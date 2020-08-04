Tour de France 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

Throughout the month of September the focus of the cycling world will centre on France as the 107th edition of the Tour de France courses the length and breadth of the country, turning its villages and cities yellow as la grande boucle heads towards Paris.

After setting off on its 3,470km journey from Nice, there follows summit finishes on the Orcieres-Merlette and Mont Aigoual on stages five and six before the race heads towards the Pyrenees. Further mountain stage follow in the Alps before the penultimate stage of the race sees the riders tackle the Planche des Belles Filles climb in an individual time trial.

Those with subscriptions to Eurosport are in luck as the self-styled 'home of cycling' is broadcasting each and every stage, while the recently-launched GCN Race Pass app will also be showing the action. In addition to Eurosport, terrestrial channels ITV and the Welsh language S4C will also broadcast live with their highlights packages going out each night.

Alternatively, if you are stuck at work then you can follow all the action, as it unfolds, in our daily live blogs that will include news, analysis and reaction. Telegraph Sport will also provide full results details.

Finally, each evening The Cycling Podcast will be publishing a daily round-up of what's been happening on and off the road to Paris while each weekday throughout the race Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau will be producing their excellent KM0 episodes.

Stage-by-stage guide of how to follow the Tour

Stage one

Saturday August 29: Nice Moyen Pays to Nice, 156km

Tour de France 2020, stage one race profile — Tour de France 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages - ©A.S.O.

​​Stage starts at: 1.15pm (BST)
​​Telegraph Sport liveblog: 12.30pm
Live: Eurosport1 12.55-5.15pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 2pm
Highlights: Eurosport1 8-9.30pm, ITV4 7-8pm, S4C 9.45-10.15pm
The Cycling PodcastFrom around 10pm



Stage two

Sunday August 30: Nice Haut Pays to Nice, 186km

Tour de France 2020, stage two race profile — Tour de France 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 12.20pm
​​​Telegraph Sport liveblog: 12pm
Live: Eurosport1 12.15-5.25pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 2pm
Highlights: Eurosport1 8-9.30pm, ITV4 7-8pm, S4C 10.45-11.15pm
The Cycling Podcast: From around 10pm



Stage three

Monday August 31:  Nice to Sisteron, 198km

Tour de France 2020, stage three race profile — Tour de France 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 11.20am
​​​Telegraph Sport liveblog: 11am
Live: Eurosport1 11.05am-4.30pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 2pm
Highlights: Eurosport1 8-9.30pm, ITV4 7-8pm, S4C 9.30-10pm
The Cycling Podcast: From around 10pm



Stage four

Tuesday September 1: Sisteron to Orcières-Merlette, 157km

Tour de France 2020, stage four race profile — Tour de France 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 12.30pm​​
liveblog: 12pm
 liveblog: 12pm
Live: Eurosport1 12.20-4.45pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 2pm
Highlights: Eurosport1 8-9.30pm, ITV4 7-8pm, S4C 10-10.30pm
The Cycling Podcast: From around 10pm


Stage five

Wednesday September 2: Gap to Privas, 183km

Tour de France 2020, stage five race profile — Tour de France 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 12.20pm​​
liveblog: 12pm
 liveblog: 12pm
Live: Eurosport1 12.05-4.45pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 2pm
Highlights: Eurosport1 8-9.30pm, ITV4 7-8pm, S4C 9.30-10pm
The Cycling Podcast: From around 10pm


Stage six

Thursday September 3: Le Teil to Mont Aigoual, 191km

Tour de France 2020, stage six race profile — Tour de France 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 11.10am​​
liveblog: 11am
 liveblog: 11am
Live: Eurosport1 10.55am-4.15pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 2pm
Highlights: Eurosport1 8-9.30pm, ITV4 7-8pm, S4C 10-10.30pm
The Cycling Podcast: From around 10pm


Stage seven

Friday September 4: Millau to Lavaur, 168km

Tour de France 2020, stage seven race profile — Tour de France 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 12.35pm​​
liveblog: 12.15pm
 liveblog: 12.15pm
Live: Eurosport1 12.20-4.45pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 2pm
Highlights: Eurosport1 8-9.30pm, ITV4 7-8pm, S4C 10-10.30pm
The Cycling Podcast: From around 10pm


Stage eight

Saturday September 5: Cazères-sur-Garonne to Loudenvielle, 140km

Tour de France 2020, stage eight race profile — Tour de France 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 12.35pm​​
liveblog: 12.15pm
 liveblog: 12.15pm
Live: Eurosport1 12.25-4.30pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 2pm
Highlights: Eurosport1 8-9.30pm, ITV4 7-8pm, S4C 9.45-10.15pm
The Cycling Podcast: From around 10pm


Stage nine

Sunday September 6: Pau to Laruns, 154km

Tour de France 2020, stage nine race profile — Tour de France 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 11.35am
liveblog: 11.15am
 liveblog: 11.15am
Live: Eurosport1 12-3.50pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C (online only) 2pm
Highlights: Eurosport1 8-9.30pm, ITV4 7-8pm, S4C 9-9.30pm
The Cycling Podcast: From around 10pm


