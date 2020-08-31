Tour de France 2020, stage three — live updates

Jérôme Cousin is slouched over his bike, in that time trial position that you really shouldn't put yourself in when out on the club ride but occasionally do, and his lead has dropped slightly.

Perhaps the bike-packing fan has taken his eye off the computer and has been admiring the quite spectacular scenery?

Jérôme Cousin is pushing on, increasing his advantage to four minutes. The road is now dry, though there are some very dark clods in the distance. Incidentally, a number of commentators are saying there is a headwind at the finishing line which would, in theory, suit a very small sprinter. Someone like Caleb Ewan who has the ability to get extremely low on his drops, giving him a huge aerodynamic advantage over his larger sprint rivals. But does he have the legs?

Jérôme Cousin's advantage on the peloton has increased to a shade over three minutes, while Anthony Perez or Benoît Cosnefroy have dropped back into the bunch. Assuming Cousin opens his account in the mountains classification atop the next climb of the day, the Col des Lèques, then there's little worth scrapping over between Perez and Cosnefroy hence them being happy to drop back.

Jérôme Cousin has had enough and the bearded Frenchman is off up the road, no doubt hoping he can pull off a repeat of that stage win at Paris-Nice in 2018.

A few riders have removed their rain capes, opting instead for gilets, as the rain eases off. The breakaway is holding at around two minutes, but there's little for them to battle over for a while yet — 50km, to be precise — where the next points are on offer in the mountains classification. Incidentally, Jérôme Cousin was looking a little twitchy earlier. There's little point in him being in this breakaway if he's not going for points in the mountains, but Anthony Perez or Benoît Cosnefroy don't appear too keen in kicking on.

Similarly to the previous climb, Anthony Perez opened up his sprint with Benoît Cosnefroy following in his wheel. But again, the Ag2r-La Mondiale rider appeared a little sluggish and was unable to do too much about Perez.

Perez now leads the virtual mountains classification by two points.

Having navigated their way over the first climb of the day, the leaders are already nearing the next key point in the stage, the category three Col de la Faye. Thankfully the rain has abated. Once beyond the summit the road continues to rise on what is starting to look like a tougher day in the saddle than I had suggested at the start of the day.

Anthony Perez opened up his sprint around 100 metres from the summit. Unsurprisingly Benoît Cosnefroy followed his wheel, though the Ag2r-La Mondiale rider was unable to overhaul his early rival for the maillot à pois. In addition to the two points he just added to his tally in the mountains classification, Perez also just trousered himself the princely sum of €300 in prize money.

Those two points also propelled Perez into the virtual polka-dot jersey, leading his co-breakaway rider Cosnefroy by a single digit.

Story continues

11:56 AM

144km to go

Jérôme Cousin (Total Direct Énergie) put in a little dig a few moments ago, but with the summit of this climb looming Anthony Perez (Cofidis Solutions Crédits) and Benoît Cosnefroy (Ag2r-La Mondiale) wasted little time in closing him down.

11:44 AM

148km to go

Heavy, heavy rain in the south of France. A number of riders are putting on their rain capes which would suggest the teams are expecting a little more than a shower. Fortunately the peloton is now on the climb so, hopefully, the weather shouldn't endanger the riders too much. Not for now, anyway.

View photos Riders in the storm - AP More

Once over the top the riders and their teams will be on full alert, nobody wants to see scenes like we had during Saturday's stage when the riders were falling like skittles on the roads around Nice that turned into ice-skating rinks under the weight of the water that had been tipped onto the course.

11:40 AM

We know what you did during the summer

Jérôme Cousin, who is making up a third of this breakaway that leads the peloton by 1min 42sec as inches its way up the Pilon, is no stranger to riding out in front all on his lonesome. During lockdown the Frenchman, like many cyclists around the world, put in the hours while bike-packing.

When he wasn't bike-packing or training on his turbo, the 31-year-old spent his time landscaping the garden of a friend in Portugal, and having barbeques. Read more on his escapades here.

11:32 AM

155km to go

The breakaway is around 12km from the summit of the first categorised climb of the day, the category three Col du Pilon which at 8.4km is the longest in today's stage. Once the trio near the summit of the climb we should see a little more action as Benoît Cosnefroy and Anthony Perez scrap over the two points on offer, along with the €300 in prize money.

11:20 AM

160km to go

Very little change out on the road. In fact, nothing has changed.

11:12 AM

Transfer news update: Matthews to quit Sunweb

Away from the Tour de France, it was announced late last night that Michael Matthews has been given the green light to leave Sunweb before the end of his contract which is due to expire in 2021.

Must admit, I was very surprised to see that Matthews who is in fine form right now, was not selected for this year's Tour. I really thought he could do well on this course and could have, perhaps, challenged for the green jersey. Anyway, he's off to a new team soon.

In a statement from Sunweb, Matthews said: “The team is very ambitious and increasingly want to work with a broader collective of riders deeper in the finales of classics and sprint races. Those tactics do not ideally fit with my ambitions and specific strengths to sprint for the wins. For that reason, I decided to ask permission to investigate opportunities to look for a different team and I appreciate that Team Sunweb was open for this.

“I always have been very happy with the team’s professional environment and the wealth of knowledge that they have. I hope that I can find a similar environment in my next team. Through the years we have achieved amazing things together which I am very proud of, these memories will stay in my mind forever and I am very thankful to the team for that.”

Meanwhile, Tiesj Benoot has extended with the team and will remain at Sunweb until the end of 2022.

