Thomas De Gendt wins from breakaway as Julian Alaphilippe takes yellow and Geraint Thomas loses time after crash at Tour de France

Thomas De Gendt won a thrilling eighth stage at the Tour de France on Saturday

Thomas De Gendt soloed to victory on stage eight of the Tour de France in Saint Etienne as Julian Alaphilippe regained the yellow jersey and Geraint Thomas survived a dramatic crash which snapped a team-mate's bike in half.

Lotto-Soudal's Thomas De Gendt was the last survivor of a four-man breakaway on the 230km stage from Macon, and had the power to hold off a late attack from Deceuninck-Quick Step's Alaphilippe and Thibaut Pinot of Groupama-FDJ.

Late in the stage the Ineos train was derailed in frightening fashion on a downhill bend, though Thomas was quickly back on his way and caught the peloton on the last of the day's seven categorised climbs.

Though Alaphilippe and Pinot could not catch De Gendt, crossing the line some six seconds later, third place on the day was enough for Alaphilippe to take yellow back from Trek-Segafredo's Giulio Ciccone.

Pinot, meanwhile picked up 28 seconds on his general classification rivals to become the best placed of the main contenders.

Alaphilippe now leads by 23 seconds from Ciccone with Pinot third, 53 seconds down.

Jumbo-Visma's George Bennett retains fourth place, 70 seconds off the pace, with Thomas' deficit in fifth now 1min 12secs.

4:53PM

More on the Thomas-Ineos crash . . .

Was actually Moscon's bike in half. Woods crashed in front of Ineos train, Thomas got tangled up with Moscon. Thomas: "Straight back up. No injuries. Caught up but then ppl ahead of me were getting dropped over last climb. So had to close that gap too. For sure was big effort." pic.twitter.com/XzwRPOJuJO — Tom Cary (@tomcary_tel) July 13, 2019

!CRASH ALERT! - Geraint Thomas 15km from the finish... pic.twitter.com/bqYFrno5CF — GlobalCyclingNetwork (@gcntweet) July 13, 2019

And here's what Geraint Thomas, the defending Tour de France champion, had to say afterwards: "I’m fine but obviously [crashing] was frustrating, it was a key moment in the race. Woodsy [Michael Woods] crashed, that took out Gianni [Moscon] and me. I just got tangled up in Gianni’s bike a bit, took a bit of time get going. Wout [Poels] did a great job and closed the gap for the final bit and slowly moved up the group. When I got to the top 20-15 that’s then when they sprinted over the top for the seconds. I was gassed kind of a bit.

“It’s annoying and frustrating but to get back like I did shows the legs are there. You just don’t want to ever give any unnecessary time away.”

All happened in a blink of an eye, but I managed not to fall and I could help G put his chain back on allowing him for quick come back. Mechanic skills always useful���� @TeamINEOS@LeTour

�� @GettySportpic.twitter.com/VrK6qEDz8m

— Michał Kwiatkowski (@kwiato) July 13, 2019

4:53PM

Confirmed general classification standings . . .

It may take some time for the dust to settle from that stage, so I will just leave this here, the confirmed general classification standings after one of the most exciting Tour stages I have had the pleasure of watching for some time, a most welcome fillip following Friday's snooze-fest.

In summary, swashbuckling Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe is the new race leader, the Deceuninck-Quick Step rider will carry a 23sec lead into Sunday's stage ahead of Italian climber Giulio Ciccone.

Another Frenchman Thibaut Pinot also had a great day in the saddle. The Groupama-FDJ team leader rose to third overall, 53sec behind Alaphilippe. Geraint Thomas now trails Pinot by 19sec while the Welshman's team-mate Egan Bernal is a further 4sec back.

It's Bastille Day on Sunday and France, I expect, will be off the hook as it celebrates the first Frenchman dressed in the fabled maillot jaune on its national holiday since Tony Gallopin did so back in 2014.

