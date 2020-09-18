Tour de France 2020, stage 19 — live updates

- The verdict: Arm-in-arm finish perfect riposte to Ineos doubters
01:35 PM
80km
Not for the first time during this year's Tour, Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) is spotted labouring at the back having lost contact with the wheels on the relatively benign looking climb. Ewan grabs hold of a sticky bottle from his team car before — as if by magic — finding a little more speed in those heavy legs.
01:29 PM
83km to go
Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step) goes over the summit of the Côte de Château-Chalon to claim a solitary point in the mountains classification along with a little bonus of €200 in prize money. I'm guessing Cavagna will also be awarded the combativity award which comes with another €2,000 — and a red bib number for Saturday's stage — so this effort from the Frenchman is not for nothing.
01:23 PM
85km to go
Just under 1km from the summit of the Côte de Château-Chalon and Rémi Cavagna's lead drops by a few more seconds.
01:19 PM
87km to go
Nicholas Roche takes over on the front on behalf of Sunweb as the peloton creeps up the Côte de Château-Chalon. NTT have a few riders near the front, perhaps thinking about Edvald Boasson Hagen? Bora-Hansgrohe stand firm in the centre of the pack.
01:17 PM
90km to go
Rémi Cavagna's advantage on the peloton drops to below two minutes as Bora-Hansgrohe gradually start wining up the pace. Tiesj Benoot punctured a few minutes ago, but the Sunweb rider wasted little time in taking a new wheel and getting back in the saddle. His team look like they are thinking of challenging for the stage today, so the Belgian will need to make sure he is not dropped.
12:59 PM
100km to go
Very little change on the road. Rémi Cavagna has clocked an average speed of 52kmh for today's stage, but he has not increased his lead. Bora-Hansgrohe will be in no mood to allow that, especially once they reach the category four Côte de Château-Chalon in around 15km. I'm guessing they will attempt to split the peloton there with the goal being to drop Sam Bennett. It will be a tough ask for Bora-Hansgrohe, but a key moment in the battle for the green jersey.
12:51 PM
110km to go
Rémi Cavagna's lead holds at around 2min 40sec. Sunweb are taking turns with Bora-Hansgrohe on the front of the peloton, which would suggest that their directeur sportif Matt Winston has a plan tucked up his sleeve for the stage. But what will that plan involve? Are Sunweb hoping to set up their sprinter Cees Bol, or is Soren Kragh Andersen thinking about launching a long-distance attack?
12:38 PM
120km to go
Dylan van Baarle, Geoffrey Soupe and Max Walscheid give up the chase, leaving Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step) hanging out in front all on his lonesome — his lead increases to 2min 45sec.
12:30 PM
125km to go
Just three riders remain in the chasing group after Cyril Barthe following the lead of Guillaume Martin and sat up. As a result, Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers), Geoffrey Soupe (Total Direct Énergie) and Max Walscheid (NTT) trail Rémi Cavagna who has not yet eased up. Interestingly, the world championships in Imola will be taking place next week where Cavagna will be targeting the time trial. Am starting to wonder if this is some sort of training effort with that in mind. Back in the bunch, meanwhile, Bora-Hansgrohe are controlling the pace, monitoring the gap closely. Remember they will be hoping to set their man Peter Sagan up today.
12:18 PM
Martin pulls the parachute
Guillaume Martin (Cofidis Solutions Crédits) is spotted talking on his team radio before the Frenchman sits up. That is probably his chance of breaking into the top 10 now gone. Though disappointed, Martin will, I'm sure, be fairly philosophical about the situation.
12:13 PM
All aboard the Cavagna express!
Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step) has not eased up, while the chasing quintet appear a little disorganised. Perhaps a result of general classification contender Guillaume Martin's presence.
🚅 🇫🇷 Rémi Cavagna, nicknamed "the high-speed train from Clermont-Ferrand", is gone! Destination Champagnole!— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) September 18, 2020
🚅 Le TGV de Clermont-Ferrand 🇫🇷 @remicav est parti ! Destination Champagnole ! #TDF2020 #TDFunited pic.twitter.com/dt5Y7pw4uD
Martin started the day in 13th place, 13min 16sec off the pace of race leader Primoz Roglic. Although he is not too much of a threat to the maillot jaune, a number of other teams will be thinking of defending their positions in the top 10 of the general classification and will not want Martin to benefit from being in a breakaway today.
12:07 PM
145km to go
Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) is joined by Cyril Barthe (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept), Guillaume Martin (Cofidis Solutions Crédits), Geoffrey Soupe (Total Direct Énergie) and Max Walscheid (NTT), the quintet trail stage leader Rémi Cavagna by around one minute, the peloton another minute down the road.
12:02 PM
Pöstlberger abandons
Lukas Pöstlberger was spotted back at the medical car a few moments and has quit the race after being stung by a bee.
