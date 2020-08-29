Tour de France 2020, stage one – full results and standings: Alexander Kristoff wins in Nice to take yellow - REUTERS

Alexander Kristoff won the opening stage of the Tour de France, while Thibaut Pinot was one of several riders to take a tumble on a rain-hit ride on Saturday.

Norway's Kristoff outsprinted Danish world champion Mads Pedersen after 156 km around Nice as well as Pinot, who trailed by some distance. However, Pinot will be credited with the same time as the winner since the massive crash occurred within three kilometres of the finish line on the Promenade des Anglais. Dutchman Cees Bol finished third.

Pre-stage favourites Sam Bennett, Caleb Ewan and Giacomo Nizzolo also crashed on slippery roads as rain wreaked havoc during the stage.

The Tour de France continues on Sunday with the 186km second stage from Nice Haut Pays to Nice and concludes in Paris on September 20 with the 122km stage from Mantes-la-Jolie to Paris Champs-Élysées.