Tour de France 2020, stage two — live updates

Those familiar with the race, or stage racing in general, will realise that there are a number of jerseys on offer at the race, here's a very quick explainer for anybody that is new to the sport . . .

And here are the current leaders in the respective competitions . . .

But if you want some a little more information about the individual classifications, here you go:

The eagle-eyed readers out there may have noticed that all three riders in the mountains classification have the same number of points, but Fabien Grellier (Total Direct Énergie) will start today's stage in the polka-dot jersey courtesy of him finishing highest on the stage than the only other two riders to have accumulated any points atop Saturday's two categorised climbs.

10:38 AM

Lotto-Soudal down to six riders

The Belgian team started yesterday's stage as one of the favourites to take the first yellow jersey, but after Caleb Ewan crashed the Australian sprinter failed to challenge for the line honours on the Promenade des Anglais.

While that will have been a big blow to the team, there was worse to follow. On Saturday evening it was announced that John Degenkolb had finished the stage, but after knacking his knee in a fall the popular German was unable to complete the course withing the time limit as so was eliminated from the Tour.

VIDEO PART 1 Bad luck guy @johndegenkolb - impossible to continue @LeTour with swollen knee. Rode and suffered 65 kilometers alone. #fighter #dege pic.twitter.com/HzNmo40rb0 — Lotto Soudal (@Lotto_Soudal) August 29, 2020

To make matters worse, on Sunday morning it was revealed that Philippe Gilbert had abandoned after he too bashed his knee in a fall. That's a terrible blow for both Degenkolb and Gilbert. The team will start today's stage with just six riders — Steff Cras (Bel), Jasper De Buyst (Bel), Thomas De Gendt (Bel), Caleb Ewan (Aus), Frederik Frison (Bel), Roger Kluge (Ger) — and will be hoping there is not a repeat of the 2018 Tour when just three of them finished the race.

We lost two of our greatest warriors with knee injuries after the 1st stage of #TDF2020 😢 We will miss our two champions Phil and John! We continue to battle @LeTour with 6 riders... pic.twitter.com/1yRKCFEJLm — Lotto Soudal (@Lotto_Soudal) August 30, 2020

10:15 AM

And to stage two of this, the 107th edition of the Tour de France, the lumpy 186-kilometre route that goes out from Nice and into the Alps — yes, a mountainous stage on only day two of the race — before returning to the beautiful old city on the Côte d'Azur.

Before we take a close(ish) look at the stage and briefly consider who may win later on this afternoon and, most likely, take the second maillot jaune, the leader's yellow jersey, now is probably an opportune time to have a look at where we are at after just one day.

First up, here's the stage one verdict our correspondent Tom Cary:

Never mind the threat to the race from a resurgent coronavirus, the 107th Tour de France experienced the most chaotic, nervous of opening stages on Saturday, heavy rain turning the roads of the Cote d’Azur into an “ice rink”. The ensuing crash-fest caught out a number of big-name riders, including French favourite Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), before Norway’s Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) romped to victory on the Promenade des Anglais. It was a thriller, although there were questions as to whether the race commissaires ought to have intervened as the crashes piled up. Ineos Grenadiers’ Pavel Sivakov hit the deck more than once and ended up losing 13 minutes. Some people thought the Russian might be a dark horse for yellow. Not any more.

Meanwhile, our colleagues at The Cycling Podcast published their first episode on Saturday night, featuring some great inside takes from a number of riders, including the battered and bruised Pavel Sivakov who crashed not once, but twice on a sketchy opening stage.

With rain falling in Nice for the first time in a couple of months the roads were like glass and a number of crashes led to some of the riders calling for a truce — a truce that Astana briefly ignored.

In this episode we hear from some of the audio diarists who will be taking us inside the Tour de France bubble. Pavel Sivakov of Ineos Grenadiers talks about his brutal introduction to the race, Lukas Pöstlberger reacts to the conditions on the road, EF Pro Cycling sports director Tom Southam on the Covid-19 protocols and Michael Mørkøv about Sunday's stage two.