Meanwhile, this is what stage winner Thomas De Gendt had to say: “From 70km to go, I just kept riding full gas until last climb. The bunch was coming closer but I had to go solo and stay ahead of them. I had really good feelings all day. From 5min, our lead went down quickly to 3min 30sec’, but we didn’t pushed that much until the climb of the feed zone. That was the moment to get a bigger gap again.

“I almost crashed in a few corners but I made it. It hurts so much but it’s wonderful. It’s also mission accomplished for the team. Our goal was to come to the Tour for winning a stage. We almost got it yesterday with Caleb [Ewan] yesterday. I’ve had very good feeling already for the whole Tour and I had amazing legs today.”

4:26PM

Alaphilippe regains yellow!

Thibaut Pinot finishes second and picks up some important time seconds, Julian Alaphilippe is third and will wear the leader's yellow jersey on Bastille Day. Oh my lord, what a race that was.

Thibaut Pinot crosse the line ahead of Julian Alaphilippe on a brilliant day for French cycling Credit: REUTERS

By my calculations, Pinot has just gained 20sec on Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal thanks to the time on the line and bonus seconds he earned as runner-up on the stage behind Thomas De Gendt.

4:24PM

De Gendt wins stage eight!

Thomas De Gendt wins the stage. A thoroughly deserved victory, the second Tour de France stage of his career following that win on Mont Ventoux back in 2016, the stage that most remember for Chris Froome jogging up towards Chalet Reynard. Hopefully this win will be remembered for what it is, a brilliant, brilliant ride from one of the peloton's toughest cookies. Chapeau son, chapeau.

4:24PM

1km to go

Surely Thomas De Gendt is going to win the stage here today. What a win this will be, one of the great stage victories of the modern era, but one straight from the vaults. Such bravery from the Lotto-Soudal rider, such panache from the chasing duo of Julian Alaphilippe and Thibaut Pinot and, of course, such drama following that moment of misfortune when defending champion Geraint Thomas appeared to crash.

4:23PM

2km to go

Julian Alaphilippe goes over the summit just ahead of Thibaut Pinot, but Thomas De Gendt is around 700 metres up the road.

4:22PM

2.5km to go

Thibaut Pinot is matching Julian Alaphilippe pedal stroke for pedal stroke, but Thomas De Gendt has gone over the top. Can the Belgian hold on? Oh my gosh, this is amazing bike racing.

4:21PM

3km to go

Thomas De Gendt is onto this final climb of the day. It's short and steep but there are no points on offer here. Julian Alaphilippe and Thibaut Pinot are closing in on the Belgian. It's a fast descent once they reach the summit, a rapid 2km to the line. Alaphilippe is a fine fine descender.

4:19PM

5km to go

There's another climb to follow, though it is not categorised. Julian Alaphilippe and Thibaut Pinot lead the chasing group featuring Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal by around 11sec, Thomas De Gendt leads the stage by 20sec. This is going to be very, very close . . . too close to call.

4:18PM

5.5km to go

No TV pictures of Thomas De Gendt as the French production team, understandably, focus on Julian Alaphilippe and Thibaut Pinot who are gaining time on the general classification contenders and the maillot jaune of Giulio Ciccone, but I'm hearing his lead is holding at 30sec.

4:18PM

6.5km to go

What a wonderfull result this would be for French cycling on the eve of Bastille Day. Julian Alaphilippe could be riding his way back into the leader's yellow jersey while Thibaut Pinot may just leap above Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas if they can hold off the speeding bunch.

4:16PM

7.5km to go

Nicholas Roche (Sunweb, Irl) is, I think, leading the peloton in its chase, but Julian Alaphilippe and Thibaut Pinot are working well together.

4:15PM

9km to go

Thomas De Gendt is descending over the other side. Julian Alaphilippe and Thibaut Pinot are in pursuit, the Deceuninck-Quick Step man finding all the right lines, the Groupama-FDJ man hanging on.

4:12PM

Allez, allez!

