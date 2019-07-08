Tour de France 2019, stage three results and standings: Julian Alaphilippe solos to victory and into leader's yellow jersey

Julian Alaphilippe took his first yellow jersey at the Tour de France on Monday after winning stage three - REUTERS

Julian Alaphilippe soloed to victory on stage three of the Tour de France to take the yellow jersey off Mike Teunissen.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider attacked on the final categorised climb of the 215km stage from Binche to Epernay and raced clear to take the win 26 seconds ahead of the pack, which was led over the line by Team Sunweb's Michael Matthews.

With Jumbo-Visma's Teunissen having been dropped from the main pack, that was enough for Alaphilippe to take the yellow jersey for the first time in his career.

The Tour continues on Tuesday with the213.5km fourth stage from Reims to Nancy and concludes in Paris on July 28.