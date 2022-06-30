Tour de France 2022 schedule: Start time, stages, length, dates, how to watch live stream, route, TV coverage, highlights

The 2022 Tour de France begins on Friday, July 1 through Sunday, July 24 across the networks of NBC, USA Network, and Peacock. This year’s cycling event features nine new sites and stages indicated with an asterisk in the schedule below.

Additionally, there will be 2 individual time trials in this year’s Tour marking the first time since 2017 that the event begins with an individual time trial and the third straight year with one on the penultimate Tour stage. See below to find out more information including how to watch, stages, the complete schedule, and more.

2022 Tour de France Key Information

When is the 2022 Tour de France? What time does coverage start?

The 2022 Tour de France will take place from July 1-July 24. Coverage of stage 1 begins at 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

How can I watch the 2022 Tour de France?

Stream all 21 stages of the 2022 Tour de France from start to finish, or watch on-demand on NBC, USA, and Peacock. All NBC and USA coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. Click here for the full broadcast schedule.

How long is the Tour de France 2022?

The 2022 Tour de France is 24 days long. There will be one stage contested per day and three rest days. The first rest day is on July 4 (between stages 3 & 4), the second will be on July 11 (between stages 9 & 10), and the final rest day will be on July 18 (between stages 15 & 16).

How many riders are in the Tour?

There will be a total of 176 riders. There will be 22 teams with 8 riders per team.

How many stages is the Tour de France?

There are 21 stages: 6 flat, 7 hilly, 6 mountain stages, and 2 individual time trials.

What is the 2022 Tour de France schedule and route?

Stage 

Terrain

Date

Start and Finish

1

INDIVIDUAL TIME-TRIAL

Friday, July 1

*COPENHAGUE > COPENHAGUE

2

FLAT

Saturday, July 2

*ROSKILDE > *NYBORG

3

FLAT

Sunday, July 3

*VEJLE > *SØNDERBORG

TRANSFER

Monday, July 4

4

HILLY

Tuesday, July 5

DUNKERQUE > CALAIS

5

HILLY

Wednesday, July 6

LILLE MÉTROPOLE > ARENBERG PORTE DU HAINAUT

6

HILLY

Thursday, July 7

BINCHE > LONGWY

7

MOUNTAIN

Friday, July 8

TOMBLAINE > LA SUPER PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES

8

HILLY

Saturday, July 9

DOLE > LAUSANNE

9

MOUNTAIN

Sunday, July 10

*AIGLE > CHÂTEL LES PORTES DU SOLEIL

REST DAY

Monday, July 11

MORZINE LES PORTES DU SOLEIL

10

HILLY

Tuesday, July 12

MORZINE LES PORTES DU SOLEIL > MEGÈVE

11

MOUNTAIN

Wednesday, July 13

ALBERTVILLE > COL DU GRANON SERRE CHEVALIER

12

MOUNTAIN

Thursday, July 14

BRIANÇON > ALPE D’HUEZ

13

FLAT

Friday, July 15

LE BOURG D’OISANS > SAINT-ÉTIENNE

14

HILLY

Saturday, July 16

SAINT-ÉTIENNE > MENDE

15

FLAT

Sunday, July 17

RODEZ > CARCASSONNE

REST DAY

Monday, July 18

CARCASSONNE

16

HILLY

Tuesday, July 19

CARCASSONNE > FOIX

17

MOUNTAIN

Wednesday, July 20

SAINT-GAUDENS > PEYRAGUDES

18

MOUNTAIN

Thursday, July 21

LOURDES > HAUTACAM

19

FLAT

Friday, July 22

*CASTELNAU-MAGNOAC > CAHORS

20

INDIVIDUAL TIME-TRIAL

Saturday, July 23

*LACAPELLE-MARIVAL > *ROCAMADOUR

21

FLAT

Sunday, July 24

PARIS LA DÉFENSE ARENA > PARIS CHAMPS-ÉLYSÉES

Click here to see the full map.

How many miles is the 2022 Tour de France?

A total of 3,346.5 km (approximately 2,079.4 miles) is the distance expected to be covered in this year’s Tour.

Previous Tour de France Winners

2021 – Tadej Pogacar 

2020 – Tadej Pogacar

2019 – Egan Bernal

2018 – Geraint Thomas

2017 – Chris Froome

2016 – Chris Froome

2015 – Chris Froome

2014 – Vincenzo Nibali

2013 – Chris Froome

2012 – Bradley Wiggins

2011 – Cadel Evans

2010 – Andy Schleck

