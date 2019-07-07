Tour de France 2019, stage two results and standings: Jumbo-Visma win team time trial to retain leader's yellow jersey

Mike Teunissen retained the leader's yellow jersey after Jumbo-Visma won the team time trial - REUTERS

Jumbo-Visma trounced Ineos to victory on stage two of the Tour de France to keep Mike Teunissen in the yellow jersey but Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal picked up major chunks of time on their rivals.

Jumbo-Visma finished the 27.6km team time trial in 28 minutes 58 seconds to beat Ineos by 20 seconds, keeping the yellow jersey on the shoulders of Saturday's shock stage one winner.

But while a near two-hour wait on the hot seat for Ineos proved fruitless, Thomas and Bernal ended the day with significant advantages over the likes of Richie Porte, Nairo Quintana and Romain Bardet.

The Tour continues on Monday with the 215km third stage from Binche to Épernay and concludes in Paris on July 28.