyone could win, bar the pure sprinters and the pure climbers.

Full preview:

Tour de France 2023 LIVE

Friday 30 June 2023 21:56 , Lawrence Ostlere

Welcome along to live coverage of the 2023 Tour de France as it gets under way in Bilbao this morning.