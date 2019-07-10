Tour de France 2019: When is stage six, what TV channel is it on and what does the profile look like?

The Tour de France continues on Thursday with the sixth stage from Mulhouse to La Planche des Belles Filles - REUTERS

When is stage six of the Tour de France?

Stage six of the Tour de France is on Thursday July 11, 2019.

What time does the stage start?

The sixth stage at the Tour de France, the 160.5km run from Mulhouse to La Planche des Belles Filles, gets under way at 12.25pm (BST).

What time will Thursday's stage end?

Anytime between 4.29 and 4.58pm, according to the scheduled timings on the Tour de France's official website. These timings, by the way, are based on fastest and slowest estimated average speeds.

And when does the race finish?

The second grand tour of the season concludes on Sunday July 28 with the 128km stage from Rambouillet to Paris Champs-Élysées.

What TV channel can I watch the race on?

Eurosport, ITV4 and S4C will be broadcasting every stage live each day – click here for full stage-by-stage details of broadcast times – while Telegraph Sport will provide live blogs to keep you up to speed with the latest news. Bookmark this page for all of Thursday's action.

And what time is the live coverage?

Stage six: Mulhouse to La Planche des Belles Filles, 160.5km

Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 12.20pm

Live TV details: Live: Eurosport1 12-5pm, ITV4 12-5pm, S4C 2pm-conclusion





What does the stage profile look like?