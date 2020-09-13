Tour de France 2020, stage 15 — live updates

- Full results and standings after Soren Kragh Andersen triumphs
12:05 PM
Intermediate details in full . . .
11:59 AM
Bennett beats Sagan at intermediate
After being shepherded towards the line by Deceuninck-Quick Step team-mates Kasper Asgreen and leadout man par excellence Michael Morkov, Sam Bennett beats Peter Sagan with relative ease to tighten his grip on the green jersey, increasing his lead by two points.
11:57 AM
Trentin takes intermediate
Matteo Trentin adds 20 points to his tally in the race for green after outsprinting Niccolo Bonifazio at the intermediate sprint. Peloton to follow in around 3min.
11:52 AM
120km to go
The eight-man break, whizzing along at an average speed of 53kmh, gains on the peloton, leading by 2min 30sec. Back in the bunch, Jumbo-Visma ride on the front as the team of race leader Primoz Roglic monitors any moves while also keeping a close eye on the size of the break.
11:49 AM
Carapaz crashes!
Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and Hugo Hofstetter (Israel Start-up Nation) hit the deck. Possibly a clip of wheels as the bunch concertinas through the feedzone — always a danger zone — where the teams' soigneurs hand out bottles and musettes to their riders. Both are back in their saddles, Hofstetter's left knee is bleeding.
11:40 AM
130km to go
The peloton slows, but none of the general classification teams have yet to fan across the width of the road to signify a halt in the chase.
11:37 AM
Heartbreak for Higuita
Sergio Higuita has abandoned the Tour de France. A tearful looking Higuita get in the medical support vehicle and out of the race, but not before Charly Wegelius, the sports director at EF Pro Cycling, talks to the rider who was making his Tour debut.
11:34 AM
That breakaway in full . . .
Niccolo Bonifazio (Total Direct Énergie), Simon Geschke (CCC), Michael Gogl (NTT), Jesús Herrada (Cofidis Solutions Crédits), Kévin Ledanois (Arkéa-Samsic), Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates), Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) and Matteo Trentin (CCC).
Bob Jungels is reeled back in by the bunch, the break leads by 35sec.
11:29 AM
140km to go
Bob Jungels, the seven-time Luxembourg time trial champion, is attempting to bridge over to the breakaway that now leads the peloton by 29sec. Interesting to note that Mitchelton-Scott have numbers near the front of the pack and have already looked like they wanted to put a rider or two in the break. Are they thinking today could be a stage for their Colobian climber Esteban Chaves or the former maillot jaune, British rider Adam Yates?
11:22 AM
Rapid movers
As mentioned, it has been yet another frenetic start to the stage today, the average speed being a far from leisurely 54.3kmh.
11:21 AM
145km to go
Greg Van Avermaet counter-attacks, before CCC team-mate Simon Geschke clips off, taking with him team-mate Matteo Trentin, Pierre Rolland, Niccolo Bonifazio (Total Direct Énergie), Michael Gogl (NTT), Jesús Herrada (Cofidis Solutions Crédits), Kévin Ledanois (Arkéa-Samsic) and Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates).
11:19 AM
149km to go
Pierre Rolland's move is neutralised, Matteo Trentin again attacks, but he is marked by Pater Sagan who, in turn, hes Sam Bennett on his wheel. It appears that wherever Trentin goes, Sagan will follow. Bennett, meanwhile, is in no mood to allow Sagan off up the road to claim any further points in the race for the green jersey and so he is shadowing the Bora-Hansgrohe rider.
11:13 AM
153km to go
Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept), the former young darling of French cycling, clips off the front, the 33-year-old manages to put a handful of seconds into the peloton. He has two Tour de France stage wins on his palmarès, the last one coming in 2012.
11:11 AM
155km to go
More attacks off the front, but as yet nothing has stuck.
11:11 AM
Higuita crashes . . . again
After remounting his bike, there are reports that Sergio Higuita crashed for the second time in a matter of minutes. This time he somehow took a tumble while navigating his way around a roundabout. He's not having the greatest start to the stage.
11:08 AM
Higuita crashes!