Julian Alaphilippe has attacked and was second over the summit, taking with him compatriot Thibaut Pinot. Thomas De Gendt took the 8sec time bonus, but Alaphilippe and Thibaut Pinot took the rest. As it stands Alaphilippe will be regaining the maillot jaune while the Groupama-FDJ rider will be gaining time on the general classification. What drama.

Pinot started the day 5sec behind Bernal and 9sec sdrift of Geraint Thomas.

4:10PM

12.2km to go

Vincenzo Nibali has popped.

4:10PM

12.5km to go

Thomas De Gendt is holding on out in front, but his lead has dropped to 35sec.

4:09PM

12.7km to go

Egan Bernal is at the front of the peloton, Geraint Thomas about to get back on but he was made to work then. Both Ineos riders are isolated now, with no team-mates for what could be a dramatic run-in to the line.

4:07PM

14km to go

Thomas De Gendt has dropped Alessandro De Marchi and is off up the road on a solo attack. Geraint Thomas was around 25sec off the back of the peloton, but he has team-mate Wout Poels for company and the pair are working hard to get back on.

4:06PM

Thomas involved in a crash!

A number of Ineos riders hit the deck on a right-hander. The defending champion Geraint Thomas, I think, is now on a team-mate's bike. One of the Ineos rider's bikes is now lying at the side of the road, snapped into two pieces.

4:02PM

17km to go

Thomas De Gendt's advantage drops further still to 1min 14sec.

4:00PM

20km to go

A few more kilometeres of descending for the stage leaders before they hit the final climb of the day, the category three Côte de la Jaillière where the general classification riders – and those with an eye on the yellow jersey – can earn some valuable time bonuses.

3:56PM

23km to go

Thomas De Gendt looks over his shoulder, working out where the speeding peloton is. He won't be able to see it right now, but it is just 1min 35sec down the road now. I fully expect De Gendt will be thinking of hitting out pretty soon, but can't see him having the legs to deny the peloton – there's just too much on offer for the many heavyweights who are sat near the front of the pack.

3:54PM

24km to go

By the way, Geraint Thomas's team,mates are protecting the defending champion. The British team are tucked in just behind EF Education First as the third squad on the road.

3:52PM

25km to go

Astana and EF Education First are riding extremely hard on the front as they wind up the pace to deter any attacks while also increasing the speed on the short rolling climbs to shell some of the fastmen.

3:47PM

30km to go

A number of riders are dropping back to their team cars to collect bottles and the last bit of food for the day ahead of the business end of the stage.

3:44PM

32.5km to go

Thomas De Gendt has a quick stretch, first hes left hamstring, this his right one. A quick flex of his back and he grabs a bidon from his team car, but no sticky bottle. De Gendt don't take no sticky bottle.

3:42PM

Van Aert pops

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma, Bel) has been dropped.

3:40PM

35km to go

The leading pair's advantage drops to 2min 15sec. Having spent all of the day riding with their noses in the wind they will struggle to hold off the peloton.

3:36PM

38km to go

Astana are working very hard on the front of the bunch, the have one of the strongest teams at this year's race and will be desperate to make their mark today on roads that are very familiar to team principal Alexandre Vinokourov. EF Education First, too, are looking lively near the front. Could the American squad be riding for Michael Woods or even, possibly, Tour of Flanders winner Alberto Bettiol?

3:29PM

40km to go

There's a cheeky lump in the run-in to the line that may favour riders such as Julian Alaphilippe, Peter Sagan, Greg Van Avermaet or Michael Matthews, but will it be a rider from the peloton contesting the stage or can this two-man breakaway hold out? As it stands Thomas De Gendt and Alessandro De Marchi lead by 2min 45sec.

Stage eight

By the way, Ben King and Niki Terpstra were caught by the bunch a few minutes back.

3:24PM

Sagan struggling

Peter Sagan was made to work to get himself over the top of the penultimate climb of the day. The Bora-Hansgrohe rider was almost dropped, but clawed his way back. Just one short climb to follow, the category three Côte de la Jaillière which tops out just over 12km from the finish line. There are also bonus seconds on offer at the summit so there will plenty of riders keen on them.

