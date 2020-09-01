Tour de France 2020, stage four — live updates

11:52 AM

145km to go

It will surprise few to hear that Deceuninck-Quick Step, the team of race leader Julian Alaphilippe, are riding on the front of the peloton which now trails that six-man breakaway by 3min 30sec

11:42 AM

Breaking away . . .

And straight from the flag, a six-man group attacked off the front before the peloton went into self-imposed lockdown. A number of riders attempted to bridge over, but they were blocked by the general classification teams who decided to fan themselves across the width of the road in order to stem the flow of riders trickling of the front and into the day's breakaway.

The six-man breakaway of Tiesj Benoot (Sunweb), Mathieu Burgaudeau (Total Direct Énergie), Krists Neilands (Israel Start-Up Nation), Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept), Nils Politt (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Alexis Vuillermoz (Ag2r-La Mondiale) has gained over two minutes on the peloton after just 7km of racing.

11:34 AM

And they're off!

The race is on!

11:34 AM

Who does today's stage suit best?

Difficult one to call today. Will it be a stage for the breakaway, a cheeky late attack from a puncheur or will the general classification contenders want to lay down an early marker?

I think either of the first two options are entirely possible, but can't really see Jumbo-Visma or Ineos Grenadiers wanting to take the maillot jaune, the leader's yellow jersey, just yet.

Ordinarily, I would have gone for breakaway specialist Thomas De Gendt who would be given the freedom to roam after his Lotto-Soudal team-mate Caleb Ewan took the sprint stage on Monday, but word is the bearded Belgian has back pains so he may be waiting for that to ease up before he launches himself up the road later in the race. One rider similar to De Gendt is Alessandro de Marchi (CCC), so he may fancy his chances, likewise a rider such as Tiesj Benoot (Sunweb) or arren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic) who has lost a few minutes on general classification could give it a go. I could probably list 10 or 15 more riders here should a breakaway go off and stick all the way.

However, if a breakaway does not win the stage I could see Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) battling with Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) for the stage. If the latter wins today he would wrest the leader's jersey off the shoulders of the Frenchman, and I just can't see Alaphilippe allowing that to happen without putting up a fight.

Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) has been looking good so don't be surprised if the Colombian has a go.

Unlike the last two stages when I was very confident in my predictions, I'll be honest and admit I really don't have a clue today. That's part of the fun though, isn't it?

11:15 AM

So, what's on the menu today?

Though just 157km in length, today's spiky little run from Sisteron to Orcières-Merlette should give us the opportunity to take a closer look at the climbers and give us the chance to work out who has come to the Tour de France with their best legs and who has not.

With no fewer than five categorised climbs —Col du Festre, Côte de Corps, Côte de l'Aulagnier, Côte de Saint-Léger-les-Mélèzes and Orcières-Merlette — including the first summit finish at this year's race we should see some aggressive racing for points in the mountains classification, but not until the intermediate sprint has been contested in Veynes, 109.4km from the finish line.

Here's what is on offer in the points and mountains competitions . . .

Here's a stage profile . . .

View photos Tour de France 2020, stage four race profile — Tour de France 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages More

Story continues