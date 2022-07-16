Tour de France 2022 stage 14 result LIVE: Michael Matthews wins as Pogacar and Vingegaard race to finish

Michael Matthews completed a phenomenal ride to claim his fourth stage victory in the Tour de France and his first in five years. It took 40km and two category climbs for a breakaway of 23 riders to form with Matthews the only member of Team BikeExchange–Jayco.

Knowing that there were others around him preparing their plans, Matthews attacked with 50km of the stage to go. It was an exceptional tactical decision as he was joined by three other riders before pushing clear of the break. On the final climb Matthews was caught by Alberto Bettiol but he dug into his reserves to crest the peak first and roll over the final 1.5km to claim his win.

In the race for the general classification Tadej Pogacar stuck with yellow Jersey holder Jonas Vingegaard before launching a couple of failed attacks on Cote de la Croix Neuve Montee Jalabert. He failed to gain any time on the Dane who retains the jersey for the final stage of week two tomorrow.

Relive the action from Stage 14 of the Tour de France:

Tour de France - Stage 14

Today’s route is 192.5km through the hills between Saint-Etienne and Mende

Michael Matthews wins Stage 14 holding on to his lead on final Cote de la Croix Neuve climb

Jonas Vingegaard retains yellow jersey ahead of Tadej Pogacar

Simon Geschke extends KOM lead with 57km to go

Matthews takes the win in intermediate sprint

Breakaway develops after 40km riding

Quinn Simmons and Simon Geschke race to top of Cote de Chataignier

Tour de France 2022: Reaction from Matthews

16:46 , Michael Jones

"I've had some rollercoasters, but my wife, my daughter, kept believing in me"



Tour de France 2022: Reaction from Matthews

16:40 , Michael Jones



Michael Matthews spoke to reporters after winning stage 14 of the 2022 Tour de France.

“I think it’s pretty much the story of my career,” he said, “I’ve had so many rollercoasters up and down but my wife and my daughter kept believing me.

“How many times have I been smashed down but I always get back up?

“This was for my daughter today; she’s four years old and I really just wanted to show her why I’m away all the time and what I do it for. And today was that day.”

Tour de France 2022: Michael Matthews wins stage 14

16:37 , Michael Jones

Tour de France 2022: General Classification standings

16:33 , Michael Jones

Louis Meintjes moves from 14th at the start of the stage up to seventh by the end. An incredible ride from the South African.

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) 55hrs 31’01”

2. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) +2’22”

3. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) +2’43”

4. Romain Bardet (Team DSM) +3’01”

5. Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) +4’06”

6. Nario Quintana (Team Arkea-Samsic) +4’15”

7. Louis Meintjes (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux) +4’24”

8. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) +4’24”

9. Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) +8’49”

10. Enric Mas (Movistar Team) +9’58”

Tour de France 2022: Michael Matthews wins stage 14

16:21 , Michael Jones

Tour de France 2022: Michael Matthews wins stage 14 as Pogacar and Vingegaard race to finish

16:20 , Michael Jones

Tadej Pogacar tries to pull away from Jonas Vingegaard but doesn’t make a dent in the time gap to the yellow jersey. They both cross the line together some 12 minutes and 30 seconds behind Michael Matthews.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

16:13 , Michael Jones

Michael Matthews has won the stage but there’s a second race happening as Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard race up the final climb.

Pogacar is trying to make some time up on Vingegaard’s lead in the GC standings but so far the yellow jersey holder is up to the task.

Tour de France 2022: Michael Matthews wins Stage 14!

16:08 , Michael Jones

Alberto Bettiol crosses the line second with Thibaut Pinot in third.

Tour de France 2022: Michael Matthews wins Stage 14!

16:07 , Michael Jones

What a climb from Michael Matthews, he launched his attack with a quarter of the stage left to go and was reeled in by Alberto Bettiol on the final climb.

He had to dig deep but managed to beat the Italian to the top of the mountain before kicking on to win the stage!

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

16:05 , Michael Jones

1.5km to go: Michael Matthews is hanging on as Alberto Bettiol tries to drop him, Bettiol is five or six bike lengths ahead but Matthews is getting closer.

As the gradient slackens, Matthews sneaks ahead and crosses the peak first to take the KOM point.

He’s only got eyes on the finish line though.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

16:01 , Michael Jones

2.5km to go: Alberto Bettiol is bombing up this final climb, he’s catching Matthews and is going to overtake him. Bettiol and Matthews are 35 second ahead of the rest now.

