Tour de France 2020, stage 15 — live updates

12:05 PM

Intermediate details in full . . .

11:59 AM

Bennett beats Sagan at intermediate

After being shepherded towards the line by Deceuninck-Quick Step team-mates Kasper Asgreen and leadout man par excellence Michael Morkov, Sam Bennett beats Peter Sagan with relative ease to tighten his grip on the green jersey, increasing his lead by two points.

11:57 AM

Trentin takes intermediate

Matteo Trentin adds 20 points to his tally in the race for green after outsprinting Niccolo Bonifazio at the intermediate sprint. Peloton to follow in around 3min.

11:52 AM

120km to go

The eight-man break, whizzing along at an average speed of 53kmh, gains on the peloton, leading by 2min 30sec. Back in the bunch, Jumbo-Visma ride on the front as the team of race leader Primoz Roglic monitors any moves while also keeping a close eye on the size of the break.

11:49 AM

Carapaz crashes!

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and Hugo Hofstetter (Israel Start-up Nation) hit the deck. Possibly a clip of wheels as the bunch concertinas through the feedzone — always a danger zone — where the teams' soigneurs hand out bottles and musettes to their riders. Both are back in their saddles, Hofstetter's left knee is bleeding.

11:40 AM

130km to go

The peloton slows, but none of the general classification teams have yet to fan across the width of the road to signify a halt in the chase.

11:37 AM

Heartbreak for Higuita

Sergio Higuita has abandoned the Tour de France. A tearful looking Higuita get in the medical support vehicle and out of the race, but not before Charly Wegelius, the sports director at EF Pro Cycling, talks to the rider who was making his Tour debut.

11:34 AM

That breakaway in full . . .

Niccolo Bonifazio (Total Direct Énergie), Simon Geschke (CCC), Michael Gogl (NTT), Jesús Herrada (Cofidis Solutions Crédits), Kévin Ledanois (Arkéa-Samsic), Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates), Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) and Matteo Trentin (CCC).

Bob Jungels is reeled back in by the bunch, the break leads by 35sec.

11:29 AM

140km to go

Bob Jungels, the seven-time Luxembourg time trial champion, is attempting to bridge over to the breakaway that now leads the peloton by 29sec. Interesting to note that Mitchelton-Scott have numbers near the front of the pack and have already looked like they wanted to put a rider or two in the break. Are they thinking today could be a stage for their Colobian climber Esteban Chaves or the former maillot jaune, British rider Adam Yates?

11:22 AM

Rapid movers

As mentioned, it has been yet another frenetic start to the stage today, the average speed being a far from leisurely 54.3kmh.

11:21 AM

145km to go

Greg Van Avermaet counter-attacks, before CCC team-mate Simon Geschke clips off, taking with him team-mate Matteo Trentin, Pierre Rolland, Niccolo Bonifazio (Total Direct Énergie), Michael Gogl (NTT), Jesús Herrada (Cofidis Solutions Crédits), Kévin Ledanois (Arkéa-Samsic) and Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates).

11:19 AM

149km to go

Pierre Rolland's move is neutralised, Matteo Trentin again attacks, but he is marked by Pater Sagan who, in turn, hes Sam Bennett on his wheel. It appears that wherever Trentin goes, Sagan will follow. Bennett, meanwhile, is in no mood to allow Sagan off up the road to claim any further points in the race for the green jersey and so he is shadowing the Bora-Hansgrohe rider.

11:13 AM

153km to go

Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept), the former young darling of French cycling, clips off the front, the 33-year-old manages to put a handful of seconds into the peloton. He has two Tour de France stage wins on his palmarès, the last one coming in 2012.

