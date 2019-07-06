Tour de France 2019 stage two preview: First time trial is lumpy enough that strong team could reap rewards

The two time trials are still certain to shape this year's Tour de France - Velo

While all the talk has been of how this Tour de France route is one for the mountain goats, with number of climbs over 2,000m towards the back end of the race, the two time trials are still certain to shape this race. Tomorrow's first test against the clock, a team time trial from Brussels’ Royal Palace to the Atomium is not particularly long at 27.6km. But it is long enough and lumpy enough that a strong team could take a minute or two out of a weaker one.

Team Ineos are certainly one of the stronger ones and Geraint Thomas made no bones about the fact that he was hoping for a victory tomorrow, one which could see one of the Ineos riders end the day in yellow.

“Obviously we'll go 100 per cent tomorrow and try and win the stage,” he said after surviving a late crash in Saturday’s first stage. “There are a lot of other good teams but we'll see what we can do.”

If they win today Ineos would achieve something they never managed to do during their Sky years - win a team time trial at the Tour - and it will be interesting to see how Ineos manage the different capabilities of their different riders. Thomas is one of the strongest time triallists in the peloton, but there is no point putting his team-mates in the red as the first four riders across the line are all awarded the same time. Ineos need to keep co-leader Egan Bernal, not as strong as the likes of Froome or the Spaniard Jonathan Castroviejo, in that front four.

“It’s no secret,” Thomas said of the team’s tactics. “I guess you want that one speed and momentum really.

“The length of turns for each rider is varied but that speed [has to remain] the same. That’s how you ride the quickest time.

Asked about the competition, the Welshman added: “BMC [now CCC] have dominated the TTT in the past but it’s always been super close. Every TTT I’ve done with this team we’ve been top three by a matter of seconds. We’ve never won though, so it would be nice to turn that around. It’s always a super close one.”

CCC manager Jim Ochowicz, who lost a number of his biggest engines to other teams when BMC left, said he was not expecting his team to win, saying they only wanted to stay “within 25 seconds” of the winning team.

Ineos will be first down the ramp tomorrow, setting the time for every other team to beat. They go off at 1.30pm UK time. Jumbo-Visma, who many expect to be their stiffest competition, are last off at 3.15pm.