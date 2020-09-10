Tour de France 2020, stage 12 – full results and standings: Marc Hirschi wins as Primoz Roglic retains yellow

Marc Hirschi made it third time lucky as he claimed his maiden Tour de France stage victory in Sarran Correze.

The Swiss rider, making his debut Tour at the age of 22, had twice been on the podium in the opening week of the race after seeing attacking efforts fall short, but delivered for Team Sunweb on stage 12 as he broke clear on the climb of the Suc au May before soloing to victory.

Julian Alaphilippe, who pipped Hirschi to the line on stage two in Nice, was part of a large chase group on the descent to the finish, but a lack of organisation prevented them from closing him down before a mechanical issue ended Alaphilippe's own challenge.

The Tour continues on Friday with the 191km run from Châtel-Guyon to Puy Mary Cantal​ and concludes in Paris on September 20 with the 122km stage from Mantes-la-Jolie to Paris Champs-Élysées.