Peter Sagan sped up to 92.8km/h to get back to the bunch after losing ground on the climb up Côte d'Aveize.#TDF2019#TDFdatapic.twitter.com/mjlI4IjiRX — letourdata (@letourdata) July 13, 2019

3:17PM

51km to go

Thomas De Gendt adds another five points to his tally in the mountains classification, going over the summit of the Côte d'Aveize ahead of Alessandro De Marchi.

As a result of that the Belgian goes with eight points of team-mate and compatriot Tim Wellens in the mountains classification.

3:11PM

55km to go

Niki Terpstra and Ben King are almost two minutes down on stage leaders Thomas De Gendt and Alessandro De Marchi. Stage six winner Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida, Bel) has been dropped by the peloton which now has a posse of Astana riders knocking out the watts on the front. Are they thinking about a stage win or possibly hoping their general classification rider Jakob Fuglsang can gain a few seconds today? I'm sure most of you will know that Fuglsang had a fine spring campaign in which for much of the time he was riding in the shadow of Julian Alaphilippe when on roads like today's.

3:03PM

De Marchi goes off road!

With the road veering around to the left, Alessandro De Marchi appeared to take his eye off the road and went off course. The Italian managed to stay upright, but that will have got the adrenaline pumping. Thomas De Gendt almost followed him, before realising it was the wrong line to take. The Belgian briefly pushed on, but De Marchi soon caught him up. The leading pair's advantage did not suffer as a result of that incident, in fact it has increased to 4min.

�� A small scare for @ADM_RossodiBuja who goes "off-piste" in the descent! The Italian is quickly back on the heels of @DeGendtThomas.

�� Petit coup de chaud pour De Marchi, qui a fait une sortie de route dans la descente ! L'italien est rapidement revenu sur De Gendt.#TDF2019pic.twitter.com/mzJRVHoijj

— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 13, 2019

2:56PM

Laporte abandons

Just hearing that Christophe Laporte has called it a day and the Cofidis Solutions Crédits rider has been forced to get into the broomwagon.

Just six Cofidis Solutions Crédits riders – Natnael Berhane (Eri), Jesús Herrada (Spa), Anthony Perez (Fra), Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra), Stéphane Rossetto (Fra), Julien Simon (Fra) – now remain in the race.

2:54PM

De Gendt climbs into second in the mountains . . .

. . . after going over the top of this fifth climb of the day. Alessandro De Marchi was second at the summit of the Côte de la Croix de Part after Niki Terpstra and Ben King were dropped as a result of a slight injection ion pace from De Gendt who is riding like a man possessed today.

2:47PM

68km to go

Thomas De Gendt et al have extended their lead on the peloton to 3min 40sec. Decent crowds out on these steep narrow roads. It's another lovely day out in the Massif Central to watch a bike race. Sunny, warm and very little wind.

2:42PM

69km to go

Julian Alaphilippe was just forced to stop at the roadside. The Frenchman appears to have had a little mechanical issue with his bike, but was soon back on the road. He put his hand up in the air to let his team car know he needed assistance, but the road they are climbing on is pretty narrow and so the Deceuninck-Quick Step team may take some time to get up the road to their man.

2:37PM

71km to go

Here we go again. The stage leaders are onto the next climb of the day, the 4.9km long category two Côte de la Croix de Part.

Credit: GETTY IMAGES

2:33PM

Interesting fact alert

If Yoann Offredo and Christophe Laporte are feeling fed up as they hang off the back of the race by some distance, then perhaps the Frenchmen will find some solace in the fact that it was on the road to Saint-Etienne where one of the great champions Jacques Anquetil packed it all in during stage 19 of the 1966 Tour. The five-time winner of the race was never seen in the race again. Hopefully the same fate does not befall the pair.

2:26PM

80km to go

The stage leaders are continuing to descend, along a wide sweeping road that is far from technical. The peloton is making sure their gap does not grow out any further and keeping them on a short leash: 3min 15sec.

