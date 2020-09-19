Tour de France 2020, stage 20 time trial — live updates

10:55 AM

And welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 20 at the 107th edition of the Tour de France, the 36km individual time trial from Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles. Although the stage will get under way at midday (BST), our coverage will not start until 2pm as we focus on the riders contesting the general classification.

Riders will roll down the starting ramp in reverse order on general classification, and so lanterne rouge Roger Kluge (Lotto-Soudal) will be the first man on the road, while maillot jaune Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) will be the last. Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), one of our outside tips for the day, starts at 1.28pm , so we should be up and running for the conclusion of his race.

Here's a schedule of the riders we will focus on today . . .

And here's a quick look at the jersey holders going into the penultimate stage . . .

Barring any disasters — ie, any riders failing to complete the stage or finishing outside the time limit — just two jerseys are really up for grabs today: the polka dot and, of course, the yellow jersey.

First to the polka dot, which you will know by now, is the garment worn by the leader in the mountains classification. Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) currently leads that competition ahead of Tadej Pogacar (Jumbo-Visma), while Roglic starts the day in third place.

The points available today in that competition are 10, 8, 6, 4, 2 and 1 for the first six riders over the line. However, the points are awarded not to the fastest six riders over the entire course, but on the climb up La Planche des Belles Filles. In other words, there is a timer at the bottom of the climb, another at the summit and the fastest six riders will take the points. Given that Carapaz ​is 13th on general classification, over three minutes behind the rider ahead of him — Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) — then the Ecuadorian can afford to take the run-in to the bottom of the climb relatively easy, before blasting it as hard as he possibly can up the 5.9km climb.

By contrast, Pogacar who will be aiming to take the yellow jersey off Roglic will need to do a more measured ride, keeping a consistent pace throughout the entire stage. Likewise, Roglic will also need to side similarly to Pogacar.

Elsewhere in the general classification, Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) — a decent time trial rider — can break into the top three, but needs to put 1min 43sec into Miguel Ángel López (Astana) to achieve that. He may have given himself a little too much to do there.