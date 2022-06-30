Tour de France 2022 schedule: Start time, stages, length, dates, how to watch live stream, route, TV coverage, highlights
The 2022 Tour de France begins on Friday, July 1 through Sunday, July 24 across the networks of NBC, USA Network, and Peacock. This year’s cycling event features nine new sites and stages indicated with an asterisk in the schedule below.
Additionally, there will be 2 individual time trials in this year’s Tour marking the first time since 2017 that the event begins with an individual time trial and the third straight year with one on the penultimate Tour stage. See below to find out more information including how to watch, stages, the complete schedule, and more.
2022 Tour de France Key Information
When is the 2022 Tour de France? What time does coverage start?
The 2022 Tour de France will take place from July 1-July 24. Coverage of stage 1 begins at 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.
How can I watch the 2022 Tour de France?
Stream all 21 stages of the 2022 Tour de France from start to finish, or watch on-demand on NBC, USA, and Peacock. All NBC and USA coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. Click here for the full broadcast schedule.
How long is the Tour de France 2022?
The 2022 Tour de France is 24 days long. There will be one stage contested per day and three rest days. The first rest day is on July 4 (between stages 3 & 4), the second will be on July 11 (between stages 9 & 10), and the final rest day will be on July 18 (between stages 15 & 16).
How many riders are in the Tour?
There will be a total of 176 riders. There will be 22 teams with 8 riders per team.
How many stages is the Tour de France?
There are 21 stages: 6 flat, 7 hilly, 6 mountain stages, and 2 individual time trials.
What is the 2022 Tour de France schedule and route?
Stage
Terrain
Date
Start and Finish
1
INDIVIDUAL TIME-TRIAL
Friday, July 1
*COPENHAGUE > COPENHAGUE
2
FLAT
Saturday, July 2
*ROSKILDE > *NYBORG
3
FLAT
Sunday, July 3
*VEJLE > *SØNDERBORG
TRANSFER
Monday, July 4
4
HILLY
Tuesday, July 5
DUNKERQUE > CALAIS
5
HILLY
Wednesday, July 6
LILLE MÉTROPOLE > ARENBERG PORTE DU HAINAUT
6
HILLY
Thursday, July 7
BINCHE > LONGWY
7
MOUNTAIN
Friday, July 8
TOMBLAINE > LA SUPER PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES
8
HILLY
Saturday, July 9
DOLE > LAUSANNE
9
MOUNTAIN
Sunday, July 10
*AIGLE > CHÂTEL LES PORTES DU SOLEIL
–
REST DAY
Monday, July 11
MORZINE LES PORTES DU SOLEIL
10
HILLY
Tuesday, July 12
MORZINE LES PORTES DU SOLEIL > MEGÈVE
11
MOUNTAIN
Wednesday, July 13
ALBERTVILLE > COL DU GRANON SERRE CHEVALIER
12
MOUNTAIN
Thursday, July 14
BRIANÇON > ALPE D’HUEZ
13
FLAT
Friday, July 15
LE BOURG D’OISANS > SAINT-ÉTIENNE
14
HILLY
Saturday, July 16
SAINT-ÉTIENNE > MENDE
15
FLAT
Sunday, July 17
RODEZ > CARCASSONNE
–
REST DAY
Monday, July 18
CARCASSONNE
16
HILLY
Tuesday, July 19
CARCASSONNE > FOIX
17
MOUNTAIN
Wednesday, July 20
SAINT-GAUDENS > PEYRAGUDES
18
MOUNTAIN
Thursday, July 21
LOURDES > HAUTACAM
19
FLAT
Friday, July 22
*CASTELNAU-MAGNOAC > CAHORS
20
INDIVIDUAL TIME-TRIAL
Saturday, July 23
*LACAPELLE-MARIVAL > *ROCAMADOUR
21
FLAT
Sunday, July 24
PARIS LA DÉFENSE ARENA > PARIS CHAMPS-ÉLYSÉES
Click here to see the full map.
How many miles is the 2022 Tour de France?
A total of 3,346.5 km (approximately 2,079.4 miles) is the distance expected to be covered in this year’s Tour.
Previous Tour de France Winners
2021 – Tadej Pogacar
2020 – Tadej Pogacar
2019 – Egan Bernal
2018 – Geraint Thomas
2017 – Chris Froome
2016 – Chris Froome
2015 – Chris Froome
2014 – Vincenzo Nibali
2013 – Chris Froome
2012 – Bradley Wiggins
2011 – Cadel Evans
2010 – Andy Schleck