2:15PM

90km to go

Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quick Step, Den) has shuffled his way towards the front of the pack to help out with Sunweb, Trek-Segafredo and Bora-Hansgrohe, but will Julian Alaphilippe be the card the Belgian team gets to play today? Thomas De Gendt and his three co-riders have increased their lead slightly, but only to around 3min 15sec.

2:03PM

No surprises on the Côte d'Affoux . . .

. . . where Thomas De Gendt added another two points to his tally in the mountains after rolling over the summit ahead of Ben King.

De Gendt is just two points behind compatriot Xandro Meurisse in the mountains classification now and will more than likely climb above him in a little over 30km. If the Lotto-Soudal rider goes over the category two Côte de la Croix de Part in first, second or third spot then he will leapfrog Meurisse who is buried somewhere inside the peloton, a shade below three minutes behind the stage leaders.

2:01PM

101km to go

As mentioned earlier, Bora-Hansgrohe have been doing quite a bit of the shovelling at the front of the field, but they are not alone. Trek-Segafredo, the team of maillot jaune Giulio Ciccone and Sunweb who may be thinking about Michael Matthews here today, are also putting in decent shifts.

That's all good and well, but will it play into the hands of Julian Alaphilippe who will be thinking about adding a second stage from this year's Tour de France to his already bulging palmarès? As it stands, Deceuninck-Quick Step are getting a free ride right now.

1:53PM

No surprises here . . .

The climbs are taking their toll on the riders. Yesterday's stage winner Dylan Groenewegen is struggling 1'27" behind the bunch after the steep ascent up Col de la Croix Paquet (2.1km at 9.7%).#TDF2019#TDFdatapic.twitter.com/CqfDXkCokJ — letourdata (@letourdata) July 13, 2019

1:48PM

107km to go

The stage leaders are already onto the lower section of the fourth climb of the day, the category three Côte d'Affoux, which tops out at just below the midway point into the 200km stage to Saint-Étienne. Thomas De Gendt appears to be getting a little animated with Alessandro De Marchi, perhaps letting the Italian know he wants to ride a little harder. Their gap on the peloton is at 3min 25sec which is not that much for anybody thinking about today's stage win.

1:36PM

115km to go

For the third successive climb Thomas De Gendt was first over the top; for the third successive climb it was Ben King, Alessandro De Marchi and Niki Terpstra in second, third and fourth spots respectively.

Here's what that has done in the mountains classification . . .

1:33PM

116km to go

Geraint Thomas (Ineos, GB) just fdropped back to his team car, but road captain Luke Rowe (GB) wasted little time in dropping back to assist his leader in the race to chase back on.

1:28PM

119km to go

The four-man breakaway's advantage has dropped by around a minute as it speeds down a relatively shallow, bit twisty, descent. Once at the bottom, it will be another rise up the a third category two climb – Col de la Croix Paquet. Today's stage is very much like an Ardennes-style race. Unlike what you would call a 'proper' mountain stage, days like this can in fact be harder. With very little flat road there are few opportunities for riders to rest, it's either uphill and hard work or having to concentrate while descending which can be mentally very draining.

1:15PM

De Gendt goes fourth | 129km to go

Thomas De Gendt adds five points to his tally in the mountains classification as the four-man breakaway goes over the top of the Col de la Croix de Thel in exactly the same order as the previous little lump.

As a result, the man from Sint-Niklaas is no longer level with Natnael Berhane (Cofidis Solutions Crédits, Eri) on 13 points.

Meanwhile, yesterday's stage winner Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma, Hol) was spotted a few minutes ago struggling having rolled out of the back of the group which is starting to feel the pain as Bora-Hansgrohe keep a high tempo on the front.

1:04PM

131km to go

The stage leaders, whose advantage is 4min35sec, is edging its way up the second climb of the day, another category two number known locally – and internationally – as the Col de la Croix de Thel.