Sergio Higuita hits the ground hard. The Colombian peers over his right shoulder at precisely the wrong time. Bob Jungels was making a change in direction as the road veered slightly the the right, crossing the line of the 23-year-old Jungels effectively took out the front wheel of Higuita.
Higuita vliegt hard tegen de grond pic.twitter.com/VpcY4V27RJ— Sporza 🚴 (@sporza_koers) September 13, 2020
Higuita receives medical attention, losing any chance of making the breakaway today.
11:05 AM
162km to go
Mitchelton-Scott send two riders off up the road — Esteban Chaves and Christopher Juul-Jensen — along with Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and Colombian national champion Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) and a few more.
11:00 AM
165km to go
World champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) moves to the front ahead of Julian Alaphilippe, but the breakaway has yet to form. Once again a very frenetic start to the stage with a number of teams desperate to make the move.
10:58 AM
167km to go
With the three leading riders in the race for the green jersey — Sam Bennett, Peter Sagan and Matteo Trentin — marking each other out, Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) slips off the front, but the Frenchman has not managed to put any decent space between himself and the peloton.
10:55 AM
170km to go
Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) look lively, presumably marking each other in the countdown to that intermediate sprint.
10:54 AM
171km to go
Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) latches onto the wheel of Jérôme Cousin, Matteo Trentin (CCC) follows, as does the polka-dot jersey of Benoît Cosnefroy (Ag2r-La Mondiale).
10:51 AM
And they're off!
Bang on schedule, the racing for the day has started. A flurry of riders, including local rider Jérôme Cousin (Total Direct Énergie), appear lively and up for getting into an early breakaway.
10:41 AM
So, what's on the menu today?
It's a stage of two halves: a relatively flat opening 100 kilometres with the intermediate sprint placed around 60km into the stage, before three tough climbs follow in quick succession — Montée de la Selle de Fromentel, col de la Biche and finally the hors catégorie Grand Colombier. Here's the profile . . .
And a closer look at the key numbers from those climbs . . .
There are fewer points on offer in the fascinating race for the green jersey, as the fastmen are not expected to prevail atop the 17.4km long drag up to the summit of the Grand Colombier.
By contrast, there are 10 points up for grabs in the mountains classification on both category one climbs — Montée de la Selle de Fromentel and col de la Biche — while the stage winner will scoop up 20 points, and so today could be the day that Benoît Cosnefroy (Ag2r-La Mondiale) finally loses his polka-dot jersey. In fast, if race leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) takes the win, which is highly likely, he may also take control of the mountains classification.
Racing is due to start at 11.50am.
10:30 AM
As it stands . . .
Those familiar with the race, or stage racing in general, will realise that there are a number of jerseys on offer at the race, here's a very quick explainer for anybody that is new to the sport . . .
And here are the current leaders in the respective competitions . . .
But if you want to take a closer look at the details, here you go . . .
10:15 AM
Morning
And welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 15 at the 107th edition of the Tour de France, the 175km run from Lyon to Grand Colombier. Before we have a look at today's stage, let's have a recap of what happened yesterday. First up, here's Tom Cary's report in which Sean Yates questions Ineos Grenadiers’ tactics . . .
Sean Yates, the former Team Sky sporting director, has become the latest figure to question Ineos Grenadiers’ tactics at this Tour de France, accusing them of “uselessly expending their energy” at times during the race, and of having a muddled leadership structure.
Speaking ahead of Sunday's 15th stage, a big one in the battle for the maillot jaune, featuring as it does an hors categorie summit finish on the Grand Colombier, Yates said his old team were clearly struggling without their long-time lead sporting director, Nicolas Portal.
Meanwhile, our colleagues at The Cycling Podcast published their latest episode on Saturday night. While we are waiting for today's stage to get under way, why don't you give it a listen?
In this episode of The Cycling Podcast from the Tour de France, Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau recap another stage win for one of the surprise packages of the race.
The stage was won in brilliant fashion by Soren Kragh Andersen of Sunweb, who played the finale into Lyon brilliantly.
We discuss the stage finish and also hear from Richie Porte, who is riding with a sense of freedom in his final Tour as a team leader.
Then we discuss the issue of concussion, which forced Romain Bardet to pull out of the race after his crash on Friday.