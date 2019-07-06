Tour de France 2019: What time does stage two, what TV channel can I watch it on and what does the profile look like?

The Tour de France continues on Sunday with the team time trial around Brussels - REUTERS

When is stage two of the Tour de France?

Stage two of the Tour de France is on Sunday July 7, 2019.

What time does the stage start?

The second stage at the Tour de France, the 27.6km team time trial around Brussels, gets under way at 1.30pm (BST).

What time will Sunday's stage end?

According to the scheduled timings on the Tour de France's official website, the final team should complete their race at around 3.45pm.

And when does the race finish?

The second grand tour of the season concludes on Sunday July 28 with the 128km stage from Rambouillet to Paris Champs-Élysées.

What TV channel can I watch the race on?

Eurosport, ITV4 and S4C will be broadcasting every stage live each day – click here for full stage-by-stage details of broadcast times – while Telegraph Sport will provide live blogs to keep you up to speed with the latest news. Bookmark this page for all of Sunday's action.

And what time is the live coverage?

Stage two: Brussels; team time trial, 27.6km

Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 1pm

Live TV details: Live: Eurosport1 1.15-4pm, ITV4 TBC, S4C 2pm-conclusion





What does the stage profile look like?