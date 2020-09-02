Tour de France 2020, stage five - latest updates

02:20 PM

Good point, this

Spare a thought for the jury deciding today's most combative rider... #TdF2020 — Will Newton (@InsidePeloton96) September 2, 2020

02:13 PM

Losing a race

Here's something we published more recently, on the lack of black riders in the WorldTour peloton - and in British cycling more generally. Cycling correspondent Tom Cary here examining the claim that cycling is "the whitest sport on earth".

Mani Arthur is trying to effect change from the bottom up. A British-Ghanaian club rider and civil servant, Arthur founded the Black Cyclists Network (BCN) in 2018 with the aim of increasing diversity and raising the profile of the sport within the Black and Minority Ethnic (BAME) community. It grew slowly at first, BCN’s Saturday morning group rides in Regent’s Park attracting a regular crew of like-minded souls. But interest, Arthur says, has exploded since May.

02:07 PM

72km to go

Riders have all had a bite to eat and something to drink in the feed zone. Looks very much like there won't be a significant attack all day. Extraordinary if so.

Anyway, here's a little dip into the Telegraph Sport archive, for this piece from last year's Tour de France, when Molly McElwee chased the rider in a team-car.

The trip’s organisers, Skoda, hoped that experiencing the Tour as it is rarely seen – driving the course, rubbing shoulders with champions and attempting to watch from the sky – would demystify it. In the event, it simply reinforced how this is a world which is beyond the comprehension of mere mortals

01:47 PM

World Championships are going to Imola

While we wait for something fun to happen in France, some news about this year's cycling world championships, in this report from the Press Association.

-----

The UCI Road World Championships will be staged in and around Imola later this month after Italy's Emilia-Romagna region stepped in at short notice.

Cycling's world governing body announced on August 12 that the original host region, Aigle-Martigny in Switzerland, had been forced to cancel due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but stated its determination to find an alternative venue in Europe with similar characteristics in terms of terrain.

That has now been delivered with a series of challenging courses designed for the championships, which will take place from September 24-27, reduced from the usual week-long competition as neither the junior nor under-23 categories will be contested this year.

Instead there will be road races and time-trials in the men's and women's elite categories only.

Races will start and finish at the famous Imola circuit, which is also returning to the Formula One calendar this year due to changes enforced by the pandemic.

Mountainous routes will see the men's peloton take on almost 5,000 metres of climbing on a 259.2km course, while the women face 2,750 metres of climbing in 144km.

Imola was one of four bids received by the UCI, which also considered proposals from Peccioli and Alba Adriatica in Italy as well as the Haute-Saone region in France.

UCI president David Lappartient said: "I congratulate the Imola organising committee for the excellent quality of its bidding file which it succeeded in producing in a short lapse of time.

"It was not an easy choice, but it goes to show that even in this difficult period that we are going through, the UCI World Championships are still very attractive for cities and their regions.

"The award of the UCI Road World Championships in Italy this year is of great symbolic value for the UCI: in a country that suffered enormously from the Covid-19 pandemic but was able to confront it effectively and with courage, the staging of our leading annual event will, in its own way, be a sign of a return to normal in a region where the health situation is now under control."

01:42 PM

Crosswinds could liven this up yet

There is the potential for this race to explode into action in the final 40 kilometres, when the route passes through the Rhone valley, where the Mistral is bound to blow. In fact, fear of the potential crosswinds to come could be part of what's keeping the peloton subdued so far.

01:39 PM

86km to go

Still no breakaway. The average speed is fairly high (42kmph) but that's only because the road is generally downhill.