The gradient is 13%, the temperature is close to 40 degrees celsius and there’s still 1km to the top.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

15:59 , Michael Jones

3km to go: The chasing pack can now see Michael Matthews’ group up ahead. Matthews is working hard to get inside the final 2km of the climb.

Thibaut Pinot has reacted yet. The gradient is up to 12%, it’s so tough now.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

15:57 , Michael Jones

4km to go: Here comes the climb!

The gap to the leaders is less tham 20 seconds now as the pursuing group starts to catch up. We could be in for a barmstorming finish here.

Michael Matthews presses on up ahead.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

15:51 , Michael Jones

7km to go: Michael Matthews, Luis Leon Sanchez and Felix Grosschartner have a lead of 39 seconds over a chasing group being led by Thibaut Pinot.

It could be enough to get them to the top of the climb. After that there’s still a short section to the finish.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

15:49 , Michael Jones

10km to go: There’s about 6km to go until the final climb. It’s only 3km to the top of Cote de la Croix Neuve but the average gradient is 10%. That’s insane and it’ll take the best climbers about 10 minutes to get to the top.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

15:46 , Michael Jones

13km to go: Jumbo-Visma have upped the pace in the peloton and have already cut a minute off the time gap. Louis Mientjes has now dropped out of the virtual GC top three.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

15:41 , Michael Jones

18km to go: The race for the stage win is on. Back in the peloton the action isn’t over. There may be a few attacks from the GC riders.

Wout van Aert is leading Jumbo-Visma who are setting the pace for the peloton. They’ll want to cut some time to the leaders.

🏆 The contest for the stage win is on!!



Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

15:38 , Michael Jones

21km to go: Andreas Kron goes round a bend and has a mechanical failure with one of his tyres which almost causes him to crash. He’s left behind by the other three lead: Grossschartner, Sanchez and Matthews.

They are 30 seconds ahead.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

15:36 , Michael Jones

25km to go: Simon Geschke will make the podium ceremony again in Mende as he’s mathematically assured of keeping the polka dot jersey.

Louis Meintjes is second in the GC as it stands, he’s within one minute and 25 seconds of the yellow jersey. The peloton are now just reaching the penultimate climb.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

15:32 , Michael Jones

30km to go: Marc Soler has been given the freedom to chase the leading group down the next 20km descent. Neilson Powless, Bauke Mollema and Michael Woods have been dropped from the original breakaway.

Michael Matthews is still leading the way. He crosses the Cote de la Fage peak first for two KOM points.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

15:28 , Michael Jones

31km to go: Alberto Bettiol tries to bridge the gap to the four leaders in an eight-man group. When he starts to tire Uran takes up the lead and keeps the attack going.

1km to go to the top of Cote de la Fage. The leading quartet lead by 26 seconds.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

15:24 , Michael Jones

33km to go: The breakaway continues to break apart as the riders start to think about positioning themselves for the final climb. Matthews, Grosschartner, Kron and Sanchez’s 41-second lead has been cut to just over 30.

Louis Meintjes is one of the pursuers. He’s got a secondary objective as a good finish today will propel him up the GC standings.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

15:17 , Michael Jones

38km to go: The four riders out front of the breakaway reach the base of Cote de la Fage which is the penultimate categorised climb today.

It’s a 4.2km ride with an average gradient of 6%. That could provide some opportunities for the chasers in the breakaway to catch these front four.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

15:13 , Michael Jones

40km to go: There are several teams in the breakaway who have enough riders involved to close the gap but the leading quartet have put the pedal down.

They’ve eked out a 26 second lead.

The average pace for the day is back up to 42km/h which was the fastest predicted speed before the start.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

15:11 , Michael Jones

44km to go: The breakaway has lost all cohesion as the riders try to look after their own interests in pursuit of Michael Matthews. Sanchez, Grossschartner and Kron will catch the leader but behind them there’s a couple of splits in the breakaway.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

15:03 , Michael Jones

49km to go: Michael Matthews’ attack seems to have worked well for him Louis Meintjes and Quinn Simmons attempt to counter attack with a group of six riders.

The effort doesn’t seem to be being shared around so the pace of this chasing pack eases off. They’ve cut Matthews’ lead to 15 seconds.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

14:59 , Michael Jones

52km to go: Michael Matthews is going very early.

The BikeExchange rider tries to get up the road on his own. He’s maybe banking on creating a gap that a few teams will cross later on.

