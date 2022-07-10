Tour de France 2022 route profile for stage nine, teams and how to watch on TV

Regardless of what some believe, this is the biggest and brashest bike race in the world, with an estimated 80 per cent of most WorldTour team's sponsorship income being based around the Tour.
Founded in 1903 by Henri Desgrange, editor of L'Auto newspaper, the Tour may not be the favourite stage race of the cycling cognoscenti but it is one that captures the imagination of the wider sporting public. As a result, the race is the biggest annual sporting event in the world with more live spectators than even the Olympics or football World Cup.
The second grand tour of the season comprises 21 stages and will be contested over 3,328 kilometres – that's 2,068 miles in old money – which is an average of 158.47km (98.46 miles) per day.
And when does the Tour de France finish?
The Tour de France concludes with its traditional final stage in Paris, on Sunday July 21. The race will again end on the famous cobbled Champs-Élysées boulevard following a 115.6km saunter from Paris La Défense Arena on the outskirts of the city.
Where does each stage start and end?
How can I follow the race?
Those with subscriptions to Eurosport (through discovery+ Sport and Entertainment pass) or GCN+ are in luck, both will broadcast every day, as will be ITV4 and Welsh terrestrial channel S4C. In Wales S4C is available on Sky 104, Freeview 4, Virgin TV 166 and Freesat 104, while in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland it can be found on Sky 134, Freesat 120 and Virgin TV 166 and also on iPlayer. Live shows and highlights programmes will be shown at different times each day. Alternatively, if you are stuck at work or do not subscribe to Eurosport if you have a sports package with the likes of Sky and BT or GCN+ – or cannot access S4C – then you can follow the action, as it unfolds, right here with Telegraph Sport. Almost every stage will be live blogged by our team – details to follow – while selected race details and standings in the main classifications will also be published.
Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt call for massive tax cuts Grant Shapps and Nadhim Zahawi promise to increase defence spending Leadership battle shapes up to be one of the bloodiest ever Boris Johnson retreats to Chequers as he considers leaving politics Daniel Hannan: 11 things the next leader must do to win the election
Follow Telegraph Sport's live coverage from 1pm (BST) Wout van Aert times surge to perfection to win stage eight Wiggins: 'Winning in 2012 was a box-ticking exercise' Daily stage profiles, timings and how to follow on TV Remaining list of teams and riders after eight stages
The Duchess of Cambridge handed Russian-born Elena Rybakina the Wimbledon trophy in an embarrassing end to the championships for organisers. The All England Club incurred a six-figure fine and lost Wimbledon its ranking points for banning Russian and Belarusian players from the Championships this year. Their bold stance against Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion was made in part to avoid the unpalatable image of a royal family member handing a Russian player the winner's trophy, but it turned out