Tour de France 2021, stage 19: live updates as Mark Cavendish bids to break Eddy Merckx's record

Will Cavendish add another remarkable chapter to his career today? - REUTERS

Live updates from the 19th 207km stage from Mourenx to Libourne

Mark Cavendish has chance to break Eddy Merckx's long-standing stage win record

Tadej Pogacar's latest stage win overshadowed by police drugs raid on rival team's hotel

12:06 PM

131.7 km to go

For about 20-30km the peloton was getting lazy - it was all rather hum drum - but the riders seem to have woken up. They're in a delightful town of Mont-de-Marsan - the typical picture-perfect southern France town.

12:01 PM

It's been a while...

...since the town of Libourne in the wine-growing region - it is the wine-making capital of northern Gironde and lies near Saint-Émilion and Pomerol - has hosted a finish.

Today will see Cavendish and Co make a dash for the line for the first time since 1992.

11:55 AM

The breakaway at the moment

Is 4mins 3 secs ahead of the peloton with 143.6kms until the finish line.

Tadej Pogacar is safely in the main pack - AP

11:52 AM

Julian Alaphilippe

The Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider on whether they will try to get Cavendish the win today or wait until Sunday...

“I thought we were going to chase the record but probably be more defensive from us today. The team prefers to wait for the Champs-Élysées on Sunday. Today we’ll try to take the the stage win but that depends on the breakaway.”

11:41 AM

Here's the top 10 GC heading into today's stage

11:38 AM

Today's stage - Mourenx to Libourne

Stage 19

11:35 AM

Can Cavendish break Merckx's record?

Thursday saw Tadej Pogacar claim another landmark victory in the 18th stage of the Tour de France to edge closer to retaining his title but a cloud of doping suspicion hung over the world's greatest cycling race.

Before the start of yesterday’s stage, the French prosecutor's office said it had opened a preliminary investigation into the Bahrain Victorious team after police searched the outfit's accommodation and bus on Wednesday.

The prosecutor's office in Marseille said the investigation was into "acquisition, transport, possession, import of a prohibited substance or prohibited method for use by an athlete without medical justification."

Story continues

Bahrain Victorious said they were complying with the investigation.

"I don't know about this, it's something completely strange," UAE Emirates rider Pogacar told a news conference. "I guess it's just one more control to see that nobody's hiding anything and I think the results of the raids were good.

"We just found about it in the morning. It's one more thing to control the sport."

All Bahrain Victorious riders started the stage but none of them weighed on the race, having been kept up by the searches deep into the night, with Dutchman Wout Poels falling behind Pogacar in the mountains classification.

The Slovenian's brutal acceleration 500 metres from the line, at the top of Luz Ardiden (13.3km at 7.4 per cent), could not be matched by his rivals as Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard and Ecuador's Richard Carapaz finished two seconds behind in second and third respectively.

The result was a carbon copy of Wednesday's summit finish at the Col du Portet, where Pogacar had already beaten Vingegaard and Carapaz in the second of his three stage wins in this year's Tour.

"I can't believe what's happening to me. Today was a really big stage. My legs were not at 100 per cent and I suffered in the Tourmalet," said Pogacar.

"The ascent to Luz Ardiden was tough, too, but I found my rhythm and I had enough energy for the final sprint."

Overall, Pogacar now has a massive advantage of five minutes 45 seconds over Jumbo-Visma's Vingegaard with Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers in third place overall, a further six seconds behind.

Colombian Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-Nippo), fourth overall at the start, cracked in the penultimate ascent to the Col du Tourmalet to drop out of the top 10.

Australian Ben O'Connor of AG2R-Citroen is now fourth, 8:18 off the pace two days before Saturday's final individual time trial.

In addition to the yellow, Pogacar now holds the white jersey for the best Under-25 rider and the polka-dot jersey for the mountains classification.

Today’s stage sees what’s left of the peloton travel 207km from Mourenx to Libourne. After some tough days in the mountains, the sprinters get their chance to shine once more. Expect a bunch-sprint finish.

The approach to the finish in Libourne is very straightforward but the last kilometre is very slightly uphill.

Mark Cavendish is the favourite and should he win he’ll set the record for most stage wins in the Tour de France.

Stay here for all the action.