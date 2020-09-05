Tour de France 2020, stage eight — live updates as race enters Pyrenees

10:35 AM

10:25 AM

Morning

And welcome to our live rolling blog from stage eight at the 107th edition of the Tour de France, the 140-kilometre run from Cazères-sur-Garonne to Loudenvielle which will be the opening act of a Pyrenean double-header. Before we have a quick look at what is on today's stage, let's have a quick recap of what happened on Friday.

First up, here's our correspondent Tom Cary's verdict on a breathtaking stage that was won by the unstoppable Wout van Aert and an assessment of his Jumbo-Visma squad . . .

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) eventually won a reduced bunch sprint, underlining his status as the dominant rider in the peloton right now. The Belgian, who also won Wednesday’s stage to Privas, is being used primarily as a domestique at this race, working for Jumbo's leaders Primoz Roglic and Tom Dumoulin. But when he is not pulling them along or collecting water bottles for team-mates he looks unbeatable. This win was High Aert, though he preferred to focus on others afterwards. “Today I think especially we have to mention Sepp Kuss and George Bennett, they are 60kgs or less and [in the run-in] they were pulling at 60kph,” he noted. It is true that Jumbo-Visma look incredibly strong across the board right now. Their dominance has shades of Team Sky at their peak. Perhaps even more dominant than Sky, given they have the Milan-Sanremo and Strade Bianche winner on bottle duty, winning sprint stages at will. Everyone just waiting for the Dutch team to rip the race to pieces and put Roglic in yellow. The Slovenian lies three seconds behind Yates as the race heads to the Pyrenees on Saturday and Sunday. Read Tom Cary's verdict in full

Meanwhile, our colleagues at The Cycling Podcast published their latest episode on Friday night. While we are waiting for today's stage to get under way, why don't you give it a listen?

