Tour de France 2020, stage nine – full results and standings: Tadej Pogacar sprints to win as Primoz Roglic seizes yellow

Adam Yates surrendered the yellow jersey to Primoz Roglic as his fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar won stage nine of the Tour de France in Laruns.

Yates lost touch with the main group of contenders on the Col de Marie Blanque late on the 153km stage from Pau as Roglic, Egan Bernal, Pogacar and Mikel Landa were able to break free when the group of favourites splintered.

Team Sunweb's Marc Hirschi had gone clear out of the remnants of the day's breakaway on the Col de la Hourcere and looked like soloing to victory, only to be caught by the charging group of contenders inside the final two kilometres on the flat run to the finish.

Hirschi recovered to join the sprint to the line but was beaten by Pogacar and Roglic on the line.

The Tour continues on Tuesday with the 170km run from Île d'Oléron Le Château-d'Oléron to Île de Ré Saint-Martin-de-Ré and concludes in Paris on September 20 with the 122km stage from Mantes-la-Jolie to Paris Champs-Élysées.