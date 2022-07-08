Tour de France 2022 route map, start times for each stage and how to watch on TV

Regardless of what some believe, this is the biggest and brashest bike race in the world, with an estimated 80 per cent of most WorldTour team's sponsorship income being based around the Tour.
Founded in 1903 by Henri Desgrange, editor of L'Auto newspaper, the Tour may not be the favourite stage race of the cycling cognoscenti but it is one that captures the imagination of the wider sporting public. As a result, the race is the biggest annual sporting event in the world with more live spectators than even the Olympics or football World Cup.
The second grand tour of the season comprises 21 stages and will be contested over 3,328 kilometres – that's 2,068 miles in old money – which is an average of 158.47km (98.46 miles) per day.
And when does the Tour de France finish?
The Tour de France concludes with its traditional final stage in Paris, on Sunday July 21. The race will again end on the famous cobbled Champs-Élysées boulevard following a 115.6km saunter from Paris La Défense Arena on the outskirts of the city.
Where does each stage start and end?
How can I follow the race?
Those with subscriptions to Eurosport (through discovery+ Sport and Entertainment pass) or GCN+ are in luck, both will broadcast every day, as will be ITV4 and Welsh terrestrial channel S4C. In Wales S4C is available on Sky 104, Freeview 4, Virgin TV 166 and Freesat 104, while in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland it can be found on Sky 134, Freesat 120 and Virgin TV 166 and also on iPlayer. Live shows and highlights programmes will be shown at different times each day. Alternatively, if you are stuck at work or do not subscribe to Eurosport if you have a sports package with the likes of Sky and BT or GCN+ – or cannot access S4C – then you can follow the action, as it unfolds, right here with Telegraph Sport. Almost every stage will be live blogged by our team – details to follow – while selected race details and standings in the main classifications will also be published.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz held a rare meeting in the occupied West Bank in an effort to calm tensions and coordinate on security days before U.S. President Joe Biden's first visit to the region. Gantz said on Twitter that Thursday's meeting in Ramallah "was conducted in positive terms" and that the two discussed "civilian and security challenges" in the region. "We agreed to maintain close security coordination and to avoid actions that may cause instability," Gantz said.
Even without his best stuff, Tony Gonsolin solidified his case to start for the National League on his home mound in the All-Star Game later this month. Gonsolin pitched seven strong innings for his 11th win, and Mookie Betts hit a pair of leadoff homers in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 5-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs in the series opener on Thursday night. Gonsolin is the first Dodgers pitcher to start a season 11-0 since Alex Wood in 2017.
Defending champion Tadej Pogacar wins longest stage Slovenian seizes leader's yellow jersey in Longwy Adam Yates the highest placed Briton at fourth spot Tom Pidcock fifth overall; Geraint Thomas is sixth Remaining list of teams and riders after six stages
Last week, we suspected that there would be an effort this week to push back against some of the allegations against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. On Thursday, some reporting along those lines emerged. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports has shared, via a series of tweets, some information that undermines the claims of one of Deshaun [more]
This ill-fated Wimbledon received its most painful blow yet when Rafael Nadal withdrew from Friday’s scheduled semi-final against Nick Kyrgios, leaving fans who have paid a minimum of £200 per ticket with only one singles match to watch.
Rybakina becomes the youngest woman to make the Wimbledon final since 2015 The Russian-born player blasted her away to the opening set 6-3 and was too strong in the second set Rybakina will meet Ons Jabeur in Saturday's women's final