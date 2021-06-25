It’s Rare That the Opening Stage of the Tour de France Is Filled With This Much Suspense

Photo credit: DAVID STOCKMAN - Getty Images

Stage 1 - Brest to Landernau - 197.8km - Saturday, June 26

It’s rare that the opening stage of the Tour de France is filled with this level of suspense. But Stage 1 of the 2021 edition is an irresistible buffet of awesome.

Where to start? Brittany, where this stage and two others of the Tour’s Grand Depart take place, has tiny roads that are almost never straight (or flat), which will accentuate the usual nervous fight for position that animates the opening stages of the Tour. It’s also notorious for crosswinds; while the forecast right now doesn’t look that spicy for the opener, there could be crosswinds that develop and split the race into echelons, especially on the roads exposed directly to the coast.

There are enough climbs to entice a serious breakaway of KOM jersey hopefuls rather than the usual rogues gallery of no-hopers you typically see on Stage 1.

Finally, there’s a tricky Category 3 climb to the finish line that’s reminiscent of the old Amstel Gold Race finish. It starts off at 14 percent before backing off to a false flat before the finish, so it’s too steep for pure sprinters, but requires a perfectly timed move rather than just brute climbing power.

Riders to Watch



All the GC guys will be attentive here, but it’s ideal for someone like Alpecin-Fenix’s all-around superstar Mathieu van der Poel, and Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck-Quick Step’s “wolf pack,” who might find the climb’s name—the Côte de la Fosse aux Loups, or Wolf Pit hill—an omen of sorts.

Riders we can’t wait to watch at the Tour de France

When To Watch

Even if you’re short on time, the finale will be must-see TV. The final 10km or so will likely see the early break re-caught and the pace ratchet up significantly as teams try to keep protected riders up front for the finish climb (either for the win or just to stay out of crash trouble). If you start streaming around 9 a.m. ET, you'll catch most of the action. If you want to see some of the possible crosswinds and other action, as well as the gorgeous landscapes of Brittany, log on around 7 a.m.

Story continues

How to watch the 2021 Tour de France

You Might Also Like