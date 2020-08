Julian Alaphilippe - Tour de France 2020, stage two – full results and standings: Julian Alaphilippe wins to take hold of leader's jersey - GETTY IMAGES

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe won the second stage of the Tour de France, a 186-km mountain ride around Nice, and took the overall leader's yellow jersey on Sunday.

Swiss Marc Hirschi took second place with Briton Adam Yates coming home third.

The Tour de France continues on Monday with the 198km third stage from Nice to Sisteron and concludes in Paris on September 20 with the 122km stage from Mantes-la-Jolie to Paris Champs-Élysées.