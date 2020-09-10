Tour de France 2020, stage 12 — live updates

11:11 AM

160km to go

The breakaway's lead is at 1min 59sec, Bora-Hansgrohe have numbers on the front controlling the pace.

11:08 AM

Intermediate sprint details in full

Ans as a result of that, Sam Bennett has increased his lead over Peter Sagan to 70 points.

11:03 AM

Politt takes the points

Nils Politt (Israel Start-up Nation) leads the breakaway over the intermediate, Kasper Asgreen is the first of the second two-man group over the line before Sam Bennett extends his lead in the points classification by two points over Peter Sagan after beating the seven-time winner of the green jersey by two places. Full details to follow.

10:54 AM

170km to go

Bora-Hansgrohe continue to pull on the front of the peloton, 1min 49sec adrift of the four-man break. Peter Sagan and Sam Bennett are around 7km from the intermediate sprint.

10:40 AM

185km to go

Bora-Hansgrohe have numbers on the front of the peloton, Deceuninck-Quick Step tucked in behind safe in the knowledge they don't need to do any heavy lifting courtesy of their rider Kasper Asgreen being off up the road.

Sagan was interviewed this morning, saying he may want to get in a breakaway today which is making me wonder if he is thinking of using the intermediate sprint as a launchpad for an attack. Or may he make a move on the first climb of the day, the category four Côte de Saint-Martin-Terressus, where he could to drop Sam Bennett. The finish may suit Sagan.

10:31 AM

190km to go

Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quick Step), the Danish national champion, joins forces with Mathieu Burgaudeau. The pair in pursuit of the four-man break.

10:29 AM

192km to go

Staccato racing on the front of the peloton as attack after attack peters out, before Mathieu Burgaudeau (Total Direct Énergie) clips off. Luke Rowe, the road captain at Ineos Grenadiers, is near the front chatting with the others, perhaps reaching an agreement to allow the breakaway to roll off into the distance?

10:25 AM

195km to go

The breakaway leads by 45sec and are not out of the woods just jet. Another attack clips off the front of the pack, and once again it is a Sunweb rider that is pressing on.

10:20 AM

200km to go

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) puts himself on the front, constantly peering over his left shoulder looking out for the green jersey of Sam Bennett. Remember there's an intermediate sprint coming up very soon and so if the seven-time winner of the points jersey is to make inroads into Bennett's lead in that competition then he will have to do beat him at the first staging post in today's race.