There’s a bit of tailwind helping him out and he’s already opened up a lead of 20 seconds. It’s an interesting play with so long left in the stage.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

14:55 , Michael Jones

54km to go: It’s an aggressive ploy from Simmons who is drawing out chasers with his attack after the Cote de Grandrieu peak. He’s bombing a 55km/h and has stretched the breakaway across the road.

Simmons hasn’t been able to get clear but he’s put the cat amongst the pidgeons.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

14:52 , Michael Jones

57km to go: The final kilometre of Cote de Grandrieu is an 8-9% gradient before flattening to 3% for the final 500m.

Geschke and Simmons are once again at the head of the group. They fought each other in a sprint at the previous categorised climb so Geschke goes early.

He crosses the line to take two points but Simmons pushes past him to make a move away from the pack.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

14:45 , Michael Jones

59 km to go: There is just under 3km left of the climb up Cote de Grandrieu. The breakaway is very comfortable out front and the next burst of excitement will come when someone decides to have a go.

⛰️ The leading group are into the next climb, almost 11' over the peloton.



Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

14:43 , Michael Jones

61km to go: Louis Meintjes spoke about whether he fancies a dart for the KOM title today as he chatted to reporters this morning.

He said: “We still have to see, because there are some stages with a huge amount of points. Like today, there are a few King of the Mountains, but a relatively small amount of points.

“So you have to work really hard to get it, and you also have to see… Vingegaard is still really up there. The way they’re riding, you can’t really control what they do, and it will be really hard to stay in front of them.”

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

14:38 , Michael Jones

63km to go: Louis Meintjes and Simon Geschke will be starting to think about the next KOM points. They’re battling it out for the King of the Mountains title.

Geschke is about four riders from the front of the break in the polka dot jersey as the leaders hit the start of Cote de Grandrieu.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

14:30 , Michael Jones

68km to go:

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

14:24 , Michael Jones

73km to go: The breakaway has fairly flown down the descent and now has a plateau of arount 10km before the next categorised climb up Cote de Grandrieu.

Michael Matthews and Nielsen Powless have made a move to the front of the pack.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

14:18 , Michael Jones

80 km to go: Five Tour de France stages have finished on the Mende aerodrome 1.5km after the KOM atop the Côte de la Croix-Neuve.

On two occasions, the KOM winner and the stage winner were different riders: in 2010, Alberto Contador was first at the top but beaten by his compatriot Joaquim Rodriguez.

In 2015, Thibaut Pinot took the KOM points but, along with his compatriot Romain Bardet, was overhauled for the stage win by Stephen Cummings who delivered the first victory for his South African team MTN-Qhubeka on the Mandela Day.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

14:12 , Michael Jones

85km to go: The leaders have broken the back of this long climb and have a few kilometres to go before they’re rewarded with an enjoyable descent.

The peloton is 10’27” behind now and that gap is increasing. It’s increasing slowly but it is increasing.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

14:03 , Michael Jones

89km to go: It is quite remarkable how this current hill is unclassified. They are still plodding up to the top of it after around 15km of riding.

The pace of the stage has steadily started to drop but and the peloton have kept themselves about 10 minutes behind.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

13:55 , Michael Jones

94km to go: The next categorised climb is Côte de Grandrieu and it arrives with 57km to go in the stage.

The riders are heading over a long, long incline that still has over 15km before the peak. After that comes a steep descent which could split the breakaway if anyone dares to take it on.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

13:48 , Michael Jones

98km to go: The peloton have fallen over 10 minutes behind the breakaway. The leading group is travelling at 47km/h which is a quick pace for the GC riders to keep up with without exerting too much energy.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

13:45 , Michael Jones

100km to go: The breakaway continue to increase their lead over the peloton and it’s now closing in on 10 minutes.

There have been brilliant crowds turning out across the Tour de France everyday and today is no different. The breakaway group passes through Saint-Chrisptophe-Sur-Dolaizon and are met with loud cheers.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

13:37 , Michael Jones

102km to go: The leaders have hit the next climb. It’s about 20km long and is uncategorised despite being quite steep and fairly tough.

Michael Matthews was already in the breakaway on the stage won in 2017 by Bauke Mollema at Le Puy-en-Velay where the front group is now.

The Australian won the following stage and that was his last win in a Grand Tour.

Five years later, he has already finished second twice in this Tour de France, at Longwy (stage 6) behind Tadej Pogacar and Lausanne (stage 8) behind Wout van Aert.

Will he get his next win today?

