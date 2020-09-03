Tour de France 2020, stage seven: What time does the race start, how do I watch it on TV and what is the stage profile?

Riders at the Tour de France — Tour de France 2020: When does the race start, what TV channel can I watch it on and what does stage one look like? - GETTY IMAGES

When is stage seven of the Tour de France?

Stage seven of the Tour de France is on Friday September 4, 2020.

What time does the stage start?

Racing at stage seven of the Tour de France, the 168km run from Millau to Lavaur, gets under way at 12.35pm (BST) following a short 10-minute neutral zone.

What time will Friday's stage end?

According to the scheduled timings issued by the race organisers, the stage will conclude anytime between 4.19pm and 4.41pm. Timings are based on the fastest (45kmh) and slowest (41kmh) estimated speed.

And when does the race finish?

The first grand tour of the season concludes on Sunday September 20 with the 122km stage from Mantes-la-Jolie to Paris Champs-Élysées.

What TV channel can I watch the race on?

Eurosport, ITV4 and S4C will be broadcasting every stage live each day — click here for full stage-by-stage details of broadcast times — while Telegraph Sport will provide live blogs to keep you up to speed with the latest news. Bookmark this page for all of Friday's action.

And what time is the live coverage?

Stage seven: Millau to Lavaur, 168km

Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 12.15pm

Live TV details: Eurosport1 12.20-4.45pm, ITV4 12-4.45pm, S4C 2pm





What does the stage profile look like?