Stage 10

Tuesday September 8: Île d'Oléron Le Château-d'Oléron to Île de Ré Saint-Martin-de-Ré, 170km

Tour de France 2020, stage 10 race profile — Tour de France 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 12.45pm
Telegraph Sport liveblog: 12.30pm
Live: Eurosport1 12.25-4.50pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 2pm
Highlights: Eurosport1 8-9.30pm, ITV4 7-8pm, S4C 9.30-10pm
The Cycling Podcast: From around 10pm



Stage 11

Wednesday September 9: Châtelaillon-Plage to Poitiers, 167km  

Tour de France 2020, stage 11 race profile — Tour de France 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 12.40pm​​
liveblog: 12.20pm
 liveblog: 12.20pm
Live: Eurosport1 12.20-4.50pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 2pm
Highlights: Eurosport1 8-9.30pm, ITV4 7-8pm, S4C 9.30-10pm
The Cycling Podcast: From around 10pm


Stage 12

Thursday September 10: Chauvigny to Sarran Corrèz, 218km

Tour de France 2020, stage 12 race profile — Tour de France 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 11am​​
liveblog: 10.45am
 liveblog: 10.45am
Live: Eurosport1 10.45am-4.30pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 2pm
Highlights: Eurosport1 8-9.30pm, ITV4 7-8pm, S4C 10-10.30pm
The Cycling Podcast: From around 10pm


Stage 13

Friday September 11: Châtel-Guyon to Puy Mary Cantal, 191km

Tour de France 2020, stage 13 race profile — Tour de France 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 11.05am​​
liveblog: 10.45am
 liveblog: 10.45am
Live: Eurosport1 10.45am-4.15pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 2pm
Highlights: Eurosport1 8-9.30pm, ITV4 7-8pm, S4C 10-10.30pm
The Cycling Podcast: From around 10pm


Stage 14

Saturday September 12: Clermont-Ferrand to Lyon, 197km

Tour de France 2020, stage 14 race profile — Tour de France 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 12.20pm
​​​Telegraph Sport liveblog: 12pm
Live: Eurosport1 12-5.15pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 2pm
Highlights: Eurosport1 8-9.30pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 9.45-10.15pm
The Cycling Podcast: From around 10pm



Stage 15

Sunday September 13: Lyon to Grand Colombier, 175km

Tour de France 2020, stage 15 race profile — Tour de France 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 11.50am​​
liveblog: 11.30am
 liveblog: 11.30am
Live: Eurosport1 11.20am-4.45pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 2pm
Highlights: Eurosport1 8-9.30pm, ITV4 7-8pm, S4C 9.30-10pm
The Cycling Podcast: From around 10pm


Stage 16

Tuesday September 15: La Tour-du-Pin to Villard-de-Lans, 164km

Tour de France 2020, stage 16 race profile — Tour de France 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 12.20pm​​
liveblog: 12pm
 liveblog: 12pm
Live: Eurosport1 12-4.50pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 2pm
Highlights: Eurosport1 8-9.30pm, ITV4 7-8pm, S4C 9.30-10pm
The Cycling Podcast: From around 10pm


Stage 17

Wednesday September 16: Grenoble to Méribel Col de la Loze, 168km

Tour de France 2020, stage 17 race profile — Tour de France 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 11.30am​​
liveblog: 11.15am
 liveblog: 11.15am
Live: Eurosport1 11.10am-4.35pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 2pm
Highlights: Eurosport1 8-9.30pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 9.30-10pm
The Cycling Podcast: From around 10pm


Stage 18

Thursday September 17: Méribel to La Roche-sur-Foron, 168km

Tour de France 2020, stage 18 race profile — Tour de France 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 11.30am​​
liveblog: 11.15am
 liveblog: 11.15am
Live: Eurosport1 11.10am-4.35pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 2pm
Highlights: Eurosport1 8-9.30pm, ITV4 7-8pm, S4C 9.30-10pm
The Cycling Podcast: From around 10pm


Stage 19

Friday September 18: Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole, 160km

Tour de France 2020, stage 19 race profile — Tour de France 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 12.45pm​​
liveblog: 12.30pm
 liveblog: 12.30pm
Live: Eurosport1 12.25-4.55pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 2pm
Highlights: Eurosport1 8-9.30pm, ITV4 7-8pm, S4C 10-10.30pm
The Cycling Podcast: From around 10pm


Stage 20

Saturday September 19: Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles, 36km individual time trial

Tour de France 2020, stage 20 race profile — Tour de France 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 12pm​​
liveblog: TBC
 liveblog: TBC
Live: Eurosport1 12-5pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 2pm
Highlights: Eurosport1 8-9.30pm, ITV4 7-8pm, S4C 10-10.30pm
The Cycling Podcast: From around 10pm


Stage 21

Sunday September 20: Mantes-la-Jolie to Paris Champs-Élysées, 122km

Tour de France 2020, stage 21 race profile — Tour de France 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 3pm​​
liveblog: 2.45pm
 liveblog: 2.45pm
Live: Eurosport1 2.40-6.30pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 5pm
Highlights: Eurosport1 8-9.30pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 9.30-10pm
The Cycling Podcast: From around 10pm