Mark Cavendish - Tour de France 2021, stage six – live updates - GETTY IMAGES

Catch-up: Highlights of yesterday's stage . . .

. . . can be watched here . . .

Bonjour!

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage six at the Tour de France, the 160.6-kilometre run from Tours to Châteauroux.

Following yesterday's quite staggering performance from Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) the defending champion is already looking a shoo-in to win this year's Tour. However, as we have seen over the opening few stages a slight touch of wheels, an errant roadside spectator or a brief moment of lapses concentration can scupper a riders' hopes and dreams within the blink of an eye.

Today's stage, though, is expected to favour the sprinters – the Tour has had just three finishes in Châteauroux, all of them concluding in a sprint. The winners? Mario Cipollini in 1998, and Mark Cavendish in both 2008 and 2011. Before we have a look at the stage, though, here's a reminder of who will be wearing what jersey today.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) will again be dressed in the maillot jaune, the leader's yellow jersey, the Dutchman taking an eight-second lead over Pogacar into today's stage, while the Dutchman's rival Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) is third at 30sec.

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quick Step) will wear the maillot vert, the green jersey, for the first time on an open road stage – he had a green skin suit for Tuesday's time trial – since July 12 2016 as leader in the points classification, the competition he won in 2011.

There were no changes in the mountains classification on Tuesday, and so for the fifth successive day Ide Schelling (Bora-Hasgrohe) will be dressed in the maillot à pois, the polka dot jersey, a competition the Dutchman who was born one metre above sea level has led for four days – he wore it on behalf of Van der Poel for one stage.

Defending champion Pogacar will again wear the maillot blanc, or the white jersey, as best young rider ahead of Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) in second and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) who dropped to third after the Frenchman's disappointing time trial.