The four-man breakaway taps away off the front of the main peloton Credit: Getty Images

12:58PM

135km to go

Didn't mention this as I was focusing on the pointy end of the stage and tallying up the rolling standings in the mountains classification, but a number of riders are struggling towards the back of the race. Aussie sprinter Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) was spotted laboring up that category two climb while further back Christophe Laporte (Cofidis Solutions Crédits, Fra) appeared to have dropped back to Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Gobert, Fra) at the very back of the stage.

Yoann Offredo struggles at the back of the race a day after a huge breakaway ride Credit: Getty Images

It has been reported that Laporte ​has been suffering with a virus which, coincidentally, is what forced this team-mate Nicolas Edet to abandon with a couple of days back. More details on who is left in the Tour de France and who has abandoned can be found here.

12:43PM

De Gendt adds to his tally

Thomas De Gendt takes the points atop the Col de la Croix Montmain, rolling over the summit ahead of Ben King relatively unchallenged. Alessandro De Marchi was third, Niki Terpstra took a solitary point.

Very little change at the top of the virtual standings in the mountains classification, though De Gendt has now climbed into the top five.

12:30PM

153km to go

The stage leaders are onto the first of seven categorised climbs during today's stage, the category two Col de la Croix Montmain where the first rider to the summit will earn himself five points in the mountains classification. Here's a closer look at what climbs feature today . . .

12:25PM

Intermediate sprint details

It was Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick Step, Ita) who led the peloton over the intermediate sprint to add a further 11 points to his tally, just ahead Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe, Svk) who appears on course to win a record-breaking seventh green jersey at this year's race.

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida, Ita) will have been disappointed to lose out to Michael Matthews (Sunweb, Aus) after the Italian sprinter had the full lead-out treatment from his team-mates.

12:11PM

Terpstra wins intermediate points

Niki Terpstra won the intermediate sprint in Cercié-en-Beaujolais where the Dutchman opened his account in the points classification while also adding €1,500 to his team's prize pot. Thomas De Gendt trousered €1,000 and Ben King pocketed himself €800. Full details of the breakdon to follow once the peloton has passed through.

12:03PM

170km to go

Dutch domestique Koen de Kort (Trek-Segafredo, Hol) is sat on the front of the peloton as it weaves through the perfectly kept vineyards.

The vineyards of Beaujolais provides a stunning backdrop Credit: REX FEATURES

The four-man break has increased its lead to almost five minutes as it nears the intermediate sprint in the small town of Cercié-en-Beaujolais.

11:56AM

175km to go

Alessandro De Marchi has caught up with the three-man breakaway. I'm almost certain that will make Thomas De Gendt a very happy man.

“There area few guys that I really don’t like in the breakaway, but that’s because they ride at the back and watch us while we are working hard on the front. I won’t mention their names,” De Gendt told me recently.

“Others though, riders like [CCC Team rider Alessandro] De Marchi, are great to have alongside you in the break. De Marchi always goes full gas from start to finish – he is so strong he’s just one of those guys that will go full all day long unless you tell him to take it easy.”

11:51AM

180km to go

Just hearing that Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Gobert, Fra), who spent around 220km in the breakaway on Friday, is struggling and fell off the back of the peloton. Presumably with the easing up in pace the Frenchman will be able to get back on. Meanwhile, Thomas De Gendt appeared to just suggest the break knock it off a little to allow Alessandro De Marchi to catch up.

11:43AM

185km to go

The peloton appears to have knocked it off a little, easing off the pedals while some of the bigger teams – Ineos, Bora-Hansgrohe and Jumbo-Visma – have fanned out to fill the width of the road and deter any further riders from chipping off up the road. Alessandro De Marchi has not yet given up on his pursuit of the leading trio whose advantage has grown to 2min 57sec, but his chase may turn out to be in vain.

11:36AM

190km to go

Mads Wurtz Schmidt may have given up the chase to the three-man break whose advantage on the peloton has grown out to 55sec. Italian rouleur Alessandro De Marchi is still in pursuit of the leading trio.

11:33AM

192km to go

The next rider to chip off the front of the peloton is Alessandro De Marchi (CCC Team, Ita), a strong breakaway specialist who is a favoured ally of Thomas De Gendt 's on long days like this.

