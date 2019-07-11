Tour de France 2019: When is stage seven, what TV channel is it on and what does the profile look like?

The Tour de France continues on Friday with the seventh stage from Belfort to Chalon-sur-Saôn - REUTERS

When is stage seven of the Tour de France?

Stage seven of the Tour de France is on Friday July 12, 2019.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

What time does the stage start?

The seventh stage at the Tour de France, the 230km run from Belfort to Chalon-sur-Saône, gets under way at 10.35am (BST).

What time will Friday's stage end?

Anytime between 4.29 and 4.58pm, according to the scheduled timings on the Tour de France's official website. These timings, by the way, are based on fastest and slowest estimated average speeds.

And when does the race finish?

The second grand tour of the season concludes on Sunday July 28 with the 128km stage from Rambouillet to Paris Champs-Élysées.

What TV channel can I watch the race on?

Eurosport, ITV4 and S4C will be broadcasting every stage live each day – click here for full stage-by-stage details of broadcast times – while Telegraph Sport will provide live blogs to keep you up to speed with the latest news. Bookmark this page for all of Friday's action.

And what time is the live coverage?

Stage seven: Belfort to Chalon-sur-Saône, 230km

Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 12.30pm

Live TV details: Eurosport1 10am-4.15pm, ITV4 10am-4.30pm, S4C 2pm-conclusion





What does the stage profile look like?