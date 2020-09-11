Tour de France 2020, stage 13 – full results and standings: Daniel Martinez wins as Primoz Roglic retains yellow

Daniel Martínez took his first career Tour de France stage victory as he won atop the Puy Mary.

The EF Pro Cycling rider beat Bora-Hansgrohe's Lennard Kämna to the line as the two exhausted men reached the summit finish together at the end of the mountainous 191.5km stage from Chatel-Guyon.

Kamna's team-mate Maximilian Schachmann had launched a long-range attack on the penultimate climb, but was caught 1.6km from the finish as Martínez and Kämna battled it out on gradients approaching 20 per cent near the summit.

Jumbo-Visma's Primoz Roglic extended his advantage in the yellow jersey as the main group of contenders came to the line more than six minutes after Martínez and Kämna.

The Tour continues on Saturday with the 197km run from Clermont-Ferrand to Lyon and concludes in Paris on September 20 with the 122km stage from Mantes-la-Jolie to Paris Champs-Élysées.