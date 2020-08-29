Tour de France 2020, stage one — live updates from the grand depart in Nice

12:26 PM

Three is the magic number, perhaps . . .

Straight from the off a three-man group featuring Cyril Gautier (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept p/b KTM), Michael Schär (CCC Team) and Fabien Grellier (Total Direct Énergie) clipped off the front. Barely challenged, the trio simply floated off the front. Breakaway specialist Thomas De Gendt was sat near the front, but the Belgian was simply toying with the affections of his fans. Everybody knows the Lotto-Soudal man is working today for the Aussie sprinter Caleb Ewan who will be eyeing the stage win.

12:20 PM

And they're (definitely) off . . .

The riders have navigated their way through the neutralised section, and race director Christian Prudhomme has popped his head out of his shiny red Skoda and dropped the flag to signify the start of this year's Tour de France.

We're on the road, but nobody knows where it will lead us. Will it take us all the way to Paris, or will the bigest race in world cycling fall victim to coronavirus?

12:03 PM

And they're off . . .

. . . sort of. The peloton is tapping away on the pedals as it winds its way through the neutralised streets of Nice. Once it reaches KMO, race director Christian Prudhomme will get the racing under way proper. While the center of Nice looked fairly quiet, the early stretch of road was fairly packed and there were not too many signs of social distancing.

11:42 AM

So, what's on the menu today?

Ok folks, so if you missed La Course earlier this morning then you may want to know what today's course looks like and want to know what kind or rider it will suit?

To answer the first part of that question, here's a course profile ...

As you can see, there are just two categorised climbs — although both ascents are actually on the same climb as the opening stage is on a circuit — though they should not present too many difficulties for the peloton.

Following the ascent of the Côte de Rimiez, the road continues to climb up towards Aspremont which although adds another 6km of climbing, is not recognised as a categorised climb. Anyhow, once over the summit at Aspremont for a second time the road descends down towards Nice where, once on the famous Promenade des Anglais, the riders will be presented with panflat finale . . .

