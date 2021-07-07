Echelons expected after Tour de France stage is delayed by strong winds

Tour de France 2021, stage 12 – live updates - GETTY IMAGES

Live coverage of today's stage to start at 12.50pm (BST)

10:38 AM

High winds expected

The start of today's stage has been delayed by 10 minutes due to a strong tailwind. Race organisers will not want the stage finishing earlier than planned for various reasons, many of which will have commercial ramifications, hence the delayed start. From a sporting perspective, though, the very mention of wind has led to talk of echelons forming in today's stage. In reality tomorrow is better suited to echelons given the nature of the route and its closeness to the coastline, however teams and riders will be on high alert today.

If there is one team in the peloton that can ride well and ride hard in the wind, that team is Deceuninck-Quick Step. The Belgian squad may use the conditions to their advantage by riding hard on the front in an effort to shell the likes of Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic) and any other sprinters whose teams may show any signs of weakness should any crosswinds be strong enough to cause splits. Likewise, the general classification teams may use crosswinds to their advantage as they atteplt to pile the pressure onto Tadej Pogacar. The loss of Luke Rowe who missed the time cut yesterday may prove to be costly for Ineos Grenadiers who historically have coped well in these conditions. Anyway, enough idle speculation, I'll be back at 12.50pm (GMT) to talk you through the stage, from beginning to end.

10:10 AM

Bonjour!

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 12 at the Tour, the 159.4-kilometre run from Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Nîmes.

Wout van Aert

A day after race leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 'cracked' yet extended his lead in the general classification by three minutes and 17 seconds, and a rider who has won sprint stages and threatened to win time trial stages triumphed after twice going over Mont Ventoux ahead of the natural grimpeurs – Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) – who knows what today's racing will throw up? Will it be another victory for Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quick Step) who can equal Eddy Merckx's record of 34 stage wins at the Tour, or is the breakaway going to go all the way? Will the wind blow and can teams combine and form alliances on the road and try and put the pressure on Pogacar and his team-mates should crosswinds liven the day up?

Tadej Pogacar

We do not know the answers to these questions, but we do know who will be wearing what as respective leader in each of the four main classifications – in other words those that have jerseys.

No change at the top of the points classification and so Cavendish will, once again, be dressed in the maillot vert, or the green jersey.

Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) failed to earn a single point in the mountains classification yesterday, but the Colombian will again be dressed in the maillot à pois, or polka dot jersey, as leader in that competition. With just one category three climb in today's stage and a category four on Friday, if Quintana completes both stages within the time cut he is assured to keep hold of the jersey until Saturday.

As overall leader of the race, Pogacar also tops the best young rider classification, although Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) will wear the Slovenian's maillot blanc, the white jersey, as second best.

And for anybody that missed Van Aert's masterful display on and over Mont Ventoux on Wednesday, relive the highlights here . . .

So, what's on today's menu?

Tour de France stage 12 profile

Here's a look at the all-important numbers from that one climb . . .

But what about those who only have eyes for the green jersey?