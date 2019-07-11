Tour de France 2019, stage six results and standings: Dylan Teuns wins stage and Giulio Ciccone takes yellow jersey

Tour de France 2019, stage six results and standings: Dylan Teuns wins stage and Giulio Ciccone takes leader's yellow jersey

Dylan Teuns won stage six of the Tour de France from the breakaway as Giulio Ciccone snatched the yellow jersey off Julian Alaphilippe on the brutal slopes of La Planche des Belles Filles.

Bahrain-Merida's Teuns and Trek-Segafredo's Ciccone were the last survivors of a 14-man breakaway on the 160.5km stage from Mulhouse, and were both rewarded after a painful slog up gradients reaching 24 per cent.

Behind, Geraint Thomas showed there is plenty of life in his title defence as he put in a late dig to distance several general classification contenders, including his Ineos team-mate Egan Bernal, and take fourth place on the day.

Ciccone leads by six seconds from Deceuninck-Quick Step's Alaphilippe, with Teuns third, 32 seconds down.

The Tour continues on Friday with the 230km seventh stage from Belfort to Chalon-sur-Saône and concludes in Paris on July 28.