Tour de France 2023 LIVE: Latest news ahead of Grand Depart in Bilbao

The 2023 Tour de France gets under way in Bilbao on Saturday with a hilly stage one, which starts and ends in the Spanish city via a jaunt around the Basque Country and the Bay of Biscay coastline.

Reigning champion Jonas Vingegaard arrives in supreme form having won the Criterium du Dauphine earlier this month and he looks like being the man to beat, backed by a formidable Jumbo-Visma team. But he faces the challenge of two-time winner Tadej Pogacar, back to regain his crown and this time he comes armed with new signing Adam Yates to Team UAE Emirates.

While Vingegaard and Pogacar are expected to fight out the yellow jersey, there is an open race to finish on the podium. Australia’s 2022 Giro d’Italia winner Jai Hindley, Spain’s Enric Mas, rising Danish star Mattias Skjelmose, home favourite David Gaudu, 2019 Giro winner Richard Carapaz and Yates himself are all in the running, while Ineos riders Tom Pidcock and Dani Martinez could also end up high in the general classification. Meanwhile Mark Cavendish will go for a record 35th stage win.

Tour de France 2023

21-stage race begins in Bilbao on Saturday and finishes in Paris via Pyrenees and Alps

Jonas Vingegaard trying to defend crown against two-time winner Tadej Pogacar

Calls for improved safety on mountain descents after death of Gino Mader

History-chasing Mark Cavendish ready for final Tour de France

Tour de France riders will be cautious after Gino Mader’s death, says Pidcock

10:16 , Lawrence Ostlere

Britain’s Tom Pidcock said Gino Mader’s death during a high-speed descent in Switzerland less than two weeks ago could result in riders being more cautious at the Tour de France.

Swiss rider Mader died aged 26 due to injuries suffered when he crashed into a ravine during the Tour de Suisse. Pidcock’s Ineos Grenadiers team mate Magnus Sheffield crashed separately at the same corner, suffering concussion and spending three days in hospital.

Descending is one of Pidcock’s strengths but the 23-year-old, who won an iconic Tour de France stage at L’Alpe d’Huez last year, said Mader’s death may have an impact on his style.

“I think especially for everyone who was at the race, that was pretty hard hitting,” Pidcock, who also competing in the eight-stage race, told reporters on Wednesday.

“I think I didn’t see a single rider take any risks on the last two stages after that incident. Personally, one of the things that hit me was it happened descending, which is something that I love.

“It showed me what the consequences can be when it goes wrong. I don’t take unnecessary risks but things can happen when we’re riding down a descent at 100kph in lycra.”

Gino Mader died at the age of 26 as the result of injuries suffered in a crash at the Tour de Suisse (Massimo Paolone/AP) (AP)