11:31AM

194km to go

Mads Wurtz Schmidt(Katusha-Alpecin, Den) has put himself into no man's land, stuck inbetween the three-man breakaway and the peloton which, as yet, has not settled for the day.

11:28AM

197km to go

Niki Terpstra (Total-Direct Énergie, Hol), the former Paris-Roubaix and Tour of Flanders winner, has joined forces with Thomas De Gendt and Ben King*.

Ben King (left to right), Thomas De Gendt and Niki Terpstra escape off the front of the pack Credit: Getty Images

*Correction, the rider to instigate the breakaway was not from Wanty-Gobert, but instead was Ben King, the US rider from Dimension Data.

11:26AM

199km to go

Unsurprisingly, a rider from Wanty-Gobert was the first to attack and he was joined by that man Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal, Bel) while a handful of others are looking keen to join the leading pair.

11:24AM

Let's go!

Right folks, after weaving its way through the neutralised zone behind the race directors' shiny red Skoda, Christian Prudhomme finally dropped his flag to signify the start of proceedings for what is expected to be a lively stage with both those eyeing points in the mountains classification and others with designs on the leader's yellow jersey poised to do battle. Of course, there's also the small matter of the stage win. Anyhow, a big group of breakaway hopefuls were gathered behind Prudhomme's car on the run-in to KM0, but will they catch the break?

8:46AM

Welcome all

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage eight of the 106th edition of the Tour de France, the 200km run from Mâcon to Saint-Étienne. Following Friday's long drawn out stage, today's lumpy route that is peppered with seven categorised climbs should, in theory, supply a little more entertainment for us to devour.

The maximum number of points any one rider can win today in the mountains classification is 29 and so I wouldn't be surprised to see Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal, Bel) or Xandro Meurisse (Wanty, Bel) attempt to put themselves in what may be a sizeable breakaway. Ordinarily, Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo, Ita) would be a contender for the breakaway too, but with the leader's yellow jersey on his shoulders the young Italian will more than likely be given little room to roam.

Another obvious pick for today's break is Thomas De Gendt who, as we saw during Thursday's stage, worked well with team-mate Wellens as the pair acted as some sort of tag team before the former put in a late attack. Could that move have been the warm-up act to today's stage? Either way, I expect there will be a big battle early on to form a big breakaway. Being a lumpy day – at 3,844 there are just 100 fewer climbing metres than on Thursday – there are just a maximum of 50 points on offer in the race for the green jersey (20 at the intermediate and 30 on the finish line).

The inclusion of another bonus sprint where the first three riders can earn time bonuses of 8sec, 5sec and 2sec on the summit of the Côte de la Jaillière, the final climb of the day, may yet again shake things up a little and encourage those in the bunch to chase the breakaway should it have developed and, indeed, still have any life in itself towards the end of what will be a very tough day of racing.

The stage is due to get under way at around 11.25am (BST) with our live coverage starting short afterwards.

8:45AM

Where are we?

Here's a reminder of the route of this year's Tour de France . . .

. . . and here are the details of each and every stage at this year's race:

8:45AM

As it stands . . .

Here's what the standings look like in the general, points, mountains, young rider and team classifications after seven days of racing.

8:45AM

The Cycling Podcast: re-cap of yesterday's stage

After the drama at La Planche des Belles Filles, the Tour de France settled in for a long, slow day in the sun. Heading into the Burgundy region famous for its snails, the peloton pedalled at a snail’s pace for much of the day.

But there’s no such thing as a snoozy episode of The Cycling Podcast and so we join Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau at their hotel for a recap of the stage.

The winner was Dylan Groenewegen – who is making a habit of winning stages like this having won the two least eventful stages of last year’s race – ahead of Caleb Ewan. The team hear from Groenewegen and his Jumbo-Visma sports director Frans Maassen.

They also hear from defending champion Geraint Thomas, current leader Giulio Ciccone and his Trek-Segafredo team-mate Koen de Kort and there’s another episode of Outside The Team Bus.