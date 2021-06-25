Tour de France 2021 route: Stage profiles, previews, start times, dates

Preview: The 5th stage of the 2021 Tour de France is the first of two individual time trials, this one starting in Change and ending in Laval. It’s the first year since 2017 that the Tour has featured multiple individual time trials, which suggests the yellow jersey could be decided by which of the GC riders are the best time trialists. The rider who finishes the 27.2 km route on Stage 5 could very well be the new leader until at least the second week of racing.