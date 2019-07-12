Tour de France 2019, stage seven results and standings: Dylan Groenewegen takes victory; Giulio Ciccone keeps lead

Dylan Groenewegen punches the air in celebration - AFP or licensors

Dylan Groenewegen won stage seven of the Tour de France in Chalon-sur-Saone as Giulio Ciccone retained the yellow jersey.

Jumbo-Visma's Groenewegen edged out Lotto-Soudal's Caleb Ewan on the line at the end of the 230km stage from Belfort.

The bunch sprint meant no change at the top of the general classification standings, with Trek-Segafredo's Ciccone still six seconds clear of Deceuninck-Quick Step's Julian Alaphilippe.

The Tour continues on Saturday with stage eight, the 200km run from Mâcon to Saint-Étienne, and concludes in Paris on July 28.