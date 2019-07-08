Tour de France 2019: What time is stage three, who are the favourites and what does the profile look like?

The 106th edition of the Tour will enter France for the first time during today's stage - AFP or licensors

10:30AM

Welcome all

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage three of the 106th edition of the Tour de France, the 215km run from Binche to Épernay. Following two days in Belgium, the race today crosses over into France as it winds its way towards Épernay, the capital of champagne, which first received the Tour in 1963 when Belgian rider Eddy Pauwels not only won the stage, but also took the leader's yellow jersey. But who will be popping the champagne later this afternoon?

With four categorised climbs – one of which will include 8sec, 5sec and 2sec time bonuses to the first three riders over the top – there are a handful of riders the course may suit. The obvious pick would be Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step, Fra), a rider able to climb the short sharp climbs well, descend at pace and finish it all off with a vicious sprint should it be needed, but the stage favourite will more than likely be marked heavily.

Tour de France 2019, stage three – live updates

Others to watch out for will be fellow puncheurs Alejandro Valverde (Movistar, Spa), Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates, Irl), Michael Woods (EF Education First, Can) or even Tiesj Benoot (Lotto-Soudal, Bel). Those all-round sprinter types may also fancy their chances too, so don't be surprised if Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe, Svk), Michael Matthews (Sunweb, Aus) or Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team, Bel) get involved.

The intermedite sprint will come midway through the stage, here's what is on offer today in the race for the points classification . . .

. . . and these are what those chasing the mountains classification jersey can win:

Racing is due to get under way at 11.20am (BST) with our live coverage starting just after 12.30pm. Join me then for all the action, up-to-speed virtual standings and full results once the champagne has been popped and the numbers tallied up.

10:26AM

Where are we?

Here's a reminder of the route of this year's Tour de France . . .

. . . and here are the details of each and every stage at this year's race:

10:25AM

As it stands . . .

Here's what the standings look like in the general, points, mountains, young rider and team classifications after two days of racing.

10:25AM

The Cycling Podcast: re-cap of yesterday's stage

The Tour de France is still in Brussels, with the start and finish in the same places as they were on Saturday, although a very different test stood in front of the riders. The team time trial took the race through the birthplaces of two of Belgium’s finest figures – Woluwe St Pierre, where five-time Tour winner Eddy Merckx was born – and then Schaerbeek, where Jacques Brel was born.

Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau cross the border into Flanders to reflect on a convincing win for Jumbo-Visma, which extends Mike Theunissen’s stay in the yellow jersey.

Ineos set the early pace and their time survived until the last when the Dutch outfit smashed it. Before that Deceuninck-Quick Step came within less than a second of Ineos’s time and behind them were a clutch of teams within a few seconds.

The team assess the winners and losers and ask whether the team time trial is really an indicator of who can win the Tour. The boys also hear from George Bennett and Richard Plugge, a rider and boss of the winning team, Dirk De Mol, sports director of one of the day’s surprise teams, Katusha, and Jakob Fuglsang, who limited his losses after Saturday’s crash. Plus there’s reaction from Mitchelton-Scott’s Daryl Impey and Ineos’s Nicolas Portal.

Finally we hear about François’s dish of eels in a herby green sauce and another installment of Outside the Team Bus.