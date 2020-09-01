Tour de France 2020, stage four — live updates

- The verdict: Yates has chance to take yellow on summit finish
11:52 AM
145km to go
It will surprise few to hear that Deceuninck-Quick Step, the team of race leader Julian Alaphilippe, are riding on the front of the peloton which now trails that six-man breakaway by 3min 30sec
11:42 AM
Breaking away . . .
And straight from the flag, a six-man group attacked off the front before the peloton went into self-imposed lockdown. A number of riders attempted to bridge over, but they were blocked by the general classification teams who decided to fan themselves across the width of the road in order to stem the flow of riders trickling of the front and into the day's breakaway.
The six-man breakaway of Tiesj Benoot (Sunweb), Mathieu Burgaudeau (Total Direct Énergie), Krists Neilands (Israel Start-Up Nation), Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept), Nils Politt (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Alexis Vuillermoz (Ag2r-La Mondiale) has gained over two minutes on the peloton after just 7km of racing.
11:34 AM
And they're off!
The race is on!
11:34 AM
Who does today's stage suit best?
Difficult one to call today. Will it be a stage for the breakaway, a cheeky late attack from a puncheur or will the general classification contenders want to lay down an early marker?
I think either of the first two options are entirely possible, but can't really see Jumbo-Visma or Ineos Grenadiers wanting to take the maillot jaune, the leader's yellow jersey, just yet.
Ordinarily, I would have gone for breakaway specialist Thomas De Gendt who would be given the freedom to roam after his Lotto-Soudal team-mate Caleb Ewan took the sprint stage on Monday, but word is the bearded Belgian has back pains so he may be waiting for that to ease up before he launches himself up the road later in the race. One rider similar to De Gendt is Alessandro de Marchi (CCC), so he may fancy his chances, likewise a rider such as Tiesj Benoot (Sunweb) or arren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic) who has lost a few minutes on general classification could give it a go. I could probably list 10 or 15 more riders here should a breakaway go off and stick all the way.
However, if a breakaway does not win the stage I could see Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) battling with Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) for the stage. If the latter wins today he would wrest the leader's jersey off the shoulders of the Frenchman, and I just can't see Alaphilippe allowing that to happen without putting up a fight.
Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) has been looking good so don't be surprised if the Colombian has a go.
Unlike the last two stages when I was very confident in my predictions, I'll be honest and admit I really don't have a clue today. That's part of the fun though, isn't it?
11:15 AM
So, what's on the menu today?
Though just 157km in length, today's spiky little run from Sisteron to Orcières-Merlette should give us the opportunity to take a closer look at the climbers and give us the chance to work out who has come to the Tour de France with their best legs and who has not.
With no fewer than five categorised climbs —Col du Festre, Côte de Corps, Côte de l'Aulagnier, Côte de Saint-Léger-les-Mélèzes and Orcières-Merlette — including the first summit finish at this year's race we should see some aggressive racing for points in the mountains classification, but not until the intermediate sprint has been contested in Veynes, 109.4km from the finish line.
Here's what is on offer in the points and mountains competitions . . .
Here's a stage profile . . .
. . . and a closer look at the key details of those categorised climbs . . .
10:50 AM
As it stands . . .
Those familiar with the race, or stage racing in general, will realise that there are a number of jerseys on offer at the race, here's a very quick explainer for anybody that is new to the sport . . .
And here are the current leaders in the respective competitions . . .
And here's a closer look at the individual classifications . . .
10:40 AM
Morning
So here we are, back on the road for another day of bicycle racing that we are going to call stage four at the 107th edition of the Tour de France. Before we have a brief look at the stage and consider who may win this afternoon, let's have a quick recap of what happened on Monday. First up, here's our correspondent Tom Cary's verdict:
Monday’s stage was a far, far easier day in the saddle for the general classification contenders — France's Jérôme Cousin was allowed to spend 110km off the front alone before he was swept up with 16km to go, setting the scene for a bunch sprint into Sisteron which was won brilliantly by Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal), the Australian timing his sprint perfectly into a strong headwind to squeeze past Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and snatch victory from Irishman Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick Step) — the general classification teams will be wary with Thursday another summit finish, this time in the Massif Central, before the race hits the Pyrenees this weekend.
Meanwhile, our colleagues at The Cycling Podcast published their third episode on Monday night. While we are waiting for the stage top get under way, I'd suggest you tune in . . .
The third stage of the Tour de France was expected to end in a sprint, and so it proved, but in this episode of our race coverage from France find out why the finish was like the race to find the quickest queue at the supermarket checkout.
After leaving Nice, Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau recorded the podcast in the centre of Sisteron. The crowds may be smaller but one thing is for sure, the Tour is still the Tour.
We recap an incredible finish by Australia’s Caleb Ewan and discuss the dynamics of the sprint. Is this the Dr Beeching Tour, confirming the death of the lead-out train?
We also look ahead to Tuesday’s first summit finish and ask whether the emergence of Jumbo-Visma as a credible threat to Ineos has got Dave Brailsford rattled.