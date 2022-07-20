Tour de France 2022, stage 17: Live updates after Tadej Pogacar loses key helper Rafal Majka - EPA

01:17 PM

83km to go

Welshman Owain Doull (EF Education-EasyPost) and Guillaume Boivin (Israel-Premier Tech) have drifted off the front and gained 11sec on the peloton. With the first mountain of the day looming, one suspects this pair would prefer a few others to give a hand with the heavy lifting.

01:14 PM

85km to go

There has been no let up in the pace with which the stage is being tackled. Fabio Felline (Astana Qazaqstan) has just abandoned what has, so far, been a disastrous Tour for his team.

01:10 PM

92.5km to go

Mads Pedersen, not for the first time, has just put in huge turn on the front of the speeding peloton. The injection in pace from the Dane briefly causes a split, but once again it is closed down. Absolutely fearsome start to the stage, not the sort of start Tadej Pogacar and his three team-mates will have hoped for.

01:03 PM

96.8km to go – Van Aert secures green jersey

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) takes maximum points at the intermediate sprint after outsprinting Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), but the latter has mathematically secured the points jersey.

01:01 PM

98km to go

Alpecin-Deceuninck close down Wout van Aert around 1.5km from the intermediate, presumably on behalf of Jasper Philipsen but I fear the horse that is the green jersey bolted a long time ago.

12:59 PM

100km to go

Wout van Aert drops the hammer and is off in pursuit of those points. The Jumbo-Visma rider has seven for company, including Tom Pidcock, Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-EasyPost).

12:56 PM

101km to go

Florian Vermeersch, who lost Lotto-Soudal team-mate Tim Wellens to Covid overnight, is stuck in no man's land between the peloton and stage leaders Dylan van Baarle and Connor Swift. The road is rising gradually as the road nears the intermediate sprint where, I believe, Wout van Aert can mathematically secure the green jersey with a full four stages remaining.

12:54 PM

103.5km to go

Dylan van Baarle and Connor Swift's advantage grows out to 14sec, but it looks as if Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) is keen on joining them, the Italian is pressing on at the pointy end of the chasing group with Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) glued to his wheel.

12:51 PM

105km to go

Tadej Pogacar is riding back in the peloton to the left-hand side of Wout van Aert and directly behind race leader Jonas Vingegaard. In the absence of a strong team, the Slovenian may have to lean on others today and his best bet may be to just follow his nearest rival – keep your friends close; keep your enemies closer, and all that.

12:46 PM

109km to go

Next to roll off the front was Paris-Roubaix winner Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) and Connor Swift (Arkéa-Samsic), the former British national champion, and the duo lead the stage by a very narrow margin of 7sec.

Dylan van Baarle leads the way ahead of Connor Swift - GETTY IMAGES

12:43 PM

112km to go

Trek-Segafredo are looking lively, Jasper Stuyven clips off the front, pulling a handful of riders with him, but that move was swiftly countered by Andrea Bagioli (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl). Jumbo-Visma team-mates Tiesj Benoot and Christophe Laporte are riding near the front, as is Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers). Both teams have greater numbers than Tadej Pogacar who simply does not have the firepower at his disposal to mark oaa of these moves.

12:38 PM

116.5km to go

The peloton is lined out as the pace is wound up with an attack from former world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo). Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech) is looking active, while Jonathan Castroviejo ( Ineos Grenadiers) appears keen on getting to any move. It has been a very fast and furious start to the day.

12:32 PM

121km to go

Christophe Laporte, a key lieutenant in the Jumbo-Visma team, has flown off the front with the Frenchman looking to get into the move. There are around nine riders up the road, but it has not yet stuck. With Tadej Pogacar's team now down to just four riders the pressure will be on the defending champion, while the advantage now sits with Jumbo-Visma. Ineos Grenadiers, meanwhile, still have all eight riders and it will be interesting to see if they are able to use those numbers in their favour this afternoon.

An early move attacks - GETTY IMAGES

12:28 PM

126.5km to go

Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) clipped off the front as the south Londoner aims to get into his third breakaway at this year's Tour. A number of riders close him down in an effort to make the move.

12:23 PM

And they're off!

Today's stage is under way and straight from the flag a number of riders attempt to form an early breakaway.

12:23 PM

Pogacar dealt another blow

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar has just three UAE Team Emirates team-mates – Mikkel Bjerg, Marc Hirschi and Brandon McNulty – on hand to help him out after his key mountain domestique Rafal Majka was unable to start today's stage. The Pole who arrived at the Tour de France in blistering form "sustained a strain injury to his thigh after some mechanical trouble on stage 16 when his chain broke" during yesterday's stage.

Unfortunately @majkaformal will not start stage 17 of the #TDF2022 today.



👨‍⚕️ Dr. Adrian Rotunno (Medical Director): "Majka sustained a strain injury to his thigh after some mechanical trouble on stage 16 when his chain broke. pic.twitter.com/kiNomp9wUG — @UAE-TeamEmirates (@TeamEmiratesUAE) July 20, 2022

Pogacar lost Marc Soler yesterday after the Spaniard completed the stage outside of the time limit. The Spaniard suffered throughout the stage with stomach issues.

11:20 AM

Hello

And welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 17 of the 109th Tour de France, the 130-kilometre run from Saint-Gaudens to Peyragudes.

Following yesterday's Pyrenean amuse-bouche, today's menu looks a little more hearty with four categorised climbs – Aspin, Hourquette d'Ancizan, Val Louron-Azet and Peyragudes – but before we have a quick look at what lies ahead, let us cast our eyes back 24 hours.

Simone Velasco and Olivier Le Gac - tour de france 2022 stage 17 live updates results pogacar vingegaard - GETTY IMAGES

It was the emotions of Hugo Houle's stage win – the first professional victory of the 31-year-old's career – that made the headlines, but it was the nature of the win that impressed most. Israel-Premier Tech entered the Tour in desperate need of a win and UCI points in an effort to avoid relegation from the WorldTour and have now, against all the odds, taken two following Simon Clarke's win in the cobbled stage in the opening week of the race. While most will have expected Michael Woods, the veteran puncheur, to be challenging for the stage win after getting into the day's 29-man breakaway, Houle managed to ghost off the front while his team-mate and fellow Canadian, marked every move of Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar). Through a combination of tactically astuteness and opportunism, Houle was able to realise his dream and win a Tour stage which he later dedicated to his late brother Pierrick, who was killed by a drunk driver in a hit-and-run 10 years ago.

Michael Woods (left) and Hugo Houle - EPA

There was a little shake-up in the general classification as Romain Bardet (DSM) dropped five places, while Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) moved up two spots to fourth. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) rode valiantly to keep himself on the coattails – just – of race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and defending champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) after the pair had dropped him on the final climb, before the Welshman clawed his way back on.

Vingegaard, the 25-year-old Dane, will be dressed in the maillot jaune, the leader's yellow jersey, for a sixth day running.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) will again be in the maillot vert, the green jersey, as overall leader of the points classification.

Simon Geschke (Cofidis) will remain dressed in the maillot à pois, or the polka dot jersey, as the leader of the mountains classification.

Two-time Tour winner Pogacar, who has led the young rider classification since stage one, will be dressed in the white jersey.

So, what's on today's menu?

Three category one mountains and one category two climb packed into the final 80km of this short and punchy mountain stage should, in theory, deliver some exciting racing. There will be plenty of opportunities for riders to launch ambushes on their rivals and so those focusing on the general classification will have to be on high alert.

Tour de France 2022, stage 17 profile

And finally, the weather. . .