Tour de France 2020, stage 18 – full results and standings: Michal Kwiatkowski wins from break as Primoz Roglic retains yellow

Michal Kwiatkowski won stage 18 of the Tour de France and Richard Carapaz moved into the polka dot jersey as the Ineos Grenadiers set about salvaging their race following the withdrawal of Egan Bernal.

The Ineos duo were the final two survivors of what had been a 32-man breakaway on the 175km stage from Meribel to La Roche-sur-Foron.

Carapaz had been battling Team Sunweb's Marc Hirschi for mountain points as both riders looked to overhaul Tadej Pogacar in the category, but a crash for Hirschi on a descent midway through the stage put Carapaz in the driving seat, and he now leads the category by two points from Pogacar.

The pair made the approach to La Roche-sur-Foron deep in conversation, patting each on the back under the flamme rouge, before Kwiatkowski crossed the line first to give the former world champion his first Grand Tour stage win.

The Tour continues on Friday with the 160km run from Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole and concludes in Paris on September 20 with the 122km stage from Mantes-la-Jolie to Paris Champs-Élysées.