Pöstlberger becomes the second Bora-Hansgrohe rider to bail after Gregor Mühlberger abandoned during stage 11.
🇫🇷 #TDF2020— BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) September 18, 2020
A bee stung Lukas in the mouth. 😱
hope he will be fine 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IqOsXxgMBf
11:59 AM
155km to go
Rémi Cavagna increases his lead on the peloton to 45sec, Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) is stuck in no man's land as the Dutchman chases him down.
11:51 AM
160km to go
Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step), the French national time trial champion, launches himself off the front. Assisted by a cross-tailwind, the 25-year-old puts 15 seconds into the peloton.
11:49 AM
162km to go
Neilson Powless (EF Pro Cycling), Michael Schär (CCC), Max Walscheid (NTT) clip off the front, the trio is soon joined by Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers), clearly buoyed by yesterday's stage win, while a handful of others attempt to bridge over. As it stands, though, the elastic — the invisible force that binds the stage leaders with the peloton — has yet to snap.
11:45 AM
165km to go
Luke Rowe (Ineos Grenadiers) wastes little time in showing his desire to get into an early breakaway. The Welshman is the first to motor off once the flag is dropped, but there are a stack of others keen on joining him.
11:43 AM
And they're off!
Racing at stage 19 at the Tour de France is very much under way.
11:27 AM
So, what's on the menu today?
Though relatively short and with just one categorised climb — the category four Côte de Château-Chalon where just one point is on offer in the mountains classification — today may turn into a blockbuster of a stage.
Barring a disaster, Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick Step) appears set fair to become the first Irishman since Sean Kelly back in 1989 to win a jersey at the race. However, the leader in the points classification — the competition fellow Carrick-on-Suir resident Kelly dominated through the 1980s — must first make it though today's stage safely. Not only will Bennett have to complete the stage within the time limit to stand a chance of taking home the green jersey, but he must also avoid being mugged at the last by a certain Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).
The big question today is: are Bora-Hansgrohe going to blow this stage to pieces? One would imagine that is exactly what they are thinking of. However, there are an awful lot of teams — 12, to be precise — that have yet to win a stage at this year's race. Bearing in mind Saturday's time trial will most likely be won by Jumbo-Visma or UAE Team Emirates and Sunday's by one of the sprinters' teams — Lotto-Soudal, Deceuninck-Quick Step or even UAE Team Emirates — then today could represent something of a last-chance saloon for those winless squads. So we may well see one almighty battle to get in the breakaway, which will suit race leader Primoz Roglic down to a tee. It would also suit Deceuninck-Quick Step, providing Sagan is not in it.
Racing is due to start at 12.45pm.
11:00 AM
As it stands . . .
Those familiar with stage racing will know that there are a number of jerseys on offer in various competitions, or classifications. Here's a quick guide of who's wearing what for anybody new to the sport . . .
And here are the current leaders in the respective competitions . . .
But if you want to take a closer look at the details, here you go . . .
10:46 AM
Morning
And welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 19 at the 107th edition of the Tour de France, the 166.5-kilometre run from Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole. Before we have a brief look at today's stage, let's have a recap of what happened yesterday. First up, here's Tom Cary's report after Michal Kwiatkowski claimed a hugely popular win which was, quite remarkably, the maiden grand tour stage victory for the former world champion . . .
If this was Ineos sticking two fingers up at their doubters, it could hardly have been more emphatic or more timely.
A day that began with further questioning of their performance at this Tour de France - Sir Bradley Wiggins suggesting that “all was not well” at his former team - ended with Michal Kwiatkowski and Richard Carapaz delivering a superb one-two on stage 18 from Meribel to La Roche-sur-Foron.
The duo, who rode clear of the day’s breakaway to win by almost two minutes, ended up crossing the line arm-in-arm rather than duking it out for the win. Their peace pact denied fans the chance to see a rarity in cycling; a two-up sprint between team-mates. But it was somehow appropriate that in a week in which Ineos lost their leader, Egan Bernal, and copped an unholy amount of flak over team selection and tactics, two of their riders should cross the line together, showing unity.
To cap a redemptive day for the British outfit, Carapaz is now in possession of the polka dots jersey.
Meanwhile, our colleagues at The Cycling Podcast published their latest episode on Thursday night. While we are waiting for today's stage to get under way, why don't you give it a listen?
Join Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau in La Roche-sur-Yoron as they recap the final Alpine stage of the Tour de France.
There was a one-two for Ineos Grenadiers, a worrying time for Richie Porte, who punctured on the gravel at the top of the Plateau des Glières and another big move by Bahrain-McLaren that came to nothing.
Hear from Sepp Kuss of Jumbo-Visma on helping Primoz Roglic to take another big step towards clinching the yellow jersey and from Ryan Gibbons of NTT who hope to win a stage before the Tour finishes on Sunday.