Tour de France 2020, stage 19 — live updates

01:35 PM

80km

Not for the first time during this year's Tour, Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) is spotted labouring at the back having lost contact with the wheels on the relatively benign looking climb. Ewan grabs hold of a sticky bottle from his team car before — as if by magic — finding a little more speed in those heavy legs.

01:29 PM

83km to go

Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step) goes over the summit of the Côte de Château-Chalon to claim a solitary point in the mountains classification along with a little bonus of €200 in prize money. I'm guessing Cavagna will also be awarded the combativity award which comes with another €2,000 — and a red bib number for Saturday's stage — so this effort from the Frenchman is not for nothing.

01:23 PM

85km to go

Just under 1km from the summit of the Côte de Château-Chalon and Rémi Cavagna's lead drops by a few more seconds.

01:19 PM

87km to go

Nicholas Roche takes over on the front on behalf of Sunweb as the peloton creeps up the Côte de Château-Chalon. NTT have a few riders near the front, perhaps thinking about Edvald Boasson Hagen? Bora-Hansgrohe stand firm in the centre of the pack.

01:17 PM

90km to go

Rémi Cavagna's advantage on the peloton drops to below two minutes as Bora-Hansgrohe gradually start wining up the pace. Tiesj Benoot punctured a few minutes ago, but the Sunweb rider wasted little time in taking a new wheel and getting back in the saddle. His team look like they are thinking of challenging for the stage today, so the Belgian will need to make sure he is not dropped.

12:59 PM

100km to go

Very little change on the road. Rémi Cavagna has clocked an average speed of 52kmh for today's stage, but he has not increased his lead. Bora-Hansgrohe will be in no mood to allow that, especially once they reach the category four Côte de Château-Chalon in around 15km. I'm guessing they will attempt to split the peloton there with the goal being to drop Sam Bennett. It will be a tough ask for Bora-Hansgrohe, but a key moment in the battle for the green jersey.

12:51 PM

110km to go

Rémi Cavagna's lead holds at around 2min 40sec. Sunweb are taking turns with Bora-Hansgrohe on the front of the peloton, which would suggest that their directeur sportif Matt Winston has a plan tucked up his sleeve for the stage. But what will that plan involve? Are Sunweb hoping to set up their sprinter Cees Bol, or is Soren Kragh Andersen thinking about launching a long-distance attack?

12:38 PM

120km to go

Dylan van Baarle, Geoffrey Soupe and Max Walscheid give up the chase, leaving Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step) hanging out in front all on his lonesome — his lead increases to 2min 45sec.

12:30 PM

125km to go

Just three riders remain in the chasing group after Cyril Barthe following the lead of Guillaume Martin and sat up. As a result, Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers), Geoffrey Soupe (Total Direct Énergie) and Max Walscheid (NTT) trail Rémi Cavagna who has not yet eased up. Interestingly, the world championships in Imola will be taking place next week where Cavagna will be targeting the time trial. Am starting to wonder if this is some sort of training effort with that in mind. Back in the bunch, meanwhile, Bora-Hansgrohe are controlling the pace, monitoring the gap closely. Remember they will be hoping to set their man Peter Sagan up today.

12:18 PM

Martin pulls the parachute

Guillaume Martin (Cofidis Solutions Crédits) is spotted talking on his team radio before the Frenchman sits up. That is probably his chance of breaking into the top 10 now gone. Though disappointed, Martin will, I'm sure, be fairly philosophical about the situation.

12:13 PM

All aboard the Cavagna express!

Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step) has not eased up, while the chasing quintet appear a little disorganised. Perhaps a result of general classification contender Guillaume Martin's presence.

Martin started the day in 13th place, 13min 16sec off the pace of race leader Primoz Roglic. Although he is not too much of a threat to the maillot jaune, a number of other teams will be thinking of defending their positions in the top 10 of the general classification and will not want Martin to benefit from being in a breakaway today.