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

13:32 , Michael Jones

106km to go: Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert Matériaux rider Louis Meintjes is the highest ranked GC rider in today’s breakaway. He started this morning in 14th place at 15min 46seconds behind Jonas Vingegaard.

The breakaway is currently 8’41” ahead of the peloton so if it stays like this Meintjes should make his way into the top-10 of the GC standings.

There’s a long, long way to go in this stage though.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

13:25 , Michael Jones

111 km to go: This was the scene from the breakaway group a few minutes ago. The Tour de France always impresses on the scenery front.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

13:19 , Michael Jones

115km to go: The average speed of the stage is 42.4km/h which is pretty good. The breakaway have reached a long, steady incline that morphs into a tough uncategorised climb after a few kilometres.

Things have properly settled down now. It should be steady going for the next 40km or so you’d think.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

13:16 , Michael Jones

120km to go: Caleb Ewan is over 16 minutes off the pace at the back as he struggles with his injured knee. He’s got his Lotto Soudal teammates Frederik Frison, Reinhardt Janse Van Rensburg and Tim Wellens for company.

The peloton is now over eight minutes behind the breakaway. That’s a substantial lead.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

13:11 , Michael Jones

124km to go: Jakob Fuglsang makes a move from the front of thr breakaway and brings Sanchez and Powless with him. The attack doesn’t last long and the group bunches back together.

It’s a sign though and some of these riders will want to push on and try to split this break. There are a lot of riders in it and that could cause some problems towards the end of the stage.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

13:04 , Michael Jones

130km to go: Marc Soler is leading the way at the front of the race as the breakaway continues to increase their lead. The GC contenders in the peloton will just be keeping an eye on that gap.

They won’t want to let them get too far in front.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

12:59 , Michael Jones

133km to go: Here is the full result of the intermediate sprint at Yssingeaux.

1. Michael Matthews, 20 pts

2. Krists Neilands, 17 pts

3. Felix Grossschartner, 15 pts

4. Stefan Küng, 13 pts

5. LL Sanchez, 11 pts

6. Andreas Kron, 10 pts

7. Neilson Powless, 9 pts

8. Thibaut Pinot, 8 pts

9. Louis Meintjes, 7 pts

10. Rigoberto Uran, 6 pts

11. Benoît Cosnefroy, 5 pts

12. Simon Geschke, 4 pts

13. Lennard Kämna, 3 pts

14. Dani Martinez, 2 pts

15. Michale Woods, 1 pt

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

12:55 , Michael Jones

136km to go: The peloton is over six minutes behind the breakaway group which hasn’t yet settled into it’s rhythm. There was a few moments after the sprint where a few riders threatened to go clear but they eased off and rejoined the pack.

There’s a long stretch of rolling uncategorised climbs now which makes up the bulk of the stage. Things should calm down drastically from here until the final third of the stage.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

12:48 , Michael Jones

141 km to go: The breakaway heads through Yssingeaux where the intermediate sprint has been placed. Michael Matthews comes round the outside and makes his way to the front of the pack, he crosses the line first and collects all 20 points in the sprint classification.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

12:45 , Michael Jones

144km to go: There are 23 riders in the breakaway out front.

They are: Marc Soler, Daniel Martínez, Benoît Cosnefroy, Felix Grossschartner, Lennard Kämna, Patrick Konrad, Gregor Mühlberger, Simon Geschke, Luis Leon Sanchez, Stefan Küng, Thibaut Pinot, Louis Meintjes, Alberto Bettiol, Neilson Powless, Rigoberto Urán, Andreas Kron, Bauke Mollema, Quinn Simmons, Jakob Fuglsang, Krists Neilands, Michael Woods, Michael Matthews and Franck Bonnamour.

Further back Primoz Roglic has rejoined the peloton as their pace slows right down. The breakaway are 4’20” ahead.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

12:38 , Michael Jones

147km to go: At 14th in the GC standings, Louis Meintjes is the highest ranked of the 18 breakaway riders. He’s also challenging for the KOM jersey and will be in a battle with Simon Geschke over the next three categorised climbs.

The gap between the breakaway and the peloton is now 2’41” so they’re fully clear now.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

12:35 , Michael Jones

150 km to go: Things should settle down now as a big group finally breaks off the front of the peloton.

Here’s the sprint between Simon Geschke and Quinn Simmons at the top of Cote de Chataignier.

⛰ @QuinnSimmons9 and @simongeschke fight for the points at the Côte de Châtaignier. The break looks to have finally gone!



Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

12:33 , Michael Jones

152km to go: The craziness of the start seems to be over as the yellow jersey group which include Geraint Thomas and Tadej Pogacar eases off the pace at the crest of the climb.

They let another group of about 18 riders get clear and they’ll form the breakaway.

It took 40km for that to happen. Crazy scenes.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

12:31 , Michael Jones

153km to go: Franck Bonnamour is reigned in by Quinn Simmons and Simon Geschke who is wearing the polka dot jersey. They move ahead of him with 50m to go until the peak of the climb.

Simmons starts to sprint for the line and Geschke has to respond. He wants to claim the KOM points but Simmons sneaks over the line to take the win.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

12:28 , Michael Jones

154.5km to go: Franck Bonnamour attacks the climb at the front of the race and gets clear by 10-12 seconds. He’s got 1.5km of this climb left and is putting in a fantastic effort to stay clear.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

12:25 , Michael Jones

156km to go: Cote de Chataignier is a 2.6km climb with an average gradient of 7.3%. Yet there are parts of this climb that hit 10 and 11% steepness which will be tough to deal with.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

12:22 , Michael Jones

158 km to go: Damiano Caruso from Bahrain Victorious tries to go clear at the front as the leaders hit another downhill section. The next climb is steeper but shorter annd could be where the breakaway actually materialises.

It’s around two kilometres away.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

12:19 , Michael Jones

162km to go: This leading group is flying at 67km/h.

The peloton is down to about 60 riders, and is fully spread out on the road. Jonas Vingegaard is sticking to the wheel of Wout van Aert as they try to keep Tadej Pogacar in touching distance.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

12:11 , Michael Jones

166 km to go: The start of this stage has been crazy. Lots of moves to create a breakaway and lots of responses from the peloton to reel them in.

Michael Matthews is the latest to attempt to go clear but the closest riders to him immediately kick on to match his intensity.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

12:08 , Michael Jones

168km to go: There are a few peaks and troughs to deal with on this stage today.

Matej Mohoric has kicked on to lead the way but the peloton’s pace is rapid once again and his attack doesn’t go on for long.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

12:03 , Michael Jones

173km to go: The peloton is spreading out behind the leading duo but the time gap has all but been eroded. Michael Matthews is hovering near the front and Tadej Pogacar is positioning himself about 10 riders behind the leaders.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

12:00 , Michael Jones

176km to go: There are a few splits in the peloton. Juul Jensen and Powless lead out the front before the main group of peloton riders including the GC guys.

Behind them is a third group of mainly sprinters but Primoz Roglic is with them, around a minute behind the yellow jersey, then Caleb Ewan is following even further back.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

11:57 , Michael Jones

178km to go: Christopher Juul Jensen is leading the way over the final part of this first climb with Nielsen Powless settled in nicely on his wheel.

Tadej Pogacar continues to drive the peloton forward and forces Jonas Vingegaard to follow, Geraint Thomas has pushed up and is sticking with the GC contenders.

Powless and Juul Jensen reach the peak with a time gap of nine seconds. Powless crosses the line first and takes the KOM points.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

11:53 , Michael Jones

180km to go: Jonas Vingegaard is forced to react and chase down Pogacar’s group on his own. That attack from the Slovenian has reeled in the 18 riders from the earlier breakaway and the peloton begins to settle down.

Caleb Ewan, still nursing his knee injury from yesterday, has dropped off the back. He struggled on the climbs after his crash on Stage 13 and if he’s still feeling those affects it’s going to be a long day for him.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

11:49 , Michael Jones

182km to go: Tadej Pogacar moves himself to the front of the peloton and sets off on a slight break of his own. Wout van Aert sticks with him but Jonas Vingegaard in the yellow jersey is left further back.

There are gaps everywhere in the peloton. This is an early aggressive move from Pogacar with just under 4km of the climb to go.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

11:45 , Michael Jones

185km to go: The leading group hits the base of Cote de Saint-Just-Malmont. They know have a 7.7km climb with an average gradient of 3.9%.

That’s a fairly simple incline but the length could make it a bit tricky. The gap to the peloton is 20 seconds, can this breakaway extend that lead and get themselves ahead for the rest of the day?

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

11:41 , Michael Jones

189km to go: Nils Politt pikced up a puncture about a kilometre from the race start but he’s fix it quickly and has rejoined the peloton.

