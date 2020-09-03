Tour de France 2020, stage 10: What time does the race start, how do I watch it on TV and what is the stage profile? - GETTY IMAGES

When is stage 10 of the Tour de France?

Stage 10 of the Tour de France is on Tuesday September 8, 2020.

What time does the stage start?

Racing at stage 10 of the Tour de France, the 170km run from Île d'Oléron Le Château-d'Oléron to Île de Ré Saint-Martin-de-Ré, gets under way at 12.45pm (BST) following a 15-minute neutral zone.

What time will Tuesday's stage end?

According to the scheduled timings issued by the race organisers, the stage will conclude anytime between 4.20pm and 4.40pm. Timings are based on the fastest (47kmh) and slowest (43kmh) estimated speed.

And when does the race finish?

The first grand tour of the season concludes on Sunday September 20 with the 122km stage from Mantes-la-Jolie to Paris Champs-Élysées.

What TV channel can I watch the race on?

Eurosport, ITV4 and S4C will be broadcasting every stage live each day — click here for full stage-by-stage details of broadcast times — while Telegraph Sport will provide live blogs to keep you up to speed with the latest news. Bookmark this page for all of Tuesday's action.

And what time is the live coverage?

Stage 10: Île d'Oléron Le Château-d'Oléron to Île de Ré Saint-Martin-de-Ré, 170km

Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 12.30pm

Live TV details: Eurosport1 12.25-4.50pm, ITV4 12.15-4.45pm, S4C 2pm





What does the stage profile look like?