11:07 AM

170km to go

A fairly sedate start to today's stage, the leading riders clocking an average speed of just 35.8km/h. The breakaway's advantage on the peloton has dropped slightly to 2min 15sec.

10:59 AM

Cosnefroy claims he does not train for the mountains

Benoît Cosnefroy, the current leader in the mountains classification who has taken the terrible decision to dress in white shorts today, told FranceTélévisions this morning that he doesn't specifically train for the mountains, but is more than happy to carry the polka-dot jersey on his shoulders.

“I came to the Tour with the ambition of seizing opportunities," Cosnefroy said. "My opportunity yesterday was to take the polka-dot jersey. I’m delighted to wear it. I’d like to keep it for several days. I’m aware of my abilities in the mountains. When the pure climbers will be racing at the front, I’ll have very few chances to score points against them.

"I don’t train specifically for the mountains. My work is mostly on explosive efforts. The polka dot jersey I got yesterday is not just a bonus but a sacred bonus!”

10:45 AM

185km to go

Benoît Cosnefroy, Jérôme Cousin and Anthony Perez have increased their lead to almost three minutes, while back in the pack it's that man Tim Declercq — aka The Tractor — who is pulling on the front for Deceuninck-Quick Step who are both protecting the leader's yellow jersey and hoping to set up their sprinter Sam Bennett for the stage win.

View photos the tractor More

10:34 AM

And then there were three . . .

Oliver Naesen has sat up and appears to be under team instruction to drop back into the bunch. At 31 years-old Jérôme Cousin is the oldest rider in this three-man break, though he has just two wins on his palmarès. Cousin's last win, by the way, was at the 2018 edition of Paris-Nice. But where did that stage finish? Sisteron, where today's stage finishes.

10:28 AM

The gang of four

The breakaway has formed and there was very little resistance from the peloton. Benoît Cosnefroy (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Jérôme Cousin (Total Direct Énergie), Oliver Naesen (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Anthony Perez (Cofidis Solutions Crédits) have already put over a minute into the bunch. Looks very much like a breakaway that will be scrapping over points in the mountains points with Cosnefroy and Perez, who started the day with 18 points apiece in that competition, both present. Cosnefroy has a team-mate alongside him, the former Belgian national champion Naesen.

10:20 AM

And they're off . .

. . . and two riders clip off the front.

10:15 AM

Who does today's stage suit best?

Following Sunday's lumpy route, today should be one of the few days in this year's race that will favour the sprinters. The smart money will be on Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) or Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick Step), though Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT), Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), Elia Viviani (Cofidis) or Cees Bol (Sunweb) will also be hoping to get in the mix. Interestingly, all six remaining Lotto-Soudal riders finished way down the standings on Sunday — 157th, 158th, 160th, 171st and 172nd with Ewan dead last in 173rd spot — which may be a telltale sign of their intentions today. Were they all feeling rough following Saturday's chastening opening stage, or more likely saving their legs for an assault on this stage?

As you can see, the final few kilometres are relatively flat, the road rising just 20 metres over 4km, with the final 1,000m rising in single digits.

View photos stage three More

Of course, a breakaway may also fancy a dig today but I just can't see one going all the way to the line on this route, it's just not hard enough.

10:00 AM

So, what's on the menu today?

Today's stage is just under 200km in length and features four categorised climbs, though none of those are too difficult. The intermediate sprint in Digne-les-Bains comes 37.8km from the finishing line in Sisteron. Here's a profile of the stage . . .

View photos Tour de France 2020, stage three race profile — Tour de France 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages More

Here are the details of the four categorised climbs . . .

. . . and here's what points are available in the mountains competition:

With today expected to suit the fastmen, the points classification competition is weighted in their favour. Here's the full breakdown of what's up for grabs in the race for the green jersey . . .

09:35 AM

As it stands . . .

Those familiar with the race, or stage racing in general, will realise that there are a number of jerseys on offer at the race, here's a very quick explainer for anybody that is new to the sport . . .

And here are the current leaders in the respective competitions . . .

But if you want some a little more information about the individual classifications, here you go:

Despite Benoît Cosnefroy (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Anthony Perez (Cofidis Solutions Crédits) being on the same points in the mountains classification, it is the former that will wear the maillot à pois, or polka-dot jersey today after he finished highest in the standings on Sunday's stage.

By the way, here's a quick stage-by-stage guide of sorts . . .

09:30 AM

Morning

So here we are, back on the road for another day of bicycle racing that we are going to call stage three at the 107th edition of the Tour de France. Before we have a brief look at the stage and consider who may win later on this afternoon, let's have a quick recap of what happened on Sunday. First up, here's the stage two verdict our correspondent Tom Cary:

The 28-year-old Deceuninck-Quick Step rider with the d’Artagnan goatee and the swashbuckling style to match was always the heavy favourite to win stage two of this year’s Tour. It might have been designed for him with its two big cols, to sap the legs of the pure sprinters, followed by two smaller kickers near the end. Perfect for him to launch a trademark attack. But it is one thing being the favourite, and quite another to deliver in such stunning fashion, when the whole peloton knows what you are going to do and is watching you like a hawk. Read Tom Cary's verdict following stage two at the Tour

Meanwhile, our colleagues at The Cycling Podcast published their second episode on Sunday night. While we are waiting for the stage top get under way, I'd suggest you tune in . . .

The Tour de France’s opening weekend in Nice sent the peloton into the hills. With so many riders having crashed on Saturday there were some bruised and tender bodies dreading a difficult day with four tricky climbs to tackle. Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau recap a day that went some way to restoring normality to this unique Tour de France.