18 riders have got themselves into the break as they start the downhill section. Nielsen Powless is up there as is Michael Matthews. They’ve already opened up an 18 second gap.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

11:37 , Michael Jones

192km to go: Alexis Gougeard does make a move! He kicks on and tries to get clear on his own. There’s a response from the peloton as three or four more riders push forward to follow him.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

11:35 , Michael Jones

192.5km to go: Christian Prudhomme waves his flag to signal the start of the race. There’s a 6km flat run until a technical downhill to the base of the first categorised climb.

It’ll be interesting to see if anyone makes some moves in the early stages.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

11:30 , Michael Jones

The route from Saint-Etienne to Mende is known for its breakaways. There’ll be a lot of action early on today as the riders attempt to get clear of the peloton but it seems unlikely that anyone will manage it before the peak of the first climb.

3km to go until the proper start of the race.

🚩 Stage 14 is a go!



Tour de France 2022: Mads Pedersen outsprints rivals to secure victory on stage 13 of Tour de France

11:28 , Michael Jones

Former world champion Mads Pedersen took his first Grand Tour stage win on stage 13 of the Tour de France as Fred Wright suffered more breakaway heartache.

Pedersen comfortably outsprinted Wright and Hugo Houle at the end of the 192km stage from Le Bourg d’Oisans to Saint Etienne as the breakaway prospered after three punishing days in the Alps.

Wright came within three kilometres of glory on stage eight into Lausanne, and was then in the final break into Megeve a couple of days later.

Mads Pedersen outsprints rivals to secure victory on stage 13 of Tour de France

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14 preview

11:23 , Michael Jones

Stage 14 of the 2022 Tour de France has the profile of a day which could be taken too lightly if the teams and riders do not analyse it very carefully.

Mads Pedersen won from the breakaway on stage 13 and a similar result is possible again today: if a group of riders with no threat to the general classification can get into a rhythm and escape up the road, the peloton – which has been largely controlled by Jumbo-Visma over the past few days – is unlikely to expend too much energy reeling them in.

The four category three climbs across the 192km route should not be hard enough to cause any major changes to the general classification. But the final ascent to the finish has the potential to provoke significant splits, with those who are feeling strong able to eek out large chunks of time inside the final three kilometres.

Tour de France faces steep finish in Mende on hilly stage 14

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

11:19 , Michael Jones

The riders are rolling.

They’ve got a long journey through the neutral zone before the départ réel. It’s 9.2km long which will get the legs pumping and mind working ahead of the race start proper.

When the action does get going, there’s a slight downhill start before the first of the categorised climbs - a 7.7km climb up Cote de Saint-Just-Malmont.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

11:15 , Michael Jones

The stage is scheduled to start at around 11.15am BST with the expected finish at around 4.20pm BST.

There are four categorised climbs including a 3km cat. 2 finish up Cote de la Croix Neuve Montee Jalabert which should provide some excitement at the conclusion of this stage.

Tour de France 2022: How to watch stage 14 today

11:10 , Michael Jones

Tour de France coverage can be found this year on ITV4, Eurosport, Discovery+ and GCN+ (Global Cycling Network).

Live racing each day will be shown on ITV4 before highlights typically at 7pm each day. ITV’s website lists timings here.

Eurosport and GCN+ will show every minute of every stage. More on Eurosport’s coverage here and the GCN+ coverage here.

It is also being shown on Eurosport’s Discovery+ streaming service, with broadcast info here.

Tour de France 2022: General Classification standings

11:05 , Michael Jones

Here’s the top 10 GC standings ahead of Stage 14:

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) 50hrs 47’34”

2. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) +2’22”

3. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) +2’26”

4. Romain Bardet (Team DSM) +2’35”

5. Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) +3’44”

6. Nario Quintana (Team Arkea-Samsic) +3’58”

7. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) +4’07”

8. Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) +7’39”

9. Enric Mas (Movistar Team) +9’32”

10. Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) +10’06”

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14

10:59 , Michael Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Tour de France.

Friday’s Stage 13 was a day of transition for the peloton as the general classification contenders recovered from three gruelling days of climbing through the Alps. There were no changes in the GC standings as Jonas Vingegaard retained the yellow jersey ahead of Jonas Pogacar and Geraint Thomas.

The lack of attacks from the peloton allowed a breakaway of seven riders to get clear after the first categorised climb and from there Mads Pedersen never looked back. He was helped out by teammate Quinn Simmons and when Simmons ran out of steam Pedersen launched an attack of his own with 10km to go.

He flew away with Hugo Houle and Fred Wright on his wheel before sprinting home to claim his first ever grand tour stage victory.